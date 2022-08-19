Recent Post
So of all the theories why Trump refused to give the documents back, that he has the temperament of a five year old seems to make the most sense.
WHAT’S FUNNY IS THAT HE HAS STOLEN TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS & INSTEAD OF MAKING AN EXCUSE FOR HAVING THEM HE’S SO AZZ-BACKWARDS THAT HE’S SAYIN’,”THOSE ARE MINE & I WANT MY STOLEN DOCUMENTS BACK”=ADMITTING TO THE CRIMES 🤣😅😂
@Mary Allan Thank you for putting it so well. You are right on target.
Well, I hardly know that guy Affa David. I’ve actually heard some very negative things about him though. People say he is a big liar. That’s what people say. I only met Affa David on one occasion I think while I was president. Perhaps I posed for a photo or two with him, but I’ve posed for photos with millions of Covfefe during my presidency so it’s hard for me to remember them all. Affa David might be a terrific guy for all I know, but the things people say about him aren’t that good. It sounds like he may not tell the truth a lot. And that’s what I have heard from people. Many people I know have said that. /s
@Fred Sonic very entertaining! He avoids skid marks by only using his undies once and has the staff throw them away
When I was in the Army, I had a TS clearance. I could go on and on about how serious the military and the government is with classified material. We would shred documents that were outdated, those machines aren’t like what you buy at a store to shred stuff. Then those tiny pieces would be taken to a bigger machine that would turn it into pulp. And may God have mercy upon your soul if you forgot to sign the log that crypto was shredded, or if you put a personal thumbdrive in a classified computer, or put a thumbdrive that was classified Secret into a Top Secret computer … because the military and the government will not have mercy upon your soul. Nor should they. So it blows my mind how lax they were with Trump. The moment they knew he had classified material, they should have been there that day with a warrant to get it back. I have no idea how an entity who would bring the swift hammer of divine justice down on me, wouldn’t even bring the broken feather of divine meh down on Trump.
@No Name definitely @We the People 🙌 is a grifter just like his hero Napoleon Bonaspurs 😅
@mt1eh
According to property receipt records, among the items seized from Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 were three sets of records labeled either “Confidential Document” or “Miscellaneous Confidential Documents”; three labeled “Miscellaneous Secret Documents”; and *four labeled “Miscellaneous Top Secret Documents.” One was listed as “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which stands for “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.”*
“Top secret” is the highest level of classification because the classified information, *if released, could cause “exceptionally grave damage to the national security,”* as the National Archives explains on its Frequently Asked Questions page about the Information Security Oversight Office.
According to Executive Order 13526, “Confidential” is “the lowest category of classified information currently in use,” while “information whose release would cause ‘serious damage’ is classified SECRET,” and “information whose release would cause ‘exceptionally grave damage to the national security’ is classified TOP SECRET.”
While we still don’t know the specific content of the documents, their classification may be irrelevant to a possible case against Trump. None of the three laws cited as the predicate for the search and seizure warrant requires the documents be classified to run afoul of the law. The warrants alleged that Trump illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, 2071, or 1519.”
The warrant cited Section 2071 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code, which relates to someone who “willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys” a government record; Section 1519 of Title 18, which relates to someone who “knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States”; and Section 793 of Title 18, which is part of the Espionage Act that deals with “gathering, transmitting or losing defense information.”
On Aug. 13, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said Trump’s declassification defense “will fail because the three laws that they selected to put on the search warrant don’t require that the documents be classified.”
“Classification is irrelevant,” McQuade tweeted the same day. “Government documents that pertain to the national defense may not be withheld from the government upon request for return.”
In an Aug. 11 statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department did not take lightly the decision to search Trump’s residence. “Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search,” he said.
The National Archives said it had been negotiating with Trump’s team throughout 2021 for the release of materials. Even after it retrieved 15 boxes of materials from Trump in January, the National Archives continued to pursue materials believed to still be at Trump’s residence. NBC News reported that Trump “received a federal grand jury subpoena this spring for sensitive documents the government believed he retained after his departure from the White House.”
Gerstell said that regardless of whether one thinks Trump should or should not be prosecuted criminally if he is found to have improperly kept classified documents, the Department of Justice had few options left to secure the return of documents that may be classified.
“You’ve got no choice, you’ve got to get that information back,” Gerstell said. “You can ask for it, you can subpoena it” but beyond that, he said, what is the FBI to do?
