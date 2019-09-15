Trump’s Wild Speech In Baltimore: Insults, Non Sequiturs, And More | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

September 15, 2019

 

Trump's remarks on Thursday in Baltimore didn't get a lot of attention because of the Democratic debate.
53 Comments on "Trump’s Wild Speech In Baltimore: Insults, Non Sequiturs, And More | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Nina Powers | September 14, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    Is he the president or a stand up comedian??? Oh wait the wind stopped I can’t watch anymore

  2. JR N | September 14, 2019 at 7:45 AM | Reply

    Imagine someone waking up from a coma after 4 years and someone tells him this guy is the so called President, I bet that person will beg the doctors to put him back into an induced coma and to wake him up in 2020 when he is gone.

    • Mary McCabe | September 15, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      dustman41 only a complete fool would vote for trump again

    • Mary McCabe | September 15, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      Gabriel R you just really do not care about this country do you?

    • James Bauduin | September 15, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      Yall have too be sick in the head too think that its better too be in a coma, the too have the most successful president reside in the white house. This temper tantrum that you and all the late night shows have been throwing for 3 years is a little much dont you think? Grow up people

    • Eric Plumhoff | September 15, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      @James Bauduin No one thinks that moron. We are talking about the worst president* in the history of this country or any other. But thanks for trying to play along.

  3. mark | September 14, 2019 at 8:12 AM | Reply

    and the GOP are proud of this raving lunatic , give us break , the BS from 45 is not easily swallowed

  4. woody caballero | September 14, 2019 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    Wow. Trump is loosing in mind right in front of America.

  5. Radwulf Eboraci | September 14, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    His Adderall rants have descended into scatological verbal nonsense. Seriously, Republicans, you’re actually gonna run this guy as the pride of your party??

  6. Zack Brumis | September 14, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    Morons finally have a president who speaks their language.

    • leeeastwood | September 15, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      LM, Parker, like his orange daddy, he has the best words. he may not be able to spell them, or even know what they mean, but he’s going to use them anyway because it’s his toilet paper word of the day!

    • Eric Plumhoff | September 15, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @William Stewart You just don’t get how things work do you? Obama’s numbers are better in EVERY category you mentioned but you’re actually to stupid to know it. DO the research yourself and stop listening to the lying talking heads.

    • William Stewart | September 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      eric…I understand better than you how “things work”…Now show me the numbers where obammy’s stock market numbers were better than Trumps…show me where black and Hispanic unemployment numbers were better under obammy? Show me where hundreds of billions of dollars WEREN’T kept overseas and show me where hundreds of billions of dollars were not repatriated under Trump. I completely understand how things work, and I understand that when you are destroyed by the facts, you lie…and lie…and lie. Now, let’s see those stock market and unemployment numbers under obammy and Trump…it’s PUT UP TIME, eric…that;s how things work.

    • William Stewart | September 15, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      TRUMP=Lowest black unemployment EVER, lowest Hispanic unemployment EVER, highest consumer confidence EVER, highest small business confidence EVER, lowest female unemployment in 17 years, highest home values in 3 decades, creation of 5.3 MILLION jobs (and counting), GDP over 3% in consecutive quarters, soaring stock market, soaring 401(k) values, soaring retirement account values, tax cuts that lead to the repatriation of over two hundred BILLION…with a B…dollars that obammy chased overseas, tax cuts that lead to Apple pledging to invest three hundred and fifty BILLION…with a B…dollars into the US economy, tax cuts that lead to Apple creating 20,000 new jobs in the US, tax cuts that lead to Chrysler relocating back to the US, tax cuts that lead to over 200 companies sharing the wealth with raises/bonuses/expanding benefits/expansions (remember Pelosi et al saying that would never happen?), More people participating in the work force than EVER before, Wages rising…FINALLY, Yep, folks, TRUMP musta found that “magic wand”!!!!!!

  7. JoshWATB | September 14, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    God I just developed brain cancer watching this

  8. Jon Doe | September 14, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    What a freaking joke this has turned out to be

  9. Karen Byrd | September 14, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Why the heck is he talking about Hillary? lol Mike Pounds (???)

  10. Robert Lavelle | September 14, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Open mic night at the old age home . 🙄 😳😳 🤪🤪🤪🤪

  11. Aj Meyers | September 14, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Most effective indictment of Donnie Trump: just let him speak

    • Insignificant360 | September 15, 2019 at 5:00 AM | Reply

      That was exactly why Spanky’s lawyers were scared shitless of letting him testify or have interviews with Robert Mueller.

    • Rydastyle 98 | September 15, 2019 at 5:19 AM | Reply

      @Insignificant360 exactly

    • Mike Tree | September 15, 2019 at 6:23 AM | Reply

      I just hope people will come to their senses and understand what these people do with this planet. Sure we’re all guilty a little, but most importantly we should listen to ourselves and ask ourselves what we can do to make this planet inhabitable for future generations.

    • pola vink | September 15, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      This is his way to distract. He creates fictional reality which covers unspeakable acts. Like, he can’t be serious if he looks so stupid , but he is dead serious in his ways to corrupt our country. It is all cover up.

    • Mike Tree | September 15, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @pola vink I don’t believe he is. I believe he has a mental condition that causes him to have to experience a feeling that he is better than everyone else. If his direct environment would be a millionaire (which his dad was) he’d have trouble being average or poor. If he was born average and grew up in a average environment he wouldn’t have the urge to lead the world in business or politics. Actually that may not count for all narcissists (money) but at least for some.

  12. london19657 | September 14, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    If grandad spoke like this, we’d stop him driving.

  13. 앤더슨프란 | September 14, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    The lighting he is “forced to use” makes him look orange…. BAHAHAHAHAHA

  14. emily barnes | September 14, 2019 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Did this guy ever consider being a standup comedian? Think he would have done better at that then what he is doing now! What a joke!

  15. bunny Z | September 14, 2019 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Seriously, someone needs to book a psychiatrist for him!

  16. KingDT2007 | September 14, 2019 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    At this point the actual batman Joker Villian would make a better president than this joker.

  17. James Lade | September 14, 2019 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Go ahead and wear a hat Spanky. More laughs for us

  18. Louis C | September 14, 2019 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    He needs to jump off his tallest building and die

  19. Rui Silva | September 15, 2019 at 4:47 AM | Reply

    Whats wrong with him ? This isnt normal, hes attacking ppl that are NOT even running against him. This to wierd…

  20. Brent Lee | September 15, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    He’s still using the name of a Native American Princess, Pocahontas, as a slur against Elizabeth Warren. You’d think at least one person in his administration would tell him to stop using that name as a racist slur, but no, I guess they want to keep their jobs.

