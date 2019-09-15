Trump's remarks on Thursday in Baltimore didn't get a lot of attention because of the Democratic debate.
Trump's Wild Speech In Baltimore: Insults, Non Sequiturs, And More | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Is he the president or a stand up comedian??? Oh wait the wind stopped I can’t watch anymore
Imagine someone waking up from a coma after 4 years and someone tells him this guy is the so called President, I bet that person will beg the doctors to put him back into an induced coma and to wake him up in 2020 when he is gone.
dustman41 only a complete fool would vote for trump again
Gabriel R you just really do not care about this country do you?
Yall have too be sick in the head too think that its better too be in a coma, the too have the most successful president reside in the white house. This temper tantrum that you and all the late night shows have been throwing for 3 years is a little much dont you think? Grow up people
@James Bauduin No one thinks that moron. We are talking about the worst president* in the history of this country or any other. But thanks for trying to play along.
and the GOP are proud of this raving lunatic , give us break , the BS from 45 is not easily swallowed
@mark
Oh but the GOP swallows ever drop and asks for seconds. 😆🤣😂
You swallow Fake news sewage pumped into your nasty face daily. Trump speaks truth. Your a moron.
Wow. Trump is loosing in mind right in front of America.
Yes, and for those of us who hate him it is a beautiful train wreck to witness.
@Monique west Unless Trump decides to add a global nuclear war to be the fireworks for the end of his precidency. Trump is a sick man with nukes.
@Monique west The sad part is that we’re all on that train.
His Adderall rants have descended into scatological verbal nonsense. Seriously, Republicans, you’re actually gonna run this guy as the pride of your party??
@BASS NINJA Viet Vet here. Socialism in not dangerous or anti-American. You are just afraid of change and understand so little of the world. Simple FEAR drives you and YOUR Chump in chief’s rants.
@Carl A sure things buds good try tho
Yes, he snorts Adderall.
@BASS NINJA You need more Education…..Semper Fi
@Carrie yup just eating crayons yut yut
Morons finally have a president who speaks their language.
LM, Parker, like his orange daddy, he has the best words. he may not be able to spell them, or even know what they mean, but he’s going to use them anyway because it’s his toilet paper word of the day!
@William Stewart You just don’t get how things work do you? Obama’s numbers are better in EVERY category you mentioned but you’re actually to stupid to know it. DO the research yourself and stop listening to the lying talking heads.
eric…I understand better than you how “things work”…Now show me the numbers where obammy’s stock market numbers were better than Trumps…show me where black and Hispanic unemployment numbers were better under obammy? Show me where hundreds of billions of dollars WEREN’T kept overseas and show me where hundreds of billions of dollars were not repatriated under Trump. I completely understand how things work, and I understand that when you are destroyed by the facts, you lie…and lie…and lie. Now, let’s see those stock market and unemployment numbers under obammy and Trump…it’s PUT UP TIME, eric…that;s how things work.
TRUMP=Lowest black unemployment EVER, lowest Hispanic unemployment EVER, highest consumer confidence EVER, highest small business confidence EVER, lowest female unemployment in 17 years, highest home values in 3 decades, creation of 5.3 MILLION jobs (and counting), GDP over 3% in consecutive quarters, soaring stock market, soaring 401(k) values, soaring retirement account values, tax cuts that lead to the repatriation of over two hundred BILLION…with a B…dollars that obammy chased overseas, tax cuts that lead to Apple pledging to invest three hundred and fifty BILLION…with a B…dollars into the US economy, tax cuts that lead to Apple creating 20,000 new jobs in the US, tax cuts that lead to Chrysler relocating back to the US, tax cuts that lead to over 200 companies sharing the wealth with raises/bonuses/expanding benefits/expansions (remember Pelosi et al saying that would never happen?), More people participating in the work force than EVER before, Wages rising…FINALLY, Yep, folks, TRUMP musta found that “magic wand”!!!!!!
God I just developed brain cancer watching this
What a freaking joke this has turned out to be
He has always been this way
Why the heck is he talking about Hillary? lol Mike Pounds (???)
Mike Pounds…. just ask Mother.
I think it’s “mike pond”
Because , they work together, behind the scene..???
I believe it’s because he fired all of his speech writers and, once again, he’s winging it on his own.
The king of nonsequiturs
Open mic night at the old age home . 🙄 😳😳 🤪🤪🤪🤪
You win Robert! That’s the right description of that googledygoop speech of his.
Most effective indictment of Donnie Trump: just let him speak
That was exactly why Spanky’s lawyers were scared shitless of letting him testify or have interviews with Robert Mueller.
@Insignificant360 exactly
I just hope people will come to their senses and understand what these people do with this planet. Sure we’re all guilty a little, but most importantly we should listen to ourselves and ask ourselves what we can do to make this planet inhabitable for future generations.
This is his way to distract. He creates fictional reality which covers unspeakable acts. Like, he can’t be serious if he looks so stupid , but he is dead serious in his ways to corrupt our country. It is all cover up.
@pola vink I don’t believe he is. I believe he has a mental condition that causes him to have to experience a feeling that he is better than everyone else. If his direct environment would be a millionaire (which his dad was) he’d have trouble being average or poor. If he was born average and grew up in a average environment he wouldn’t have the urge to lead the world in business or politics. Actually that may not count for all narcissists (money) but at least for some.
If grandad spoke like this, we’d stop him driving.
The lighting he is “forced to use” makes him look orange…. BAHAHAHAHAHA
Did this guy ever consider being a standup comedian? Think he would have done better at that then what he is doing now! What a joke!
Seriously, someone needs to book a psychiatrist for him!
He has one. We all know that he doesn’t pay his bills.
At this point the actual batman Joker Villian would make a better president than this joker.
🤭😂😂😂
Go ahead and wear a hat Spanky. More laughs for us
He needs to jump off his tallest building and die
Should of did in 2002 while his building was the tallest like he mentioned on 9/11 after the towers fell
Whats wrong with him ? This isnt normal, hes attacking ppl that are NOT even running against him. This to wierd…
He’s still using the name of a Native American Princess, Pocahontas, as a slur against Elizabeth Warren. You’d think at least one person in his administration would tell him to stop using that name as a racist slur, but no, I guess they want to keep their jobs.