TOPICS:
October 9, 2019

 

Turkey has begun military action and airstrikes against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. NBC's Courtney Kube and Matt Bradley have more details. Aired on 10/9/19.
59 Comments on "Turkey Begins Airstrikes And Operations In Northern Syria | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. M R Petrowsky | October 9, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    We need trump out because people are dying because of his poor decisions

    • KB Peters | October 9, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Turk Turkic
      If Trump was an honorable man and tough on US interest, he could have stopped Turkey…Obama did. Under Obama, Turkey spent years trying to get their hands on the Kurds but Obama was able to halt Turkey’s aggression against the Kurds. Trump has a property in Turkey. Instead, we have a real estate guy who does not want to risk his property revenue.

    • T BZ | October 9, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      *self serving decisions.

    • KB Peters | October 9, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @T BZ
      This is exactly why one should never ever elected an inexperienced global mania businessman to the Whitehouse.

    • Ayedh Alotaibi | October 9, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @KB Peters But Obama in the other hand didn’t Stop the Iranian militia and Russia and he made the nukeclear deal . Right ?

  2. Attar | October 9, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Our “allies” are going to get wrecked…

    • Emre Veliu | October 9, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Attar

      Those allies aren’t allies, they were useful pawns for the US. The only legitimate Kurdish ally is the Erbil Government. Even NATO came out and said Turkey has legitimate reasons for the military intervention. Just that it shouldn’t go too crazy with it. They’ve been bombing Turkish cities for decades. Imagine if Mexicans or Canadians bombed American border towns. What would you do? Turkey took in 3 million refugees, 340,000 being Kurdish.

      And before you claim I’m Turkish, I’m actual an Albanian American so there’s that

    • Ralf Häggström | October 9, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      “Allies” ? ? ………………….

    • Muddy Water | October 9, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Roger Out … you’re still hung up with the Russians. Lol.. you’re a clown…

    • ClownWorld | October 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Our “Allies” were never “Allies” to begin with!

  3. Chris Rickard | October 9, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Who needs enemies when you have friends like us?

  4. Clemons Kunkel | October 9, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    How many people must die before the Republicans do there JOB and remove the fake baby bone spur? They are one of the Allies we turned our back on! The allies will turn their back on US soon! Remove Donald j trump! The sick thing put children in dog cages and 2 died! This is not RUSSIA!

  5. John Balnis | October 9, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Trump is a terrible human being

    • Michael Chabler | October 9, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Mister Wollahh is this an analysis from Foreign Affairs? How did they come up with this analysis?

    • Ralph Boyd | October 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Turk Turkic

      The Girls wouldn’t dare fore on US troops.

    • Mayan Ruins | October 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      John Balnis his supporters will be defending him 5 years from now, they don’t care and never will

    • Turk Turkic | October 9, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Mister Sad Erdoğan said on Thé phone to Trumph we are coming. … to pull back or noth is your choise. …we are coming whatever you decide.

      Sunday… Thé leader of the Turkisch army. Highest general said. ..we are also prepared to fight Usa army.

  6. Nick Walker | October 9, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Trump’s decision is no less than murder of allies.

  7. George Rodriguez | October 9, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    More blood on your hands trump

  8. ss | October 9, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Trump’s self-interest obeying Putin has deadly consequences.

    • NOMAD | October 9, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      [compiling]
      04/25/2019: Joe Biden announced candidacy.
      05/23/2019: Pentagon approves security assistance to Ukraine in letter to four congressional committees.
      07/25/2019: GOP Senate blocks election and cyber-security protection legislation.
      07/25/2019: Trump asks Ukraine for ‘a favor’ and mentions Joe Biden.
      ~
      07/19/2019 – 4:48pm:
      (Kurt Volker / Rudy Giuliani)
      “Mr. Mayor, // As discussed, connecting you/with Andrey Yermak, who is very close to President Zelensky. I suggest we schedule a call together// Kurt”

      07/19/2019 – 7:01pm:
      (Kurt Volker / Gordon Sundland)
      “Good. Had breakfast with Rudy this morning–teeing up call with Yermak Monday. Must have helped. Most impt (important) is for Zelensky to *say* that *he* *will* *help* investigation // .”

      07/22/2019 – 4:28pm:
      (Kurt Volker in text message)
      “I have call in to Fiona’s replacement and will call Bolton if needed.”

      ~[01/29/2019] ~
      Dan Coats describes Russia as major threat describing election interference and cyber-warfare against U.S. and in July 2019 makes Shelby Pierson first ‘election security czar’

      07/25/2019:
      GOP Senate blocks election/cyber-security legislation.

      07/25/2019:
      Trump asks Zelenski for the ‘favor’ *while* delaying release of Pentagon approved security assistance.

      07/28/2019 – 3:45pm:
      Trump tweets Dan Coates will be out on August 15th, 2019.

      08/09/2019 – 11:27am:
      Volker: — “Mentioned Z making a statement. Can we all get on the phone to *make* *sure* *I* *advise* *Z* *correctly* as to *what* *he* *should* *be* *saying* ? Want to make sure we *get* *this* *done* *right* . Thanks!”

      08/09/2019 – 5:46pm:
      Volker: Excellent!! How did you sway him? 🙂
      Sondland: Not sure i did. I think *potus* really *wants* *the* *deliverable*

      08/12/2019:
      Whistle-blower complaint is filed.

