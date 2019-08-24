Rachel Maddow points out that given the personal, professional, and political scandals in which Donald Trump is engulfed, it is not surprising that a lot of people want to challenge him in 2020, but this creates a challenge for the Democratic Party to try to figure out how to narrow down this field of contenders.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump's Flawed Record Attracts Challengers Aplenty For 2020 | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC