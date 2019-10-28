Trump’s Syria Pullout Nearly Disrupted Mission: NYT | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Trump's Syria Pullout Nearly Disrupted Mission: NYT | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 28, 2019

 

The president's abrupt decision to pull U.S. forces from northern Syria forced the Pentagon to press ahead with a risky night operation that killed the ISIS leader, according to NYT reporting. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/28/19.
36 Comments on "Trump’s Syria Pullout Nearly Disrupted Mission: NYT | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Crazy Life | October 28, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump finally like the CIA? LOL

  2. catalinacurio | October 28, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    One orange feck up after the other, American soldiers life’s and her allies are being put at at risk by a bone spurred American president to please Putin! And still the Kurdish helped America, shows who cares more about America than Russia!

  3. Real Talk76 | October 28, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    So, “a couple of weeks ago we were able to scope [Baghdadi] out…” and Trump decided to pull our troops out? He was aware of the operation, right? What did Erdogan tell him on that phone call that convinced him to jeopardize the whole operation?

    • Okkie Trooy | October 28, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      Did they give him the details?

    • Real Talk76 | October 28, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      @Okkie Trooy Pelosi would have questioned the origin of the intelligence and Trump may not want her to know how he found out. If he knew about the operation and pulled the troops out then he almost sabotaged the operation. If he traded the Kurds in exchange for the intelligence on Baghdadi then he quite literally sold out our allies and it’s yet another quid pro quo. If the intelligence agencies conducted this operation in secret because they couldn’t trust the President then that’s an even larger indictment on his lack of trustworthiness.

    • ihave35cents | October 28, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Real Talk76 Do you just write fairy tales on here

  4. Ganiscol | October 28, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Oh thats so nice of him to thank those last he betrayed… what a pig.

  5. Truth_Betold | October 28, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    So much innocent blood is on his tiny orange hands!

  6. salmonline | October 28, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Bloated. Orange. Mongoloid.

    • Josh Allen | October 28, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      salmonline Ganiscol stop believing the lies. Go educate yourself, do your own research, stop watching main stream media, and ultimately stop being a victim who can’t think for themselves you clown.

  7. Darlene Hawkins | October 28, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    There is something so seriously wrong in the head with this guy Trump.

    • SUNSHINE OF ZION | October 28, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      *BEHOLD THE SON OF LAWLESSNESS THE SON OF PERDITION JESUS WARNED YOU ABOUT DO MARVEL FOR SATAN MASCERADES AS A MAN OF GOD AN ANGEL OF LITE YOU BEEN WARNED READ YOUR BIBLE ITS YOUR SWORD “TRUTH”*

    • Reg U | October 28, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @SUNSHINE OF ZION Yeah ok, that made no sense at all, what I could decipher that is. BTW caps lock does have two settings.

    • Barny - | October 28, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @SUNSHINE OF ZION ?

    • JamieLan2011 | October 28, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      Darlene: Yes, it’s empty. That’s what’s wrong.

    • Josh Allen | October 28, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Darlene Hawkins Ganiscol stop believing the lies. Go educate yourself, do your own research, stop watching main stream media, and ultimately stop being a victim who can’t think for themselves you clown.

  8. Marek Kolenda | October 28, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Kurds moving to Iraq and gone attack Syria from Southern Iraq side of the border.

  9. BigWasabi | October 28, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    “Rintintin eliminates IS starring Humpty Dumpty “

  10. Lauri Norton | October 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Drumpt always lies -why would anyone imagine that his description of the death in Syria is anything but?

  11. Marek Kolenda | October 28, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Conflict reports where special operations in Syria start in Iraq or Jordan US military bases.

  12. Ro G | October 28, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    I like how t’rump made it all about himself and managed to ruin yet another thing we should instead be proud of.

  13. FRESHBREWS Media | October 28, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    The media is showing respect to a so called terrorist by calling him Mr. Baghdadi

  14. Gennie Wood | October 28, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    “Easier to deal with the Kurds after 3 days” of slaughter and betrayal that Trump is directly responsible for. OMG what a monster!

  15. MVVpro | October 28, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    “It was much easier dealing with the Kurds after I betrayed them and let them fight for their lives against my friend Erdogan.”

  16. rj | October 28, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    “The NY Times is reporting…”     Thanks for the warning !

  17. L T | October 28, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Calling the isis leader a dog and a coward over and over just enrages their sympathisers and serves no purpose whatsoever.We all know what he was.

  18. john smith | October 28, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    RUSSIAN CONTROLLED AIRSPACE HE GAVE TO THEM

  19. J Devlin | October 28, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    When Trump tells a lie, he is speaking his native tongue.

  20. JamieLan2011 | October 28, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    _”Mr. Al Baghdadi’s death in the raid on Saturday, occured largely in spite of, and not because of, Mr. Trump’s actions”_ Yeah, that sounds about right. Many things happen in spite of Donnie boy’s inept screw-ups.

