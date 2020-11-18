TVJ Sports Commentary – November 16 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
My big coach
Facts ino
These are preparation games therefore I’m not concerned about the result. My concern is that if the players’ health and safety cannot be guaranteed and secure then why play football?
What safety u ever heard any athletes dying from coronavirus?????? Nothing nah happen to Dem healthy people Dem yah
They played as a bunch of amateurs.
Why him have Lambert a play round a back
We need a coach
OMG That request is sooo true. People are dying for him to pick the best starting 11. The weird thing is that they are right there under his nose but he sends a bunch of rookies instead. Whitemore likes to leave the best for last. that doesnt work in football. you send out the best first.
Run weh tappa and get a proper coach.. waste a time..