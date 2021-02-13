Trump’s Defense ‘A Blizzard Of Lies, Conspiracy Theories, Whataboutism, & BS’ | The ReidOut | MSNBC

Here’s what Joy Reid thought of the Trump defense in the impeachment trial: "This was not a defense. It was literally just a blizzard of lies, conspiracy theories, whataboutism, and frankly, BS. It was a stand-in for a Trump tweet storm, which of course, he can no longer do because Twitter banned him." Aired on 02/12/2021.

