Tucson Mayor Ahead Of Trump’s Visit: We’re Not Going To Forget He Called Us ‘Rapists’ & ‘Murderers’

TOPICS:
Tucson Mayor Ahead Of Trump’s Visit: We're Not Going To Forget He Called Us ‘Rapists’ & ‘Murderers' 1

October 18, 2020

 

Tucson, Arizona mayor Regina Romero says Trump owes the city $80,000 from a previous campaign event and that Latinos in the state haven’t forgiven him for his insults to immigrants and pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Tucson Mayor Ahead Of Trump’s Visit: We're Not Going To Forget He Called Us ‘Rapists’ & ‘Murderers'

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

95 Comments on "Tucson Mayor Ahead Of Trump’s Visit: We’re Not Going To Forget He Called Us ‘Rapists’ & ‘Murderers’"

  1. Cybr Friends | October 18, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    White Right Wing Nationalists, backed by Donald Trump, targeted governors simply because of politics. Remember this when is time to Vote.

    • David Eby | October 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @Peter B The left doesn’t believe in news!!!!! They believe in propaganda.. Sounds like WW2 Germany.

    • Please Do Tell | October 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @R.J. Recover: 0
      Who are you kidding..

    • bryan babcock | October 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      its just blows my mind how democrats can support the murder of babies and then claim how moral they are. sick

    • Truth | October 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Cybr Friends You are clueless. The DemonRat party is the party of slavery, the KKK, and Jim Crow. They try to keep minorities as slaves still to this day in their slums and on welfare but they are starting to wake up and realize how truly hateful and racist you DemonRats are. Trump is going to shatter the record for blacks and Hispanics voting republican this year. Wait for it chump.

    • Jimmi Rickets | October 18, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      His voters like it. They’re traitors too.

  2. Dixie Ten Broeck | October 18, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    👍 *GOOD ON YOU, MAYOR REGINA RAMIRO! You’re* _MY_ *kind of person: UPRIGHT, HONEST, & STRONG! Bless you, Mayor, & KEEP RAGGING HIM!* 🇺🇸 🖖

  3. Marcee Christensen | October 18, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    You Go Girl!!!! Go Arizona!! Thank you for giving me hope that We Americans can get Trump out of the White House. God Bless 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  4. Carl A | October 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    Lay down Tucson’s law Mayor for the “law and order” geezer.

  5. Arthur Radtke | October 18, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Should greet Trump with peaceful protesters saying: ” Pay your bills!”
    “Pay your bills!” “Pay your bills!”

  6. Rael Picot | October 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Trump owes many states for security – he’s liable for most of his visits in 2016. He just doesn’t pay!

    • Michelle Hernandez | October 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      Why? I’m legit asking

    • Ubx Dark Matter | October 18, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Anyone from New York KNOWS this, Trump screwed up a lot of building contractors. They would build for him but hardly got their bills paid. Trump would NOT pay his bills or he’d pay only a fraction of what was due using the argument he wasn’t satisfied with the work. Contractors would sue but could not pay the legal fees that dragged on for years and years forcing them to end their suits. Trump is doing the same now; dragging things through the courts and stalling as much as possible. Case in point, appeal after appeal to block investigation of his Tax Returns!

  7. Bruce Blackburn | October 18, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    From a Brit, I’d say Mayor Romero is the Tucson equivalent of New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern…🇬🇧🇺🇸 ….😊😷

    • Bruce Blackburn | October 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @ChantYip yep, Trump believes in himself, unfortunately for him not many others do 😆😷😷

    • Maria Fernandez | October 18, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Bruce Blackburn Great way to compliment two amazingly strong WOMEN!! Congrats to Jacinda Ardern for her re-election. God bless from East Los Angeles!!!🙏🏼👏🏼👍🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇳🇿🇳🇿💜

    • Bruce Blackburn | October 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Maria Fernandez Thanks Maria, I’d have either of these strong ladies over weak moronic Trump ..😊😷😊😷

    • avid Non | October 18, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      Thank You, that is a incredible compliment.
      Please Pray for our Democracy. We need Prayers. God is Love and will intervene without human agendas whew!

    • Bruce Blackburn | October 18, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @avid Non Light always overcomes darkness …🇺🇸🤍🌎

  8. Judith Osorio | October 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t pay his debts nor his taxes.

    • Gary Robertson | October 18, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 don’t be jealous he makes more money than you.

    • Talking Points Today | October 18, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      Trump and is companies have paid MILLIONS in taxes. If you’re angry with him getting breaks on his income tax, perhaps you should also be angry with the Democratic party who established those loopholes. If you have a problem with the law ma’am, contact your representatives and air your grievance. Lastly, I am CERTAIN that you are getting every tax break that you can.

    • Dre-Day 1127 | October 18, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      @Gary Robertson
      Lol!!!!!!!
      You’re funny, you need to do sarcastic stand-up.
      Trump is broke buddy. He is so broke, he can’t even ‘pay’ attention….lol!!!!

    • Midwest Ron | October 18, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      Judith, he hasn’t done anything illegal. Rich people who own their own businesses always run a deficit so they don’t have to pay taxes, which also accounts for his debt. Most everyone has debt. I’m sure that you have some as well.

    • Elizabeth Bower | October 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM | Reply

      @Mike Redding yep your right…and by the way there is a tooth fairy and a Father Christmas

  9. Marilyn Warrner | October 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t pay his bills. He just files bankruptcy.

    • Emma 100 | October 18, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Yeah, no wonder he also sucks as a buissnessman !

