Tucson, Arizona mayor Regina Romero says Trump owes the city $80,000 from a previous campaign event and that Latinos in the state haven't forgiven him for his insults to immigrants and pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Tucson Mayor Ahead Of Trump’s Visit: We're Not Going To Forget He Called Us ‘Rapists’ & ‘Murderers'