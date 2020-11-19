TVJ Sports Commentary – November 17 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
WHEN IT GET NEAR TO WORLD CUP THEM GO TRY GET A OVERSEAS COACH AND BENCH TAPPA
Smh a friendly alone we can win? N wen it matter we disappear like smoke 🚬 we need a next coach how him fu b jamaica best coach wit wa kind a achievement? Friendly wins ? Flop in tournaments n humilating quals defeat n exiting poor selection n tatics 57% a d time ?
Tappa have being very reserved for years I think he is changing for the better…I like how the player them step up take responsibility for the last and promised a win and deliver we need this one tappa World Cup or buss….
If T.Witmore qualifies reggae boys to W/C2022 he will be Jamaica’s best ever coach. By achievement. It has to be said he has been growing as a coach because he was not good initially
This board JFF has made all the stupid decisions afforded to them they better not harbor any thoughts of changing Tappa before the world cup