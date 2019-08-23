After sowing distrust, division and confusion at home, President Trump heads to Europe this weekend, where his snubs and flip flops will meet head on with global consequences — and on issues far more pressing and consequential than Greenland. Former Republican Congressman David Jolly and Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude join Chris Jansing to discuss what we can expect from the G7 and the next year of a Trump presidency.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump’s Recent Moves Raise Tensions For Upcoming G7 | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
Trumps mere existence causes tension. Then when he opens his mouth……..BRUH
@Draft Dodging Donald Trump , Triggering Liberals is one of Trump’s best qualities. He appreciates your validation.
@snoop alert Define Socialism! You do realize unpaid tax cuts and deregulations caused the recession in 2007. Well dumb Donald doesn’t learn from past mistakes. That’s why the Dodd Frank Act was brought up for legislation. You do realize taxes pay for public servants cops firefighters teachers etc. Why is it RepubliCONS have no problem with subsidizing big corporations(corporate welfare) but when poor people are in need of government assistance NOW we have a problem. You can’t name a time when illegal immigrants voted, but I can tell you Donald Trump had illegal immigrants working for him OH but that’s different right.
@Dave Schultz ummmm is that your comeback? Is that the best you can do. You’re just like any other ignoramus Trump supporter. When it come to the battle of wits and intelligence you imbeciles show up unarmed.
NEXT!
If/when the Trump Admin. declares war on a country, he will ask for support from U.S. allies. The only support will be ‘the finger’….
So Putin invades the sovereign country of Ukraine, and Crimea, engages in nerve agent attacks in England, shoots down a commercial airliner over Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers, including 80 children, and he interferes in our presidential elections. And after all of that, Trump wants to reward Putin’s tyrannical behavior by lifting sanctions on Russia, and bringing it back into the G-8.
Let that sink in for a moment. Take your time.
@Walt Schmidt *IS A RUSSIAN TROLL*
@john smith you are a mason troll anyway…this is your black and whitey system eating itself up now in confusion….you are godless consumer culture of insanity..
Welcome to Costco…you are loved anyways…
@Dave Schultz No definition is someone working with/for Russia to push *THEIR* agenda.
Since your slow…I’m talking about you.
Hopefully they will kick him out of the meeting. Someone please stand up and tell him to his face what a p.o.s he is.
Maybe someone will. I hope.
Remember last yr, when Trump said “He has dome more than any other”?? and all leaders start laughing…
With Russia been so closed geographicaly to EU, will never let them back in, no matter what Trump wants.
Lets not forget Putin is a KILLER
@NPC#8675309 2020 he gets hit by a bus.
Maybe give him his own table and a box of crayons to keep him occupied while the leaders deal with the serious issues.
@NPC#8675309 But you’re losing. Everyone knows it.
Baby Donny was hoping to see his suggar daddy Vladimir at their favorite G spot for mutual stimulation, but daddy got banned. Poor Donny 😁
Still doing the muh Russia thing?
So strange…
NPC#8675309 still believing in a con man that’s very strange
Guatemala is for sale, dig a border canal, call it an island, tell him it has blonde girls, take care of America’s karma for its support of Guatemala’s military govt back in the day that resulted in over 200,000 people being disappeared. Help them with the climate change induced drought that is driving them to leave, fix the problem with heart instead of ICE.
Why does Trump always defend Putin?
Because he will need Putin’s help again in 2020. You can’t bite the hand that hides your pee tape.
Trump loves Putin’s obzerd big covfefe. Surrounded by ocean water.
Because he owns Trump!
Loyalty to his employer ! …………..
I couldn’t be in the same room with Trump and not be tense – even if the room was designed to hold 50,000 people!
TRUMP 2020!!!
Trump wanted to buy Greenland like it was just some obscure uninhabited island. That is extremely obtuse and insulting.
If/when the Trump Admin. declares war on a country, he will ask for support from U.S. allies. The only support will be ‘the finger’….
@David J how much for cash everything’s always for sale Sonny boy
snoop alert
Just because Trump is for sale, doesn’t mean that everything and everyone is for sale.
Semper Fi…
@David J America first doesn’t sound like he’s for sale to me ,
The art of getting ripped off : express a desire for something before it has a for sale sign on it. Then contact the owner.
Absurd was a compliment , what Trump said was ridiculously stupid.
@John Swofford Don’t lie. You just want to see the man publicly hung like they do in the east.
It’s not “absurd” … it’s “Obzerd”
@NPC#8675309 yes, Trump will win in 2020. Then we can watch all the Liberals heads explode, again😁
@NPC#8675309 What does it take for those naive, ignorant people like you to realize Donald is one complete disaster to America? The majority of Americans and the world is laughing at this hillbilly fool but are also very worried what this lunatic is going to do next. China announced today that they will raise taxes on American products. You, not China is paying for it. Your prices will go up. Happy with that? The” great dealer” and “stable genius” and “nobody knows economy better than I do” (Donals judgement about himself, he said many times on TV has failed again. The guy can´t handle anything and he knows he has painted himself into a corner, he can´t handle anything. No wall, no improved infrastructure, no health care that would be so easy, he said, to fix. After some time he said he did not know it would be so difficult so fix health care. World dictator orders American companies to move their plants from China to America. World dictator orders European countries to leave the Iran nuclear deal, which he did last year. if they don’t he will punish them with sanctions. Wold dictator tells the Israelian prime minister to forbid legally elected American congresswomen to visit Israel. What is wrong with you? You are just as destructive and utterly stupid as Donald. You just heard at least one republican speak out the truth about Donald. There is, after all, some republicans with common sense who realize Donald is a disaster and a disgrace to America.He is a criminal and a traitor who believes Putin, not America´s intelligence agencies. Is that America first? What do you think? Wake up!
Sent from Europe
@Barry Sutton 💩💩💩💩💩👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
The Chosen 1 walks into the room , everyone takes a breath and thinks ohh FK Trump is here.
Chosen by Vlad to be the most obnoxious person in the room at the G-7 meeting.
Manufacturing is still shrinking, the coal industry is still dying, the tax cut did not help the middle class, farmers are going bankrupt and selling their farms, the tariffs are costing consumers, there’s no health care fix, there’s no infrastructure, etc. I hope that those who took a chance on Trump because he said that he would fix these things, will realize this before they vote.
make no illusions: this guy is a cult leader. and his worshipping devotees wiil go down with him.
CommonSense and you still don’t have a job???
@NPC#8675309 Fake human
Hey Trump, I’ll buy your cheap tower , how about 10 .000 for the dump?
America:We’ve hit rock bottom….
Trump: Hold my coke…
While I eat my hamberder with covfefe ………………
*Trump claims “I am the Chosen One.” Well yeah… the Antichrist.*
He was the chosen one. It was Putin doing the choosing.
“Great people”🙄News flash, All evil will be destroyed🕊
Donald “world-ruler”, Trump “little horn”. Daniel NIV 7:8-11.
They will do nothing for #25*4*45. Why would they? He’s a Traitor to them as well us.
Thousands of CEOs have resigned.
They fear our Commander
2018 historic numbers of politicians stepped down in Trump’s wake. NOW COMES THE PAIN
The end of the American ‘Deep State’ TRUMP 2020
For the same federal lockup where Epstein hung himself, but we’ll wait until January, 2021.
Pedos going down left and right
Thank You POTUS
LOL Whats scary is media and Liberals can not figure out Trump was Trolling