“We can’t tolerate a situation where national security information is being held in an unsecure location where our enemies could get at it,” Gerstell said.
BTW, if Trump is using the I can instantly declassify because a POTUS has automatic highest top secret security clearance defense, that authority and clearance ended the second before Joe Biden was sworn in as POTUS. Therefore, any retention of these security documents violated the laws cited in the FBI warrant and subpoenas. This is because Trump did NOT follow any establish process to formally designate what he took as declassified. And btw, declassification can be from Top Secret SCI to any of the lesser ‘Secret’ designations or non-secret designation such as upon sensitive/confidential etc. Trump did NOT declare the documents statuses upon his alleged declassification effort! That alone negates the defense that what he possessed was not germane to national security.
Great comment from Little Peep.🤗🇺🇸
Ditto for me.⚖️🏆🗽
George is a very talented attorney.👍👍🏽
Still married to Kelly Anne, so he is a problem
Conway doesn’t hesitate in going straight to the point
@ELEANOR MEDINA do you know why the daughter has stopped posting? Do you think the pain she previously expressed has just meticulously gone away? Please stop acting silly. This man should be at home taking care of his family and not appearing on CNN almost every day.
@Leah Jenika Of course some people lock their doors and some don’t. Even in the nicest neighborhoods in Georgetown, I’d be inclined to keep my doors locked. My initial comment was merely a private investigator tongue-in-cheek type of question, not meant to advise others or describe my own habits.
@M Hall I really don’t know.
“He’s a five-year-old.” I’ve known many a five-year-old who acted a hell of a lot more mature than Trump.
@Sherry Hannah They’re poor conversationalists and they use too much vermouth.
@Linda Lewis I didn’t know they knew that I thought all they knew was Blue’s Clues and Dora the Explorer
The DoJ should simply say that they can’t release the affidavit because it’s still being audited….just like his taxes. 🤣
There’s a reason why Trump is having a hard time finding good lawyers to represent him. His past lawyers say he was nearly impossible to represent and that it would be unclear if they would ever get paid.
Michael Cohen told the Post. “He’s also a very difficult client in that he’s always pushing the envelope, he rarely listens to sound legal advice, and he wants you to do things that are not appropriate, ethically or legally.”
Trump famously shortchanged many small businesses on the money he owed them. The list includes companies that worked on Trump’s properties or supplied him with chandeliers, pianos, marble, and other luxury touches. But Trump also tried to underpay the very same lawyers who helped him save money, and some ended up suing their former client Trump.
The Atlantic City law firm of Levine Staller saved one of Trump’s companies tens of millions of dollars in taxes—and then sued the company, Trump Entertainment, after the business tried to pay Levine Staller $1.25 million less than the firm was owed.
In 2012, Levine Staller won a settlement that returned $35 million in overpaid taxes and cut $15 million from Trump Entertainment’s future liabilities, leading to a total savings of $50 million for the corporation. Trump agreed to pay $7.25 million to the law firm in legal fees, but then only paid Levine Staller $6 million before trying to claim the rest as unsecured debt in ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. In response, Levine Staller sued its former client, Trump Entertainment, and in 2014, a judge rejected Trump Entertainment’s request to be absolved of this debt and told the company to pay up.
It wasn’t an isolated case. Trump underpaid at least four law firms or lawyers who worked for him. One of them, Morrison Cohen LLP of New York City, had represented Trump in a lawsuit against a construction contractor that Trump claimed had overcharged him for work on a golf course. According to USA Today, Trump sued Morrison Cohen for using the case to help promote its work, and the firm countersued for almost $500,000 in unpaid bills. The case was settled in 2009.
It wasn’t just big amounts Trump tried to get out of paying, either. Bill Scherer, a lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had to sue Trump in 1994 to collect $5,000 in unpaid legal bills from a case Scherer won for the billionaire. The lawyer told Reuters last year that he had offered Trump a low rate to “curry favor” with the mogul, but still had to sue. “He’s a deadbeat,” Scherer told South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel newspaper. Trump told Reuters that he couldn’t remember Scherer or the case at all. 🤣🤣
@A.M. Unfortunately, I know some very highly educated people who are infatuated with Donald Trump. Education and intelligence is no protection against a con artist.
My family say I’ve always been an engineer. Part of the reason for that is that from a very young age, I never accepted anyone’s word for anything and always demanded proof. (This got me in a lot of trouble in elementary school, but worked pretty well from junior high on.)
@A.M. what do you mean “Who”?
