Trump's RNC Speech Paints Alternative Reality On COVID-19 | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
MSNBC Medical Contributor Vin Gupta joins us to give us a reality check after Trump's comments about the COVID-19 pandemic during his norm-destroying RNC speech delivered from the White House lawn. Aired on 08/28/2020.
    • @Tamara Cousins check out CNN they had the fact checker who when last seen had counted at least twenty in that speech. Let those who have eyes see and those who have ears hear. Obviously yours suffer from trumpitis. After all these years of trump a pretty accurate statement is that if his lips are moving he’s lying and there is enough tape and fact checked material to back that up. The real news would be if he ever didn’t lie and actually told the truth.

    • @Tamara Cousins just open his twitter account and then read the last 10 tweets, for sure 9 of it are a lie. its not really hard to find a lie from donald trump wtf

  4. Who would have guessed that a reality tv star with no government experience or knowledge, 6 bankruptcies, 5 kids from 3 different marriages, 11 charges of sexual assault, twice convicted of fraud & fined $28 Million, and 4000 plus lawsuits, could be so bad at being President of the USA, elected after getting help from Russia…He’s a traitor & a common crook

    • @Michigan Wolverine nah we dont need Trump cultists gettin comfy online showing racist bs. There’s a olive branch if u ever decide to abandon the orange turd.

    • @Michigan Wolverine No, that’s called global warming. Another issue this president has failed on. He’s steadily rolling back environmental protections which will negatively impact our planet for generations.

    • @Heather Shaw You liberal freak 1st it was global cooling then it was global warming now its climate change . Its a scam to steal money from us ! If you believe in one or all of them give your paycheck to Alice Gore .

  5. People are willing to trade their lifes to feed the ego of a man child president. Frontline responders are frustrated and their lives at stake because selfish individuals careless of who they infect.

  6. Im starting to think majority of Republican Party has been brainwashed. The entire world knows the president was lying 🤥, and no social distancing. Sad

  8. Day 4 RNC quick summary: Sweaty and orange Trump lies uncontrollably during never ending, deranged and delusional convention speech. What a disaster.

  9. Let me break down what Dr. Gupta said in normal, plain, everyday English, that everyone here can easily understand-“Thanks to Donald Trump’s stupidity, we’re doomed.”

    • I concur. What is remarkable is that the flashpoint isn’t some foreign power, foreign terrorists, natural disaster. It’s the US’ own people screwing themselves.

    • Bryan B It’s like there’s a fire in the house. And Trump brings in 1 million thermometers and measures the fire’s temperature. Then, tells everyone, we have tested the fire more than anyone else 😂. Then think about how stupid he sounds in the 1st minute of this video

  10. The US under Trump administration:
    4% of world population
    25% of worlds covid19 deaths
    An even greater % of the worlds ignorance & stupidity as a nation

  11. Bunker Boy is destroying the Justice Department, CDC, USPS and many other institutions. 4 of years of him there will be nothing left. Vote Nov 3

    • Bryan B dumb Trumpflakes can’t see anything even if the truth in right in front of them. Fatboy Barr involved in gasing peaceful protesters such that Bunker Boy can hold upside down Bible in photo op; CDC changed Corona virus testing guidelines after political pressure all the way from the top … such guidelines were stupid and senseless. Do I need to elaborate Trump’s henchman DeJoy did to USPS???

    • @Gabe Dudley White liberals were donating to the build the wall fund? 😂 It’s the right wing, that are a bunch of gullible morons. I have some nice ocean front property in Kansas that I’m sure you’d be interested in.

    • Oh but Biden is going to lead us down the path of Communism!? But there all good with Trump becoming the same authoritarian ruler as his buddy Pooty!

    • @Greg Cahill thats why the #trumpCrimeFamily4Prison has more business deals in China then turkey and russia combined sweetheart

    • @Bonnie Boo Nah that was Trump in the bunker during a peaceful protest in front of the white house not Joe. Joe also did his time defending this country not Capt. Bonespurs.

  17. Disgusting as well as sickening speech delivered by someone who is known in the world as a compulsive liar. This president can go to any length for self interest.

    • @people1st one lie or 100 , it is what policies and results on issues that concern voters who are effected. If Obama would have said you can keep your plan and your doctor and Obamacare never passed and went in effect, hey no problem. It is only the lies that effect voters they are concerned about. Give me just one lie that Trump said that actually effected voters in their wallet?

    • @Bryan B Most do, but to your point, our least educated sure don’t. They will continue to fall for Right-Wing propaganda and live the life of puppets.

