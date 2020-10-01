TVJ All Angles: Covid Testing in Jamaica – September 30 2020

TOPICS:
TVJ All Angles: Covid Testing in Jamaica - September 30 2020 1

October 1, 2020

 

Trusted News
3 Comments on "TVJ All Angles: Covid Testing in Jamaica – September 30 2020"

  1. Egla Fletcher | October 1, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Timing is unacceptable something better must be done so much resources went to waste which is so well needed. shame

  2. Christopher Stewart | October 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    We take test kits from all over….so if them come positive no one knows..we need to have our own scientists

  3. kwailcamp | October 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Re doctors and nurses, there seems to be a don’t ask don’t tell approach. In other words in order to preserve the viable staff numbers in the healthcare institutions, they are not informed of patients whose tests are positive, that they themselves have treated, they are not offered routine tests in high exposure circumstances and they are only reluctantly tested when they themselves show symptoms. Seems to be worldwide as sending doctors and nurses off to self isolate or quarantine would mean less staff on board.

