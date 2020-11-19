TVJ Sports Commentary – November 17 2020

TOPICS:
TVJ Sports Commentary - November 17 2020

November 19, 2020

 

9 Comments on "TVJ Sports Commentary – November 17 2020"

  1. BLAINE HD | November 18, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Drama man 😂

  2. Adrian G | November 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    😂😂

  3. Omar Perry | November 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Dwl you something else smh

  4. Digital Hometech | November 18, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Dwl TAPPA TAPPA TAPPA😆🤣🤣🤣🤣

  5. Dj Architect | November 18, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    WHEN IT GET NEAR TO WORLD CUP THEM GO TRY GET A OVERSEAS COACH AND BENCH TAPPA

  6. cardo_clan detta | November 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Smh a friendly alone we can win? N wen it matter we disappear like smoke 🚬 we need a next coach how him fu b jamaica best coach wit wa kind a achievement? Friendly wins ? Flop in tournaments n humilating quals defeat n exiting poor selection n tatics 57% a d time ?

  7. Winston Pryce | November 18, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Tappa have being very reserved for years I think he is changing for the better…I like how the player them step up take responsibility for the last and promised a win and deliver we need this one tappa World Cup or buss….

  8. Lansley Blake | November 18, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    If T.Witmore qualifies reggae boys to W/C2022 he will be Jamaica’s best ever coach. By achievement. It has to be said he has been growing as a coach because he was not good initially

  9. Lansley Blake | November 18, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    This board JFF has made all the stupid decisions afforded to them they better not harbor any thoughts of changing Tappa before the world cup

