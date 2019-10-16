Turkish President Erdogan has said he will refuse to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, who is due to travel to Turkey to argue for a ceasefire in the ongoing Syria conflict. Aired on 10/16/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Turkish President Won't Meet With Pence Over Syria Ceasefire | Morning Joe | MSNBC
#impeachthewholelot. Most corrupt administration in history!
And the most inept.
@Melissa Hudson AND WHY NOW, THEY SHOULD HAVE STOOD UP TO HIM B4 NOW.???? AND HE DID IT IN HIS PRIVATE QUARTERS ON A SUNDAY NIGHT AND TOLD NO ONE, HE CAN’T FIX NOTHING NOW THEY HATE TRUMP….. OMG
But he will meet with Putin. Way to go, Trump. The USA is a joke to these people.
Die Pippa vom BR we should kick turkey out of nato
@leeeastwood Wake up America. This is EXACTLY what’s happening. He is making these moves per Russia.
One is a president the other one isn’t
You can see the dicline of the,US as superpower. More and more countries are no longer interested in the US at all. Trump distroyed it.
Turkey knows that those clowns from the White House are coming with more BS. That Turkish president has no reason to meet with them. He is busy getting his invasion on.
Wasn’t it Trump that said that America wasn’t going to be laughed at anymore ha ha ha ha ha yeah wow there is no respect around the world anymore for the American government with good reason
@Lee Zorn it was funny as… watching inflatable big-baby dmfp bob around and his mindless lemming cult getting all hot aroind the collar!! 😄😄
Dee Cee 👏👏👏👏
Are you talking about the same guy who said he would be so busy working for the voters that he wouldn’t know I’ve to golf (unlike President Obama)? That guy, lol,. And yet he is given the green light over and over again. When is saving the country going to be more important than protecting this Liar in Chief? Wake up and smell the covfefe before it is too late, America!
So much winning, played again President Trump
Donald Trump…how dare you personally attack John. You are in WAY above your head. Resign now.
@Helga Buttercup Was that supposed to make some kind of sense??? You babble incoherently, just like your orange master. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
@GM NewboldNewbold, no, no he is not.
So the democrats are mad because we aren’t staying in a war. Hypocrites.
Trump is a compromised President.
@Beach Life Let me challenge a bit your views. US is the most powerfull economy in the world with the largest GDP per Capita ignoring low population countries with rich resources and has the most powerfull and modern military forces in the world. This has not changed for decades, it was like that in 1950 and it is like that now. Part of the reason for US domination is being a continent size country with relative low population density and having taken leadership of the world after Europe destroyed themselves in two wars during the XX century. From an economic perspective it is likely that China overcome US due to their huge population but they are still far away in respect to GDP per capita and their military are larger in number of people but clearly behind in equipment and technology.
What US had during the last 70 years and lost in the last 3 years is moral leadership. After the second world war America established a set of values based on freedom, democracy, human rights and free trade that opposed the socialist/comunist ideals advocated by URSS (simplifying Russia). During 40 years more and more countries joined the ideas promoted by the US and finally in early 90’s the soviet block started to desintegrate and regions that were aligned with Russia started looking for America for leadership. US did not lived to these values during these 70 years but when drifted away from these values was due to certain politicians making the wrong decisions no one blamed American people for those mistakes (ex: second Iraq war). In 2016 Americans elected a president that does not put a lot of value in freedom, democracy, human rights and free trade. He prefers the company of strong authocratic men and tries to take power for himself trying to ignore the congress supervision by not following the law or constitution. This is not completly new in US, what is completly new is the fact that despite all evidence, almost half of the American people support someone than disregards the moral values that made America a world leader. I emphasise, from the perspective of a foreigner, the recognition of the moral meltdown of America is not due to the leader, is due to the people that renegate to the values America’s sold to the world in order to continue to support that leader.
In summary, America is not weak, the key thing that America lost in the last 3 years was the ability to say: “I stand for these values and you should join me”. Today’s America is not a partner but a competitor to the rest of the world and no one will follow America, they will do short term deals with America. The risk from a geostrategic perspective is that other blocks, Europe, China and Russia emerge has possible new partners for the people that can no longer trust US and that will make America weaker from a geostrategic perspective but not in absolute terms.
@John Swofford Very well said
You’re partially right. He is a compromised human being.
