Trump’s RNC Speech Paints Alternative Reality On COVID-19 | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

MSNBC Medical Contributor Vin Gupta joins us to give us a reality check after Trump's comments about the COVID-19 pandemic during his norm-destroying RNC speech delivered from the White House lawn. Aired on 08/28/2020.
trump could send the kool-aid out and people would drink it ..
And beg for seconds.
If only…
And force their children to drink it, ala Jim Jones. They’re cultists.
oh I wish….
CONservatives are addicted to fool aid .
The president is an insane liar who values no human life save his own.
Name just one lie. I can name a lot of lies from Biden and the Corrupt Democrat/ Marxist traitor party.
@Tamara Cousins check out CNN they had the fact checker who when last seen had counted at least twenty in that speech. Let those who have eyes see and those who have ears hear. Obviously yours suffer from trumpitis. After all these years of trump a pretty accurate statement is that if his lips are moving he’s lying and there is enough tape and fact checked material to back that up. The real news would be if he ever didn’t lie and actually told the truth.
@Tamara Cousins did you really wrote name just one lie? which one do you want from the thousands he did in the last years?
@Tamara Cousins just open his twitter account and then read the last 10 tweets, for sure 9 of it are a lie. its not really hard to find a lie from donald trump wtf
No, it’s the Democrat leaders intentionally letting their own cities burn to the ground to appease radical losers
All those idiots at the white house rally deserve to contract Covid.. hopefully.
Congratulations for letting Donald Trump eat your soul.
Nothing but you demonspawn serpent babies sniveling around in your malicious atrocities
@Wigg Picker cant write it often enough under your comments, you really need some help.
@James Christie 200%… if it was possible…
@Mário Soares Fake Numbers = Fake Virus : *This Says It All* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6jW8QVOP7k *Again they DO NOT do care what the person died from, if they had covid, they died from covid even if they were hit by a bus!* Illinois health official, Dr. Ezike
Who would have guessed that a reality tv star with no government experience or knowledge, 6 bankruptcies, 5 kids from 3 different marriages, 11 charges of sexual assault, twice convicted of fraud & fined $28 Million, and 4000 plus lawsuits, could be so bad at being President of the USA, elected after getting help from Russia…He’s a traitor & a common crook
@Michigan Wolverine nah we dont need Trump cultists gettin comfy online showing racist bs. There’s a olive branch if u ever decide to abandon the orange turd.
@M Lee
There you are, demonspawn, did you make it to the park urinal?
Jesus he actually has over 4,000 lawsuits?
@Michigan Wolverine No, that’s called global warming. Another issue this president has failed on. He’s steadily rolling back environmental protections which will negatively impact our planet for generations.
@Heather Shaw You liberal freak 1st it was global cooling then it was global warming now its climate change . Its a scam to steal money from us ! If you believe in one or all of them give your paycheck to Alice Gore .
People are willing to trade their lifes to feed the ego of a man child president. Frontline responders are frustrated and their lives at stake because selfish individuals careless of who they infect.
Why are you nuts still pretending like the kung flu is so much more dangerous and deadly than it actually is?
@Richard McKinney
Na, youre one of lucifers cesspool rodents
@The Geek Is Strong
Just 2nd grade beast system 101
Tell us about all the preschoolers Biden porked from Hillarys Child peddling syndicates across the globe in the last 3 decades
@The Geek Is Strong.
Did the devil turn you into a demoralized homosexual yet?
@Wigg Picker and your faith is no faith at all. So keep praying to that FALSE GOD OF YOURS.
Im starting to think majority of Republican Party has been brainwashed. The entire world knows the president was lying 🤥, and no social distancing. Sad
deprogramming will take a while
The Republican party’s best chance of winning is Trump. They don’t have anyone more popular than him.
“Starting”?!? Where were you for the Iraq War? Where were you when they tried to take down Obama care with a campaign of lies.
@James Arnold : Former Ohio Governor Kaseik is a Sane moderate Republican!
@Kelli Barnhouse yeah john & mitt Romney are the only two I can recall. Everyone else acts like assets of trump lies.. & Russia owns trump
The Republican Party is no longer a political party/movement. It’s a criminal organisation
BC stargazer and a cult.
Day 4 RNC quick summary: Sweaty and orange Trump lies uncontrollably during never ending, deranged and delusional convention speech. What a disaster.
What happened to the blm money? White liberal?
@Tessmage Tessera 😳 HOLY 💩
@Gabe Dudley What BLM money are you referring to, Junior Hitler..?
Dump trump
@Ash Roskell How’s that Trump/Russia collusion thing going?
Let me break down what Dr. Gupta said in normal, plain, everyday English, that everyone here can easily understand-“Thanks to Donald Trump’s stupidity, we’re doomed.”
Exactly!
I concur. What is remarkable is that the flashpoint isn’t some foreign power, foreign terrorists, natural disaster. It’s the US’ own people screwing themselves.
Tell us what specifically the president should have done that he did not.
Bryan B It’s like there’s a fire in the house. And Trump brings in 1 million thermometers and measures the fire’s temperature. Then, tells everyone, we have tested the fire more than anyone else 😂. Then think about how stupid he sounds in the 1st minute of this video
The US under Trump administration:
4% of world population
25% of worlds covid19 deaths
An even greater % of the worlds ignorance & stupidity as a nation
The only supporters that donnie has left are the ignorantly uneducated
Dump trump
That assumes that the whole rest of the world is capable of and is reporting accurate numbers which is just dumb. China is reporting something like 3 deaths per million. LOL.
