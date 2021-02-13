Trump’s Defense ‘A Blizzard Of Lies, Conspiracy Theories, Whataboutism, & BS’ | The ReidOut | MSNBC

February 13, 2021

February 13, 2021

 

Here’s what Joy Reid thought of the Trump defense in the impeachment trial: "This was not a defense. It was literally just a blizzard of lies, conspiracy theories, whataboutism, and frankly, BS. It was a stand-in for a Trump tweet storm, which of course, he can no longer do because Twitter banned him." Aired on 02/12/2021.
Trump's Defense 'A Blizzard Of Lies, Conspiracy Theories, Whataboutism, & BS' | The ReidOut | MSNBC

71 Comments on "Trump’s Defense ‘A Blizzard Of Lies, Conspiracy Theories, Whataboutism, & BS’ | The ReidOut | MSNBC"

  1. Bob Heck | February 12, 2021 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    tRump’s attorneys: “Violence was foreseeable so how could Donald incite it when it was pre-planned?” ……disastrous representations!!!

  2. James Taaffe | February 12, 2021 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    I can’t believe WE are here in this moment in this time…I’m disgusted with ALL REPUBLICANS…..ALL. 2024 VOTE THEM OUT!

  3. dozzer009 | February 12, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    They can’t defend the indefensible. If it weren’t for Trump, and his BIG LIE, none of this would’ve happened.

  4. Kim Clarke | February 12, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Let us be clear these two make Fred and Barney look like geniuses

  5. darrell bezanson | February 12, 2021 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    NO THE PEOPLE HATE TRUMP THEY VOTED HIM OUT

  6. Melvington Wescott | February 12, 2021 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    When one has no defense, the only options are an aggressive offense, lies , spin and violence, usually in that order. Republican Senators WTFU!

    • Melvington Wescott | February 12, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Zaynab bint Al-Harith The evidence is beyond substantial, starting with the deconstruction of our USPS which is a Constitutional construct, the 60 plus lawsuits that failed the coup in Michigan the attempt with Georgia. This was the weakest defense in the history of impeachment. You see only what you want to see.

    • Google Account #2 | February 12, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Hec III wow, brainwashed fool you are. Did you even watch the full clip? The defense literally played the full speech next to the democrats doctored cut. Have you been smoking crack with hunter biden?

    • DeadReckoning | February 12, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      @Google Account #2 What defense?

    • Google Account #2 | February 12, 2021 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      @DeadReckoning the one CNN was forced to admit they are hypocrites on. You know, at the trial. You didn’t watch that either Mr. Low iq brainwashed fool? They even played the full Charlottesville clip where Trump denounced neo nazis. Imagine, you spent 4 years brainwashed lol

    • Anti Factoid | February 13, 2021 at 3:43 AM | Reply

      Definitely. You first argue the facts. If you don’t have any, you argue process – the constitutionality in this case – and they lost. So now they are left with indignation and distortion.

  7. Ana Saint James | February 12, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Ok class, today’s history lesson, sigh, nothing happened, your final exam is cancelled!

  8. Robert Colyer | February 12, 2021 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    81,000,000 Voters ready to show up and show out AGAIN! 2022 HERE WE COME!

    • A Long99 | February 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Yes Robert, McCarthy, Cruz, Hawley, Gaetz etc. Are on borrowed time, donate to their opponents, boycott their donors, vote them out!

    • Jason Thompson | February 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @A Long99 Also vote out anyone who endorses them and is endorsed by them.

    • Baby Teano | February 12, 2021 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @free thinker  yes and millions at home and around the world, safely watching, thankful and celebrating that the Inciter-n-Chief domestic terrorists Qanon, White Supremacists, Maga Evangelical cultists, Neo-nazis, KKK… Supreme Leader Anti-Christ T**** have left the White House forever! lol

    • Sharon Taylor | February 12, 2021 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Baby Teano Papow! Savage!👏👏

    • /-GUMBY- | February 13, 2021 at 1:50 AM | Reply

      @free thinker there were “10 people” as you say because of covid. How stupid can you be 🤣

  9. C.A.T. | February 12, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    “We would like to discuss the hatred, the vitriol, the political opportunism that has brought us here today”. So, the history of Trumpism then.

    • Hec III | February 12, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @Zaynab bint Al-Harith trump troll

    • Rick Steeb | February 12, 2021 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @Zaynab bint Al-Harith The security video played before the Senate exposed your ilk, bubba.

    • s.l. Leung | February 12, 2021 at 11:33 PM | Reply

      ” The house democrats hate ttump….” Why would the house democrats particularly target on ttump if he did nothing wrong? The two previous impeached potus were both from the democrats. This Castor, third rate so called lawyer should go back to high school again.

    • Nancy Ross | February 13, 2021 at 12:33 AM | Reply

      @s.l. Leung If l were the admissions officer, l wouldn’t let him in. There are enough lawyer jokes without adding one who made a joke of himself on live TV!

    • s.l. Leung | February 13, 2021 at 12:46 AM | Reply

      @Nancy Ross Exactly, Nancy. I vaguely remember there were jokes about lawyers.
      ” You are an attorney ！ It’s you job to lie, conceal and distort everything and slander everybody.”
      ” What’s the difference between a lawyer and a prostitute? ~~~ Nothing. You pay them both to screw you.”

  10. Yanni P | February 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    TOTALLY AGREED. It was a real circus! Unbelievable.

  11. Yanni P | February 12, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    Also, look at CNN’s youtube on “New details emerge in McCarthy’s call with Trump on January 6”.

  12. Everblue Freediving | February 12, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    They should call McCarthy as a witness…

  13. Greg M | February 12, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    Trump’s lawyer, Mr. Castor said, “A high crime is a felony, and a misdemeanour is a misdemeanour. After he’s out of office, you go and arrest him. The Department of Justice does know what to do with such people.”🤔

    That is a great suggestion from Trump’s own lawyer. Trump did say he knew only the best people. 😆

  14. Greg M | February 12, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    2:55 “… criminalizing political view points…”
    Since when is killing a Police officer and beating up police with the American flag a “political view point” ?

  15. Yanni P | February 12, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    They cannot fool Joy. They cannot fool us. They cannot fool the world watching this circus in action.

  16. Danrion | February 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    This whole Trump saga exposed Republicans Traitorous Behavior and Mentality.

    • len thomas | February 13, 2021 at 2:16 AM | Reply

      Days of Infamy with the U.S of A
      December 7 1941 & January 6 2021. Both will go down in History.
      During the 1st the country stood together but during the 2nd the Rats took over.
      Both will have and have had long term consequences for the country.
      During the 1st the Government was able to ‘Spin Doctor’ with the problems.
      However with the 2nd the Government of the day ‘Spun’ lies to their advantage.
      That had the effect of splitting the country so that the new administration was at a disadvantage.
      Let’s work together was the cry of the old however they had no intention of doing so.
      Signs of that appear within the States that the Repubs control as changes are being made to restrict voting of supporters of the new administration.
      The effects of these actions will be obvious for years to come.
      So it is up to the people as it will only be them who can make change.

  17. Georges K | February 12, 2021 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    They believe their own lies. That is a grave situation.

  18. derek flegg | February 12, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    Who’s canceling 75 million votes? They were counted, they lost..

  19. Power Dolphin | February 12, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Yes we need to CANCEL don con and all Republicans. Fine with me.

  20. Interested party | February 12, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    “Trump’s Defense ‘A Blizzard Of Lies, Conspiracy Theories, Whataboutism, & BS’ ” that about sums it up.

