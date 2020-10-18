Tucson, Arizona mayor Regina Romero says Trump owes the city $80,000 from a previous campaign event and that Latinos in the state haven’t forgiven him for his insults to immigrants and pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Tucson Mayor Ahead Of Trump’s Visit: We're Not Going To Forget He Called Us ‘Rapists’ & ‘Murderers'
White Right Wing Nationalists, backed by Donald Trump, targeted governors simply because of politics. Remember this when is time to Vote.
@Peter B The left doesn’t believe in news!!!!! They believe in propaganda.. Sounds like WW2 Germany.
@R.J. Recover: 0
Who are you kidding..
its just blows my mind how democrats can support the murder of babies and then claim how moral they are. sick
Cybr Friends You are clueless. The DemonRat party is the party of slavery, the KKK, and Jim Crow. They try to keep minorities as slaves still to this day in their slums and on welfare but they are starting to wake up and realize how truly hateful and racist you DemonRats are. Trump is going to shatter the record for blacks and Hispanics voting republican this year. Wait for it chump.
His voters like it. They’re traitors too.
👍 *GOOD ON YOU, MAYOR REGINA RAMIRO! You’re* _MY_ *kind of person: UPRIGHT, HONEST, & STRONG! Bless you, Mayor, & KEEP RAGGING HIM!* 🇺🇸 🖖
@Ms Stella Fay Liken her & Mark Kelly about as much as a Chimi Sonoran-style.
She ain’t for America
@g money Why because the is Latino? TRUMP LIED, PEOPLE DIED!!….. LOCK HIM UP!!
@g money Troll is upset because he can’t attract a smart powerful minority woman. I’m sure she’s not into inbreds with low testosterone and a nonexistent sperm count.
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
You Go Girl!!!! Go Arizona!! Thank you for giving me hope that We Americans can get Trump out of the White House. God Bless 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Wake up Marcee you’re brainwashed!
@Tom Swain you’re delusional
Lay down Tucson’s law Mayor for the “law and order” geezer.
Should greet Trump with peaceful protesters saying: ” Pay your bills!”
“Pay your bills!” “Pay your bills!”
The left says: what’s a peaceful protest? Only loot shoe stores?
@Judge Smails Quote her lies with proof please.
@Judge Smails I can quote Trumps lies!!
Great Peaceful Idea!
@Judge Smails Four hundred years in prison.
Trump owes many states for security – he’s liable for most of his visits in 2016. He just doesn’t pay!
Why? I’m legit asking
Anyone from New York KNOWS this, Trump screwed up a lot of building contractors. They would build for him but hardly got their bills paid. Trump would NOT pay his bills or he’d pay only a fraction of what was due using the argument he wasn’t satisfied with the work. Contractors would sue but could not pay the legal fees that dragged on for years and years forcing them to end their suits. Trump is doing the same now; dragging things through the courts and stalling as much as possible. Case in point, appeal after appeal to block investigation of his Tax Returns!
From a Brit, I’d say Mayor Romero is the Tucson equivalent of New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern…🇬🇧🇺🇸 ….😊😷
@ChantYip yep, Trump believes in himself, unfortunately for him not many others do 😆😷😷
@Bruce Blackburn Great way to compliment two amazingly strong WOMEN!! Congrats to Jacinda Ardern for her re-election. God bless from East Los Angeles!!!🙏🏼👏🏼👍🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇳🇿🇳🇿💜
@Maria Fernandez Thanks Maria, I’d have either of these strong ladies over weak moronic Trump ..😊😷😊😷
Thank You, that is a incredible compliment.
Please Pray for our Democracy. We need Prayers. God is Love and will intervene without human agendas whew!
@avid Non Light always overcomes darkness …🇺🇸🤍🌎
Trump doesn’t pay his debts nor his taxes.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 don’t be jealous he makes more money than you.
Trump and is companies have paid MILLIONS in taxes. If you’re angry with him getting breaks on his income tax, perhaps you should also be angry with the Democratic party who established those loopholes. If you have a problem with the law ma’am, contact your representatives and air your grievance. Lastly, I am CERTAIN that you are getting every tax break that you can.
@Gary Robertson
Lol!!!!!!!
You’re funny, you need to do sarcastic stand-up.
Trump is broke buddy. He is so broke, he can’t even ‘pay’ attention….lol!!!!
Judith, he hasn’t done anything illegal. Rich people who own their own businesses always run a deficit so they don’t have to pay taxes, which also accounts for his debt. Most everyone has debt. I’m sure that you have some as well.
@Mike Redding yep your right…and by the way there is a tooth fairy and a Father Christmas
Trump doesn’t pay his bills. He just files bankruptcy.
Yeah, no wonder he also sucks as a buissnessman !
@Mark bodman …the ones paid by Koch?
@gojobuddy dude your subscription to QAnon does not impress me. I live in reality, keep walking
Trump and is companies have paid MILLIONS in taxes. If you’re angry with him getting breaks on his income tax, perhaps you should also be angry with the Democratic party who established those loopholes. If you have a problem with the law ma’am, contact your representatives and air your grievance. I am CERTAIN that you are getting every tax break that you can.Lastly, if you have a problem with other countries giving money to our public servants, you should look to the Biden’s for incurring MILLIONS.
@David Crabb as trump’s administration pointed out davie, you can lie on comments and posts and tv, it’s not a crime david, but do you like being a liar?
Trump negotiates with Al-Qaeda Terrorists and Pardoned Terrorist Arpaio. He tossed paper towels at Americans on the American Island of Puerto Rico. He tried to deport a Bush appointed Federal Judge whose family was from Mexico for disagreeing with him. The people of Tucson beware: Trump won’t pay his debt and he will return whether the citizens want him there or not.
