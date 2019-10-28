Trump’s Syria Pullout Nearly Disrupted Mission: NYT | Morning Joe | MSNBC

The president's abrupt decision to pull U.S. forces from northern Syria forced the Pentagon to press ahead with a risky night operation that killed the ISIS leader, according to NYT reporting. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/28/19.
Donald Trump finally like the CIA? LOL
One orange feck up after the other, American soldiers life’s and her allies are being put at at risk by a bone spurred American president to please Putin! And still the Kurdish helped America, shows who cares more about America than Russia!
So, “a couple of weeks ago we were able to scope [Baghdadi] out…” and Trump decided to pull our troops out? He was aware of the operation, right? What did Erdogan tell him on that phone call that convinced him to jeopardize the whole operation?
Did they give him the details?
@Okkie Trooy Pelosi would have questioned the origin of the intelligence and Trump may not want her to know how he found out. If he knew about the operation and pulled the troops out then he almost sabotaged the operation. If he traded the Kurds in exchange for the intelligence on Baghdadi then he quite literally sold out our allies and it’s yet another quid pro quo. If the intelligence agencies conducted this operation in secret because they couldn’t trust the President then that’s an even larger indictment on his lack of trustworthiness.
@Real Talk76 Do you just write fairy tales on here
Oh thats so nice of him to thank those last he betrayed… what a pig.
Not even as smart as a 🐷… He’s pond scum, not animal.
But delusional donny thanked his mother russia and turkeys…..the unstable narcissist
Syrian Exposes Media Lies About Syria Withdrawal
Ganiscol stop believing the lies. Go educate yourself, do your own research, stop watching main stream media, and ultimately stop being a victim who can’t think for themselves you clown.
So much innocent blood is on his tiny orange hands!
A…Killer…Plain.. And.. Simple..Set…Allie..In… A…TRAP…Terrible.. PERIOD.
Bloated. Orange. Mongoloid.
salmonline Ganiscol stop believing the lies. Go educate yourself, do your own research, stop watching main stream media, and ultimately stop being a victim who can’t think for themselves you clown.
There is something so seriously wrong in the head with this guy Trump.
@SUNSHINE OF ZION Yeah ok, that made no sense at all, what I could decipher that is. BTW caps lock does have two settings.
@SUNSHINE OF ZION ?
Darlene: Yes, it’s empty. That’s what’s wrong.
Darlene Hawkins Ganiscol stop believing the lies. Go educate yourself, do your own research, stop watching main stream media, and ultimately stop being a victim who can’t think for themselves you clown.
Kurds moving to Iraq and gone attack Syria from Southern Iraq side of the border.
Drumpt always lies -why would anyone imagine that his description of the death in Syria is anything but?
Since when did you start loving Communist terrorists
Conflict reports where special operations in Syria start in Iraq or Jordan US military bases.
I like how t’rump made it all about himself and managed to ruin yet another thing we should instead be proud of.
The media is showing respect to a so called terrorist by calling him Mr. Baghdadi
“Easier to deal with the Kurds after 3 days” of slaughter and betrayal that Trump is directly responsible for. OMG what a monster!
“It was much easier dealing with the Kurds after I betrayed them and let them fight for their lives against my friend Erdogan.”
You don’t have to pay allies
“The NY Times is reporting…” Thanks for the warning !
Calling the isis leader a dog and a coward over and over just enrages their sympathisers and serves no purpose whatsoever.We all know what he was.
RUSSIAN CONTROLLED AIRSPACE HE GAVE TO THEM
When Trump tells a lie, he is speaking his native tongue.
_”Mr. Al Baghdadi’s death in the raid on Saturday, occured largely in spite of, and not because of, Mr. Trump’s actions”_ Yeah, that sounds about right. Many things happen in spite of Donnie boy’s inept screw-ups.