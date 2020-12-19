TVJ Sports Commentary – December 17 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsportscommentary
Truth
🔥🔥
Real talk, the youth make me feel proud to be a Jamaican
No lies told
Long long long time mi a tell ppl that…respect to the legends of the past but the youth special
Dem no DEH pan leon Bailey level
Him nuh pass fuller yet …look at fuller at stokes…the man single handedly bring stokes to premier league ,he’s rated by stoke city as the best striker of all time along with Mark stein
I agree and much respect to Craig Butler, his adopted Father, Coach and Manager! Without him there would be no Leon Bailey! Much respects the Phoenix Academy as well!
Facts Facts Facts Facts Facts Facts
I agree facts facts
World cup we wnt go forget bundesliga hope him can do it like gardener , Boyd , Lowe, Burton , Simpson & co
Am not a jamaican but if your country team is weak leon cannot do it alone ….leon is doing good for us here top club …do you think it east to play in this top lavel