@Bryan B You are right, foreign people lied too, I just shake my head and smile.
BUT, a lie and “don’t care” from a potus that affect our lives is NOT acceptable. Why do I need a President for?
Bunker Boy is destroying the Justice Department, CDC, USPS and many other institutions. 4 of years of him there will be nothing left. Vote Nov 3
Gabe Dudley buddy I think you are confused with we build the wall and Steve Bannon
destroying those things how and where’s your proof?
Bryan B dumb Trumpflakes can’t see anything even if the truth in right in front of them. Fatboy Barr involved in gasing peaceful protesters such that Bunker Boy can hold upside down Bible in photo op; CDC changed Corona virus testing guidelines after political pressure all the way from the top … such guidelines were stupid and senseless. Do I need to elaborate Trump’s henchman DeJoy did to USPS???
@Gabe Dudley White liberals were donating to the build the wall fund? 😂 It’s the right wing, that are a bunch of gullible morons. I have some nice ocean front property in Kansas that I’m sure you’d be interested in.
@Heather Shaw um what? I think you should turn off the propaganda. Its causing a malfunction with your brain
These American Trump supporters are totally insane
Those are not supporters, those are business owners relying on Trump’s powers to grant them license to operate legally or illegally by telling him how handsome he is.
The only conservative that still support donnie are the ignorantly uneducated
No…you need a brain to be insane…it’s just empty space.
I stand corrected….there’s a person, woman, man, camera and t.v floating around in there.
Looking at a cult suicide packed on the White House lawn.
Jonestown 2020, here we go again. A re-run of Jonestown 1978 cult suicide. I hope they all drank their Cool-Aid.
No sympathy for willfull ignorance.
Brian Allen r. MANSON FAMILY DOING ITS BEST AT THE MIDNIGHT HOUR. TIC TIC TIC
The RNC was a competition between speakers to see who could tell the biggest, and easily disprovable lies.
David J
yes. We have the same competition on the comment page of YouTube, You win 😀
@Alex Hamilton Since I believe David J, that means you win 🙂
@Wigg Picker I like how you don’t offer a rebuttal to the claim that they’re liars. You clearly know they are, that’s why you have no defense. Instead you choose to throw insults.
@Inde D who are you? just another less than deplorable?
@Anthony Italiano the democratic party is The devils legion, genius, you lost your soul to the demon, your existence is meaningless now.
Brimstone is your destiny, shitwalker.. Repent or fry eternal
Looks just like when Hitler spoke to his crowds.
and fun fact, trumps parents were a lot like Hitler’s as far as their treatment of their son. hmmmm
Trump’s legacy will be 1000s of AVOIDABLE # TrumPandemic deaths. And HIS “poorly educated” Trumpanzee racists screaming at black or Latino Americans! Or his *nazi supremacy* cult refusing to wear masks in Target & Costco!
*100% of good, patriotic, NORMAL* ♡Americans need to VOTE for survival & PEACE!!!
Watch *The Worst Karens Ever?* on YouTube https://youtu.be/PC9A7I9Kd_g
🤜🤛😭😭😭
Didn’t Hitler commit suicide??
Oh, please. Hitler’s rallies were a thousand times more impressive. Evil, of course, but impressive
Putin is 🇺🇸 President, trump is just his puppet
Oh but Biden is going to lead us down the path of Communism!? But there all good with Trump becoming the same authoritarian ruler as his buddy Pooty!
#FirstLadyofPornUnitedStates
saudi trained russian sponsored epstein introduced professional call girl
@Greg Cahill thats why the #trumpCrimeFamily4Prison has more business deals in China then turkey and russia combined sweetheart
Stick to your bunker… and vote for Joe🤣. He likes hanging out in the basement too.
@Bonnie Boo Nah that was Trump in the bunker during a peaceful protest in front of the white house not Joe. Joe also did his time defending this country not Capt. Bonespurs.
Disgusting as well as sickening speech delivered by someone who is known in the world as a compulsive liar. This president can go to any length for self interest.
@Alex Hamilton The rest of the civilised world.
@people1st one lie or 100 , it is what policies and results on issues that concern voters who are effected. If Obama would have said you can keep your plan and your doctor and Obamacare never passed and went in effect, hey no problem. It is only the lies that effect voters they are concerned about. Give me just one lie that Trump said that actually effected voters in their wallet?
@Jeremy Backup Nobody cares what a bunch of nutty lib, TDS suffering, self-appointed “fact checkers” have to say.
@Bryan B Most do, but to your point, our least educated sure don’t. They will continue to fall for Right-Wing propaganda and live the life of puppets.
@Jeremy Backup There’s some of that liberal supremacist attitude.
And we have killed more people per capital than any other nation around the world…we are #1.
Trump logic, i’m not gonna take my SATs, It makes me look bad.
joe labios 😁😄🤣😂😅😃🤣
In Trump’s mind, he thinks all these people died just to inconvenience him.
razor8191
it must be awesome to pretend you are a mind reader when none exist between your ears.
You forgot that they only did so to make him look bad….