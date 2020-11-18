TVJ Sports Commentary – November 16 2020

TOPICS:
TVJ Sports Commentary - November 16 2020 1

November 18, 2020

 

9 Comments on "TVJ Sports Commentary – November 16 2020"

  1. balldawg Blagrove | November 17, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    My big coach

  2. tevin thorpe | November 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Facts ino

  3. Michael Humphrey | November 17, 2020 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    These are preparation games therefore I’m not concerned about the result. My concern is that if the players’ health and safety cannot be guaranteed and secure then why play football?

    • Iceberg Slim | November 17, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      What safety u ever heard any athletes dying from coronavirus?????? Nothing nah happen to Dem healthy people Dem yah

  4. Juniorh | November 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    They played as a bunch of amateurs.

  5. Alex Davis | November 17, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    Why him have Lambert a play round a back

  6. christopher berry | November 17, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    We need a coach

  7. Alpha Walker | November 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    OMG That request is sooo true. People are dying for him to pick the best starting 11. The weird thing is that they are right there under his nose but he sends a bunch of rookies instead. Whitemore likes to leave the best for last. that doesnt work in football. you send out the best first.

  8. GRAMS Green | November 18, 2020 at 12:45 AM | Reply

    Run weh tappa and get a proper coach.. waste a time..