But Biden loves to fondle children so what’s your point?
@Tom Swain me too haha
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
Thank you please keep educating us through your comments! 💓
Sounds like a great mayor. Congrats to the folks who live in Tucson for being able to choose such a smart city official.
Have you herd they found Burisma Hunter?💩👎🇨🇳🇨🇳
@Tom Swain ..seems like you have a bug up your butt about a woman mayor, trying to diminish her with your statement.
wowhttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
@Patrick Tolman No, I have *heard* that *you* are a sheep in the Great Orange Moron’s *herd*
@Tom Swain Your comments are textbook examples of psychological projection
Asking Trump to respect and follow health guidelines is like asking him to like Eric.
🤣🤣🤣
Goodluck lady, the one thing he doesn’t do religiously is not pay his bills.
I don’t think she really expects him to pay but good for her to call him out on it in a public interview! It’s like those bounced checks that old mom and pop stores used to display for everyone to see!
Love it!
@Juliana Hamouz agreed.
He also is known for omitting the truth.
Masks, forced lockdowns and social distancing is not the answer. Draconian laws and quarentining the healthy was stupid from the get go.
Trust scientists the left says, great here are three prominent scientists that tell it like it is.
https://youtu.be/rz_Z7Gf1aRE
What they can do is cancel his rally if this bill is not paid before he comes to their state!
why can you not tell him “NO, stay away” He will nor pay his bills and he will do his best to make people sick, that is his “stick”
@Pamala Dalrymple At this point, COD stands for Covid on Delivery.
@Debby McCormack – 💯%.
#45sRalliesAreCovidConventions
🤧🤢🤒
april turk https://youtu.be/6HLcg9n-WPs
April you need to learn how to speak English properly
@Whole Shebang neither
Trump is insane. But that doesn’t matter as much as getting out there and VOTING!! stay safe everyone.
@Cade Cooper “I personally know that they’re doing certain investigations because there have been people that have died from car accidents that have been listed is covid-19 death.”
What are your special qualifications for investigating this? Do you have a degree in epidemiology? From what medical school or university? Please list your credentials.
@Cade Cooper “in those [blue] States the doctors are given $36,000 stipend for every covid-19.”
Citation, please.
@Cade Cooper “in those [blue] States the doctors are given $36,000 stipend for every covid-19.”
Given a $36,000 stipend? By who? What person or organization is handing out these stipends?
As always, please feel free to indulge in wild speculation unsupported by any real-world evidence.
@Cade Cooper “in those [blue] States the doctors are given $36,000 stipend for every covid-19.”
Over four years, a medical student can expect to pay anywhere from $150,444 (in-state, public school) to $247,664 (out-of-state, public school) and up. Thankfully, doctors have some of the highest salaries in the country, at least $208,000 annually. Why would any doctor risk all that by falsifying cause-of-death records for a measly $36K?
@Cade Cooper You need to get your facts straight there son, you’re not very bright.
It’s something historical to witness to see local mayors and governors,
who show leadership and loyalty to their people because of what’s
lacking from the top; they try to step up to protect the people with dignity.
These are, despite what’s at stake, true heroes to stand up for what’s right.
Which is why we must never disregard local elections as voters.
@Flabby Bum It seems obligatory, right? You might be surprised, by power of authority that can fire you, people have no choice but to cave in, and become “yes” man.
@Yo곧휴가가 You make a fair point.
@Flabby Bum she doesn’t make a fair point it’s biased as most of these ‘less dense’ red states are where a majority of the pandemic cases are because ppl are reckless due to careless rhetoric form the top
G
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
THIS is what leadership looks like… the Trumple administration needs to take note, then again, his end time is coming
Remember all liberals are satanists and will only push forth the end times plans of the Kingdom of Darkness from now til the end. Right now it is the American Patriots vs the Liberal Satanists and soon it will be the Antichrist vs the Christians. Life as you knew it is over we are never going back to normal and things are just going to get worse and worse.
Honestly, who knows? This is America anything can happen.
Please Pray for our Democracy and VOTE trump and his Senatorial supporters OUT
Redridge07 See how deeply brainwashed you are? You won’t even listen to licensed doctors and scientists because they don’t say what you want them to say and you haven’t had one day of medical school in your life. Those 20 certified doctors are only the tip of the iceberg. There are thousands of doctors worldwide that have been screaming this and have bern censored everywhere. There are literally 10,000 doctors worldwide now that have signed a letter stating the fact lockdowns should have never been done and we have handled this whole thing wrong. I thought you guys were the party of science? Just rhetoric do your party can spread pseudoscience like paper masks stopping microscopic viruses. You know 50 years ago 13 year old kids knew masks didn’t stop a virus. If you think it does go to the infectious disease lab and enter the room with Ebola wearing a mask instead of the hazmat suit. See what happens you fool.
His time IS COMING!!!!!!! I m so excited!!!!! I wonder who they’ll elect in 2024 when he’s finished with his 8 years.
“We are ready to vote.” ….make sure you are, and everyone else, also! Don’t listen to the polling numbers and think you don’t need to vote. 👍👍👍 Vote!!
@Tom Swain if you are right, I’ve wasted minutes of my life actually voting. If your wrong, my voice was heard. I’ve got the time to spare….
VOTE BLUE ALL THE WAY THROUGH!
@Ubx Dark Matter exactly if you vote blue you’re sure to get welfare because there aren’t any jobs there. There is more death in poverty in blue. Keep your kind in those colors
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
Thank You, please Pray for our Democracy and VOTE trump OUT
ARIZONA NEEDS TO GO WITH JOE……..COME ON! WE NEED MARK KELLY TOO!!!
AZ has good people not everyone here is afraid of Mexicans..more afraid of losing healthcare.
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J