🤣You’re really triggered
Remember folks whenever the full story comes out it’s always worse than anyone could even imagine.
Trump In A Nutshell, Big Surprise.
Nowadays, nothing would surprise me.
Shocked not surprised!
Trump: These are my documents
Conway: He’s basically a 5yo
So will IQ45 be charged as an adult?
I think they will feel they have to, or admit they put a juvenile in office.
The comment of the day. Good one.
To keep it strategically SIMPLE, I will vote AGAINST each and every single candidate that has NOT openly denounced the Trump movement. That said, I will vote FOR any person who has the GREATEST CHANCE of defeating that candidate. This is an all out battle at the ballot box for our country in its existential threat from autocratic rule by insane people with zero heart and soul. I recommend you do the same.
We can “prioritize” on policy specifics later, but this VOTE must be VERY TARGETED all the way down to the municipal level. Every vote I make will ONLY hinge on whether they denounce the Trump movement or not; otherwise, there will be more undermining of democracy. I’m keeping it simple.
“I fear that in every elected office, members will obtain an influence by noise, not sense. By meanness, not greatness. By ignorance, not learning. By contracted hearts, not large souls… There must be decency and respect.” ~John Adams
@BitBuhkit thanks for your comment! Your reply is very important.
@NPC #1337 Thanks to you too!
I truly miss it when you are not around!
@NPC #1337 Tell me you are a sniveling supplicant without drooling all over the place.
@Matthew Huszarik u mad?
I’m not a lawyer but I seriously don’t have a good feeling about any of the Affidavit being released even if ” redacted”.
Then that should be a good feeling.
Same. Even redacted there may be something in there that allows them to deduce who the witness was and go after them.
The DoJ should not release ANY part of the affidavit until and unless charges are filed. This is another example of extra privilege that rich people get over the rest of Americans.
Trump wanted to sell those documents to the highest bidder.
I believe DOJ will do the right, moral, and ethical thing and above all, in accordance with the law.
And you know this how?
@Sherry Hannah wow
@Sherry Hannah Oh Sherry, stop swallowing
Watching George Conway’s face when he isn’t talking is priceless. You definitely know where he stands on things. 🤣
@richard velasquez let’s just hope if things don’t work out between the two neither one wants to release a revenge porn tape. We’ll all be scarred for life!
@Mark Berryhill 🤣😂👏👏👏
How George and Kellyanne have maintained a marriage would be a tell all book worth a fortune!!!!
@Richard Ashton question is which one would author the tell all. May have to buy 2 📚 😄
I wonder how that marriage is going, by now…
I do not want to see the affidavit, its incredibly important that the DOJ hold this information until there is a courtroom with Trump in it.. as planned by Garland. Then the world will see Trump himself take the stand under oath to explain the un-explainable to seasoned DOJ prosecutors! The moment will be priceless across the world…
YOU WON’T 👀 SEE IT, JUST THE INSIGNIFICANT PARTS OF IT THAT THEY WANT YOU TOO!!✌🤭
Maybe as exciting and revealing as when Muller released his report on Trump.
George Conway is the single most interesting guy to listen to! He’s articulate an precise in his opinion and holds nothing back. LOCK TRUMP UP!!!
@A-A-Ron Trump being a selfish man-baby is not an opinion. It is fact. We have been watching his tantrums for many years. We can see who he is.
@Richter Von Streed 60% see it clear as day, 40 % will NEVER see it.
“But what about her emails?” Trump whispered as they pulled out the extra small handcuffs.
@miapdx research…”the blind man repairs hunters laptop”… Oh my goodness. It’ll leave you in total awe
@jlo omg, I don’t do cultspeak and I don’t entertain fools, or their foolishness. 🤡 Quick, send your boy more money! He needs your help! 🤣
“But Obama took 30 million documents home” 😂😂😂😂😂what a frikin clown show tRUMP is 😂😂😂
This is what happens because you put ‘President’ on a pedestal. Ironically, your constitution reinforces this monarchy attitude. Being elected to head of state somehow cleanses the candidate of past behaviours and character. And like a King, no accountability. Untouchable isn’t the best way to treat people of any status.
Yup, with very little recourse to have the clown removed 😬
“It is often tragic to see how blatantly a man bungles his own life and the lives of others yet remains totally in capable of seeing how much the whole tragedy originates in himself, and how he continually feeds it and keeps it going” Carl Jung
More tragic are the enablers and blind supporters or cult followers of a lying man