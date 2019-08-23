Trump’s Recent Moves Raise Tensions For Upcoming G7 | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump’s Recent Moves Raise Tensions For Upcoming G7 | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC 1

August 23, 2019

 

After sowing distrust, division and confusion at home, President Trump heads to Europe this weekend, where his snubs and flip flops will meet head on with global consequences — and on issues far more pressing and consequential than Greenland. Former Republican Congressman David Jolly and Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude join Chris Jansing to discuss what we can expect from the G7 and the next year of a Trump presidency.
58 Comments on "Trump’s Recent Moves Raise Tensions For Upcoming G7 | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Draft Dodging Donald Trump | August 23, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Trumps mere existence causes tension. Then when he opens his mouth……..BRUH

    • Dave Schultz | August 23, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      @Draft Dodging Donald Trump , Triggering Liberals is one of Trump’s best qualities. He appreciates your validation.

    • Draft Dodging Donald Trump | August 23, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      @snoop alert Define Socialism! You do realize unpaid tax cuts and deregulations caused the recession in 2007. Well dumb Donald doesn’t learn from past mistakes. That’s why the Dodd Frank Act was brought up for legislation. You do realize taxes pay for public servants cops firefighters teachers etc. Why is it RepubliCONS have no problem with subsidizing big corporations(corporate welfare) but when poor people are in need of government assistance NOW we have a problem. You can’t name a time when illegal immigrants voted, but I can tell you Donald Trump had illegal immigrants working for him OH but that’s different right.

    • Draft Dodging Donald Trump | August 23, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz ummmm is that your comeback? Is that the best you can do. You’re just like any other ignoramus Trump supporter. When it come to the battle of wits and intelligence you imbeciles show up unarmed.

      NEXT!

    • Wilson | August 23, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      If/when the Trump Admin. declares war on a country, he will ask for support from U.S. allies. The only support will be ‘the finger’….

  2. David J | August 23, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    So Putin invades the sovereign country of Ukraine, and Crimea, engages in nerve agent attacks in England, shoots down a commercial airliner over Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers, including 80 children, and he interferes in our presidential elections.  And after all of that,  Trump wants to reward Putin’s tyrannical behavior by lifting sanctions on Russia, and bringing it back into the G-8.
    Let that sink in for a moment. Take your time.

    • john smith | August 23, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Walt Schmidt *IS A RUSSIAN TROLL*

    • marty methuselah | August 23, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @john smith you are a mason troll anyway…this is your black and whitey system eating itself up now in confusion….you are godless consumer culture of insanity..
      Welcome to Costco…you are loved anyways…

    • john smith | August 23, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz No definition is someone working with/for Russia to push *THEIR* agenda.

      Since your slow…I’m talking about you.

  3. chilldude2007 | August 23, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    Hopefully they will kick him out of the meeting. Someone please stand up and tell him to his face what a p.o.s he is.

  4. Biggus Dickus | August 23, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Baby Donny was hoping to see his suggar daddy Vladimir at their favorite G spot for mutual stimulation, but daddy got banned. Poor Donny 😁

  5. Idylchatter | August 23, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Guatemala is for sale, dig a border canal, call it an island, tell him it has blonde girls, take care of America’s karma for its support of Guatemala’s military govt back in the day that resulted in over 200,000 people being disappeared. Help them with the climate change induced drought that is driving them to leave, fix the problem with heart instead of ICE.

  6. Giovanni Soave | August 23, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Why does Trump always defend Putin?

  7. Richard Owens | August 23, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    I couldn’t be in the same room with Trump and not be tense – even if the room was designed to hold 50,000 people!

  8. David J | August 23, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Trump wanted to buy Greenland like it was just some obscure uninhabited island. That is extremely obtuse and insulting.

  9. Mathew Thomas | August 23, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Absurd was a compliment , what Trump said was ridiculously stupid.

    • Dino | August 23, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @John Swofford Don’t lie. You just want to see the man publicly hung like they do in the east.

    • mako zero | August 23, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      It’s not “absurd” … it’s “Obzerd”

    • Barry Sutton | August 23, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @NPC#8675309 yes, Trump will win in 2020. Then we can watch all the Liberals heads explode, again😁

    • karin backstrom | August 23, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @NPC#8675309 What does it take for those naive, ignorant people like you to realize Donald is one complete disaster to America? The majority of Americans and the world is laughing at this hillbilly fool but are also very worried what this lunatic is going to do next. China announced today that they will raise taxes on American products. You, not China is paying for it. Your prices will go up. Happy with that? The” great dealer” and “stable genius” and “nobody knows economy better than I do” (Donals judgement about himself, he said many times on TV has failed again. The guy can´t handle anything and he knows he has painted himself into a corner, he can´t handle anything. No wall, no improved infrastructure, no health care that would be so easy, he said, to fix. After some time he said he did not know it would be so difficult so fix health care. World dictator orders American companies to move their plants from China to America. World dictator orders European countries to leave the Iran nuclear deal, which he did last year. if they don’t he will punish them with sanctions. Wold dictator tells the Israelian prime minister to forbid legally elected American congresswomen to visit Israel. What is wrong with you? You are just as destructive and utterly stupid as Donald. You just heard at least one republican speak out the truth about Donald. There is, after all, some republicans with common sense who realize Donald is a disaster and a disgrace to America.He is a criminal and a traitor who believes Putin, not America´s intelligence agencies. Is that America first? What do you think? Wake up!
      Sent from Europe

    • Nathalie Newland | August 23, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Barry Sutton 💩💩💩💩💩👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  10. Moose | August 23, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    The Chosen 1 walks into the room , everyone takes a breath and thinks ohh FK Trump is here.

  11. CommonSense | August 23, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Manufacturing is still shrinking, the coal industry is still dying, the tax cut did not help the middle class, farmers are going bankrupt and selling their farms, the tariffs are costing consumers, there’s no health care fix, there’s no infrastructure, etc. I hope that those who took a chance on Trump because he said that he would fix these things, will realize this before they vote.

  12. Mathew Thomas | August 23, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Hey Trump, I’ll buy your cheap tower , how about 10 .000 for the dump?

  13. CJ Walton | August 23, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    America:We’ve hit rock bottom….

    Trump: Hold my coke…

  14. Tessmage Tessera | August 23, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    *Trump claims “I am the Chosen One.” Well yeah… the Antichrist.*

  15. BbetrGODczU L | August 23, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    They will do nothing for #25*4*45. Why would they? He’s a Traitor to them as well us.

  16. martin killam | August 23, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Thousands of CEOs have resigned.
    They fear our Commander

  17. barry Powell | August 23, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    2018 historic numbers of politicians stepped down in Trump’s wake. NOW COMES THE PAIN

  18. Patricia Dixon | August 23, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    The end of the American ‘Deep State’ TRUMP 2020

  19. Professor Bhaer | August 23, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Pedos going down left and right
    Thank You POTUS

  20. The Homelander | August 23, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    LOL Whats scary is media and Liberals can not figure out Trump was Trolling

