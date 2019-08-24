Rachel Maddow points out that given the personal, professional, and political scandals in which Donald Trump is engulfed, it is not surprising that a lot of people want to challenge him in 2020, but this creates a challenge for the Democratic Party to try to figure out how to narrow down this field of contenders.
Trump's Flawed Record Attracts Challengers Aplenty For 2020 | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
What all these democrats need to do is just name everything he’s done wrong with the facts, is all you need to do and call him out on it. And stay on that focus. Then state what you plan on doing on all he said he was going to do and show that he never did it.
Except that I don’t feel that the Dems should base their entire platform on simply defeating Trump. Beating Trump is something that you do ONCE… on a single day. _But then what..?_ I want to know what their long-term plans are for their presidency, should they win. Sanders and Warren both seem to have solid plans for America’s future. The other candidates… not so much.
Tessmage Tessera : It’s a tricky issue. Like winning a war. The stakes are as big, if not bigger than WW II, so you can’t blame people for getting tunnel vision from time to time? Some among us will only last until the fight is done, and we need to be OK with that, and let them be, “de-mobbed,” and go back to their lives. It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent Trump from ever happening again, and to plan for a better future. But, not everyone can do it with the same level of commitment they had on the battlefield, right? That’s why we have politicians in the first place. We must learn that Civic Engagement is up to EVERYONE, and find our level. If you haven’t done something for your community this week, you’re doing it wrong
@Ash Roskell Your response would carry more weight, if only one or two of the candidates were capable of beating Trump. But the fact is, they all have a more or less equal shot at defeating Trump. He’s the most hated president in history. So we’re back to “Okay, so then what will you do AFTER you win..?” I only see two or three _viable_ candidates who can give a satisfactory answer to that question… and Biden isn’t one of them.
i really believe BARON TRUMP is making these TWEETS while he sleep
CRIME HILLS oh, I thought it was “John Barron” the guy who used to ring the tabloids in New York in the 80’s to tell them how successful Donald Trump was with all the ladies. Same diff?
That’s funny!
CRIME HILLS : Do you think it was his alter-ego who decided he’s going to, “ban China?” This is going to be SUCH fun. But, they’ll have to take my iPhone, “out of my cold, dead, hand.” 😁👍
Barron Trump is a teenager and, I assume, much too mature to be responsible for his father’s drivel.
@ruth depew Exactly! Barron Trump is apparently an intelligent young lad, and he should not be answerable for the sins of his father, you know, The Chosen One. Lol.
It should be mandatory for all presidential candidates, including the occupier of space, to participate in all political debates and explain their vision for America – without hurling insults and name calling
Yup, Start with the Democrats, they need to stop.
@John Smith No, wrong . . . start w/ your magnanimous leader . . . Frump . . .
😂 the soap got me… tee heeeee!!
Mr Bennett, you are exactly where you are due to Your campaign, quit whining, you have shown poor skills, but blaming someone like Styers for putting up his own resources speaj s well of him, pl us he has been very active across THE U.S., carrying the nessage
The Criminal president expects s rigged election! Russia and Mitch M. Are making it happen in real time! Moscow Mitch!
Good luck banning America from trading with China, Donny! You’ll only get my iPhone, “out of my cold, dead hand,” OK? 🤣 😂 😆 😂 🤣
There is an inequality at work here, but it’s not the one being complained about. Trump was aware that he had no right to have won the presidency. So the very next day after the inauguration, we saw Trump begin his run for reelection. The media was happy to cover whatever he said, no matter how ridiculous. As long as he kept it extreme, the media was happy to give Trump daily coverage (above the fold). Since the inauguration, Trump has flown all over the country and all over the world on the public’s dime. While in country he has held hundreds of local “rallys”, frequently stiffing the locals for costs. And the entire time, Trump has been poisoning the water. He has been poisoning the natural flow of information through the news media as “Fake News”. Inevitably, Trump’s crimes would become uncovered, and then it would become a battle to make some of the public accept it.
we need youtube debates, post a question on monday, get a response from every candidate on wednesday
Good idea.
If the debates were meant to be indicative of presidential success, the debate question would be available two weeks before the debate. Each candidate and their staff would craft a 5-10 minute position speech, followed by a 2-3 minute rebuttal. Then each candidate would be given a mock national security crisis situation. Each candidate would go to a separate room with their staff, and at the 15 minute mark, a media camera crew would come in and film the 2-3 minute response.
{ Mama Earth }
(GOD blessed the air, land, and waters.) he gave them to us to be stewards of while we are here. What Have We Done? ! . to take this gift and trash it; just to trodden it under foot as though it were worthless garbage; yet through ungratefulness we continue to do this all the while knowing the truth . pay back my friends is a beeech . deprive mama earth and she will surely destitute you
When your so-called “university” has been closed down and you’ve been ordered to pay millions in damages, your fraud is no longer merely “alleged”.
I can understand the frustration but Bennett is not going to be POTUS. Only one Democrat will win the presidency in 2020 and all 24 candidates can’t all believe they would win the WH if not for DNC rules.
It’s about time MSNBC was giving more time to the Democrats. It’s been sadly lacking,
If the USA is destroyed it’s been stated it would be from within. Trump is doing exactly that. How much does Putin have on him? For he seems to be doing Putin’s bidding.
Even at this point, the heavy weight contenders are perfectly clear. The leftovers never had a real chance against Bernie, Warren. Yang is very intriguing though. I would love to hear more from him.
Sore loser and delusional this Michael Bennett. Thanks for showing us your true colors! Another egomaniac refusing to “take a bullet” for your team. – Flash news: “You did not make the cut!” Good riddance!
Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies. And your all saints right! With no flaws. Hypocrites!! He’s our President if you don’t know how politics work, just investigate!
He largely spends his days as president in unstructured “executive time” where he fields
calls from outside advisers and ingests massive quantities of raw Fox
News coverage. The work of solving the nation’s problems, except insofar
as it rallies his supporters and keeps him in office, is a largely
secondary concern. Soon after Trump took office, White House aides tried
to persuade him that the national debt would become unsustainable in
the future. “Yeah, but I won’t be here,” he reportedly replied.
Michael, if enough MEMBERS of the DNC supported you, you would have have it, you don’t. You REALLY need to get over yourself and go home.