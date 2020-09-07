MSNBC Medical Contributor Vin Gupta joins us to give us a reality check after Trump's comments about the COVID-19 pandemic during his norm-destroying RNC speech delivered from the White House lawn. Aired on 08/28/2020.

Trump's RNC Speech Paints Alternative Reality On COVID-19 | The 11th Hour | MSNBC