@Luis Boqcas Thank you for your well thought out and presented reply. I think fundamentally you and I agree on pretty much the same things. I would diverge on some of your opinions but I will say that the lack of moral leadership is often the beginning of a kingdom’s demise. The fact that some politicians, some “Christians” (note in quotes) and some business leaders seem to have tacitly approved of this moral decline, for whatever reason, signifies to many in the world that America is NOT the America of 70, 50 or even 20 years ago. We here in America have a sick fascination with building people up just to tear them down. This is most evident in our celebrity culture. This same thing could happen to the US on the world stage. Many of our adversaries and even some of our scorned allies (see the Kurds and the Turks) can now blatantly market to their populations that the West is no longer a friend. They can stand up the VP of the US as if it’s no big deal. After all, what or who will do anything about it? So yes, the US does have the largest economy in the world, but obviously the Turks are saying “Who cares?”, and going their own way. Our economy is as large as it is because other countries prop it up. Trade wars have forced some countries to look elsewhere for goods and services, opening the door for more R&D by smaller economies. We did this to ourselves.
Turkey doesn’t respect Trump.
No one on Earth respects Trump.
China does. Mexican Troops just turned people back from traveling thru their country to reach the United States.
@Dino
Trump has never even read the Constitution
Make Racists Afraid: That’s not true. Low IQ, inbred racist mouth breathers respect him.
Why would he! Pence is literally a nobody’s nobody.
Mother isn’t going to like this lol.
rtorres81rc Not a mistranslation.Turkey’s President announced it as clear as day, yesterday. “ I will not meet with anyone but President Trump”
Today, Pence and party have arrived, and well, somehow things have changed… suddenly.
Could it be a ransom for Jared?
Regardless of politics he’s still a representative of the United States
@Marjorie Margel It’s not a ransom for Jared. There’s a dozen Nuclear bombs at Incerlic Airbase in Turkey. Erdogan’s deciding whether to overrun it & turn his country into a Superpower. Wouldn’t that be nice?
Send Rudy to negotiate with his hand grenade, what a weak administration we got in the Whitehouse.
trump is like a 5 year old who when challenged starts breaking all his toys.
@arkady714 Mr. Will would have been closer by calling Trump “America’s petulant child president.”
grumpy trumpy child knocks over his chess pieces in a fit of pique….. Erdogan simply plays against the few pieces still standing, grinning to himself at the massive strategic advantage.
@arkady714 It’s a shame George Will isn’t running for President, – it would be nice to see an adult on the GOP side. Mr Will quit the Republican Party (or at least stopped identifying himself as a Republican in 2016) once Trump was picked as the party’s Presidential nominee. The party, as a whole, lost an intelligent and thoughtful supporter. – I suspect there will be more.
The only adult thing about Trump are his diapers.
Al Bundy YES! I’ve always said he had to be a demon kid in his neighborhood. The only way others played with him Bc he had the best toys and if they didn’t do what he wanted he made them leave! He is so disgusting! God help us! 😩
Worst mistake since Vietnam. America is now a joke in the eyes of all dictators around the world.
Trump got played big time. He made the mistake of thinking that Erdogan is one of his Republican bootlickers.
right on
I think trump knew exactly what Erdogan would do in Syria, which plays to Putin, and he didn’t care.
This administration is viewed as a joke to the rest of the world.
Trump said the whole world was laughing at America, so he got elected and proved it!
It absolutely is not. It’s not like the entire United Nations started laughing at Trump when he addressed them….. opps never mind my bad
He has made the US a worldwide JOKE! 🥶 Let’s NOT encourage Trump to start a war with Turkey…he makes bad decisions on a daily basis…double-talks…has NO clue what he’s doing!🤯 💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙Trump, Get Out Of Our White House ASAP!💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙
You’re absolutely right. Trump has single handedly destroyed USA standing in the world. And happy days for him fot bidding on for Moscow.
Yes. A bad joke.
*DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY*
@john kindon Quite frankly it’s more likely you LOVE swollen HOG.
@Gregg Narcisse Gregg if I were you I’d be more concerned about sexuality STABILIZATION.
JOKER FACE he’s the worst so far, and HOPEFULLY the worst ever. His legacy will be an example of what not be as a President.
Why would he. He’s getting what he wants with no fear of reprisal.
Americans were warned that this man is not fit to be President. But they bought the show anyway. Now look at where we are. Thanks folks.
No one respects trump because everyone knows he is trash.
Tyler Brock
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
No one fears the US anymore not because of Trump because they have seen how weak your political system is and how divided you are as a country. Obama couldnt do anything in Syria either because he was hampered by congress. Your system shows that the office of the president is a weak one. Especially over the past three years, you and your media have undermined trump at every instance. I mean demanding that your president release transcripts of phone calls with other leaders???? Are you people serious? It’s not done ANYWHERE
Tyler Brock
Can’t wait to vote for trump again
In 2020
@Bob Bart LOL too much pork !
They’re all playing him and then laughing at him behind his back. He’s the traitor they all recognize and then despise for his weakness and treason! And 30% of America is too ignorant and uniformed to see through him.
Erdogan: Get out now or I’ll seize your hotels.
Trump: Packing already.
A criminal orange traitor. His hotels in Turkey are more important to him.
Why would Erdogan want to talk to Pence? He already tells Trump what to do.