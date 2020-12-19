TVJ Sports Commentary – December 17 2020

TOPICS:
December 19, 2020

 

12 Comments on "TVJ Sports Commentary – December 17 2020"

  1. make you laugh | December 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Truth

  2. Robert Taylor | December 18, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    🔥🔥

  3. Damion Levene | December 18, 2020 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    Real talk, the youth make me feel proud to be a Jamaican

  4. Daniel Dinham | December 18, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    No lies told

  5. WileSideGenna | December 18, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Long long long time mi a tell ppl that…respect to the legends of the past but the youth special

  6. Doctor fingerpuss | December 18, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Dem no DEH pan leon Bailey level

  7. Speechy Israelite | December 18, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Him nuh pass fuller yet …look at fuller at stokes…the man single handedly bring stokes to premier league ,he’s rated by stoke city as the best striker of all time along with Mark stein

  8. KA M1st | December 18, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    I agree and much respect to Craig Butler, his adopted Father, Coach and Manager! Without him there would be no Leon Bailey! Much respects the Phoenix Academy as well!

  9. michael worldbulldozer | December 18, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Facts Facts Facts Facts Facts Facts

  10. michael worldbulldozer | December 18, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    I agree facts facts

  11. Mafia Smith | December 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM | Reply

    World cup we wnt go forget bundesliga hope him can do it like gardener , Boyd , Lowe, Burton , Simpson & co

    • John Blaze | December 19, 2020 at 2:28 AM | Reply

      Am not a jamaican but if your country team is weak leon cannot do it alone ….leon is doing good for us here top club …do you think it east to play in this top lavel