    • lima leaf frog | October 18, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @Mark bodman …the ones paid by Koch?

    • Jedi Barber | October 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @gojobuddy dude your subscription to QAnon does not impress me. I live in reality, keep walking

    • Talking Points Today | October 18, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      Trump and is companies have paid MILLIONS in taxes. If you’re angry with him getting breaks on his income tax, perhaps you should also be angry with the Democratic party who established those loopholes. If you have a problem with the law ma’am, contact your representatives and air your grievance. I am CERTAIN that you are getting every tax break that you can.Lastly, if you have a problem with other countries giving money to our public servants, you should look to the Biden’s for incurring MILLIONS.

    • anne-marie Andrews | October 18, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      @David Crabb as trump’s administration pointed out davie, you can lie on comments and posts and tv, it’s not a crime david, but do you like being a liar?

  10. Sean Breen | October 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Trump negotiates with Al-Qaeda Terrorists and Pardoned Terrorist Arpaio. He tossed paper towels at Americans on the American Island of Puerto Rico. He tried to deport a Bush appointed Federal Judge whose family was from Mexico for disagreeing with him. The people of Tucson beware: Trump won’t pay his debt and he will return whether the citizens want him there or not.

  11. 750dollar Man | October 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Sounds like a great mayor. Congrats to the folks who live in Tucson for being able to choose such a smart city official.

  12. Dave Lee | October 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Asking Trump to respect and follow health guidelines is like asking him to like Eric.

  13. Sine Qua Non | October 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Goodluck lady, the one thing he doesn’t do religiously is not pay his bills.

  14. april turk | October 18, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    why can you not tell him “NO, stay away” He will nor pay his bills and he will do his best to make people sick, that is his “stick”

  15. Bee Johnson | October 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Trump is insane. But that doesn’t matter as much as getting out there and VOTING!! stay safe everyone.

    • Buff Straw | October 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Cade Cooper “I personally know that they’re doing certain investigations because there have been people that have died from car accidents that have been listed is covid-19 death.”
      What are your special qualifications for investigating this? Do you have a degree in epidemiology? From what medical school or university? Please list your credentials.

    • Buff Straw | October 18, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Cade Cooper “in those [blue] States the doctors are given $36,000 stipend for every covid-19.”
      Citation, please.

    • Buff Straw | October 18, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Cade Cooper “in those [blue] States the doctors are given $36,000 stipend for every covid-19.”
      Given a $36,000 stipend? By who? What person or organization is handing out these stipends?
      As always, please feel free to indulge in wild speculation unsupported by any real-world evidence.

    • Buff Straw | October 18, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Cade Cooper “in those [blue] States the doctors are given $36,000 stipend for every covid-19.”
      Over four years, a medical student can expect to pay anywhere from $150,444 (in-state, public school) to $247,664 (out-of-state, public school) and up. Thankfully, doctors have some of the highest salaries in the country, at least $208,000 annually. Why would any doctor risk all that by falsifying cause-of-death records for a measly $36K?

    • Buff Straw | October 18, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @Cade Cooper You need to get your facts straight there son, you’re not very bright.

  16. Yo곧휴가가 | October 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    It’s something historical to witness to see local mayors and governors,
    who show leadership and loyalty to their people because of what’s
    lacking from the top; they try to step up to protect the people with dignity.
    These are, despite what’s at stake, true heroes to stand up for what’s right.

  17. Dylan Dawson | October 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    THIS is what leadership looks like… the Trumple administration needs to take note, then again, his end time is coming

    • Fair Warning | October 18, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Remember all liberals are satanists and will only push forth the end times plans of the Kingdom of Darkness from now til the end. Right now it is the American Patriots vs the Liberal Satanists and soon it will be the Antichrist vs the Christians. Life as you knew it is over we are never going back to normal and things are just going to get worse and worse.

    • Emma 100 | October 18, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Honestly, who knows? This is America anything can happen.

    • avid Non | October 18, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      Please Pray for our Democracy and VOTE trump and his Senatorial supporters OUT

    • Truth | October 18, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      Redridge07 See how deeply brainwashed you are? You won’t even listen to licensed doctors and scientists because they don’t say what you want them to say and you haven’t had one day of medical school in your life. Those 20 certified doctors are only the tip of the iceberg. There are thousands of doctors worldwide that have been screaming this and have bern censored everywhere. There are literally 10,000 doctors worldwide now that have signed a letter stating the fact lockdowns should have never been done and we have handled this whole thing wrong. I thought you guys were the party of science? Just rhetoric do your party can spread pseudoscience like paper masks stopping microscopic viruses. You know 50 years ago 13 year old kids knew masks didn’t stop a virus. If you think it does go to the infectious disease lab and enter the room with Ebola wearing a mask instead of the hazmat suit. See what happens you fool.

    • Talking Points Today | October 18, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      His time IS COMING!!!!!!! I m so excited!!!!! I wonder who they’ll elect in 2024 when he’s finished with his 8 years.

  18. evenstephen | October 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    “We are ready to vote.” ….make sure you are, and everyone else, also! Don’t listen to the polling numbers and think you don’t need to vote. 👍👍👍 Vote!!

  19. USA BLUE | October 18, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    ARIZONA NEEDS TO GO WITH JOE……..COME ON! WE NEED MARK KELLY TOO!!!

  20. angelinshagows | October 18, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    AZ has good people not everyone here is afraid of Mexicans..more afraid of losing healthcare.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.