      08/15/2019:
      Dan Coats is out.

      08/29/2019 – 2:28am:
      (Yermak texts Volker)
      “Need to talk to you.”
      He shares a link to a Politico Article on *Trump* *delaying* security *assistance* to Ukraine with *no* *explanation* as to *why* .

      09/01/2019 – 12:08pm:
      (Bill Taylor to Gordon Sondland)
      “Are we now saying that *security* *assistance* and *WH* *meeting* are *conditioned* on *investigations* ?”

      09/08/2019 – 12:37pm:
      (Bill Taylor)
      “The *nightmare* is they *give* the *interview* and *don’t* *get* the *security* *assistance* . The *Russians* *love* *it* . (And I quit.)”

      09/09/2019 – 12:31am:
      Bill Taylor:
      “The message to the Ukranians (and Russians) we send with the decision on *security* *assistance* is *key* . With *the* *hold* , we have already shaken their faith in us. Thus my *nightmare* scenario.”

      09/09/2019 – 12:47am:
      (Bill Taylor)
      “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to *withhold* *security* *assistance* *for* *help* *with* a *political* *campaign* .”

      09/10/2019, 8:58am:
      Donald Trump tweets John Bolton is out but Bolton resigns.

      09/26/2019:
      House officially releases whistle-blower complaint.

      09/27/2019:
      Kurt Volker resigns.

      10/03/2019:
      Trump asks China and Ukraine to investigate a political opponent, again.

      07/27/2016:
      ” *Russia* , if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing, I think *you* *will* probably *be* *rewarded* *mightily* ” ~ Donald Trump

      *Ukraine* *needs* *assistance* *to* *defend* *against* *Russia* */* *Putin* .

    • 8alot4t | October 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      …and does he care about you? – not likely – he is an ugly lying deviant

    • ClownWorld | October 9, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      NEO CON ALERT

  9. Fred A | October 9, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    There is going to be a bloodbath. America will never recover from this stain.

    • Turk Turkic | October 9, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      In İrak died 13 miljon people… who remembers. .. who knows?

    • Fred A | October 9, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Back in Black Trump is merely the face of the Republican party, which only really cares about money and power. War generates a ton of money, and the loss of lives is insignificant!

      People will never learn that lives really mean nothing to the GOP…it’s always been about money. Even regarding abortion.

      Politicians convince their constituents to rally against “the murder of unborn children,” while these same politicians encourage their mistresses to seek abortions. If the government wasn’t paying the bill, none of these Republican politicians would care about abortions.

      There’s nothing Christian about the GOP.

    • convict thug | October 9, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      lol, you guys have bigger stains, like stagging 9/11, illegally invading Iraq, illegally invading Syria, supporting terrorist states like Saudi Arabia, you’ve done worse things

    • Ralf Häggström | October 9, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      NO, you will NOT ! …………………

  10. Latoya Cole | October 9, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    I bet Putin enjoyed his Birthday present. Smdfgdfh!!!

  11. ashley | October 9, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    *HEY REPUBLICANS, THIS IS WHAT YOU’RE SUPPORTING*

    • IsThatTrue OrDidYouHearItOnFOX | October 9, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      You don’t need to remind the trump worshipers that they are on Turkey’s side. They know their only friends on the planet are Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, North Korea, and Turkey.

    • Jeremy Backup | October 9, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      I fear most Republicans already know this, but are pleased by this fact. Republican’s haven’t exactly stood beside America in recent years. They are always party before country and profits before people.

    • LucilleB | October 9, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Always some Republican excuse for the evil and corrupt Trump.

    • TheRiggz666 | October 9, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      they’re supporting the potential release of around 12000 isis members held in several prisons in the area, captured by kurds. there are also 3 camps holding isis family members. isis fighters have already carried out 3 suicide attacks. i hope the republicans will at least care about the potential release of these terrorists and do something to stop this.

  12. xnagato666x | October 9, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    How does one person hold all of this power? How is this possible to happen without any opposition?

  13. CHARLIE o | October 9, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    The chosen one is a draft dodging coward.

  14. Shon Diego | October 9, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Stage II of Putin’s indignation plan

  15. Clutchyfinger | October 9, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    They’ll have to replace the desk in the oval at this point. No one can have *this* much blood on their hands without getting it everywhere.

  16. Live&letLive | October 9, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Add this one to your resume Trump ….MURDERER!!!!

  17. Grim Reefer | October 9, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    It is time to impeach that traitor Trump and lock him up for life!

  18. Jan Hoffman | October 9, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Man ..that breaks my heart , Trump got to go.

  19. T BZ | October 9, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Let’s hope America never needs allies again. *eye roll

  20. Jeff Campbell | October 9, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    As a Democratic army veteran, I can hardly express how depressed I feel about what my country has become. We fought together with the Kurds, and now Republicans stab them in the back. Our word means nothing now.

    • 8alot4t | October 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Don’t take it all upon yourslef Jeff – you have doen your duty. This is all down to the corrupt administration and the president’s inappropriate collusions with rogue states. You cannot be blamed for the corrupt president’s actions – but you can stand up and inspire the people to reject the evil which is corrupting this nation and may the nation recoup its pride and honour once more!

