TVJ Sports Commentary – November 9 2020

TOPICS:
TVJ Sports Commentary - November 9 2020 1

November 10, 2020

 

5 Comments on "TVJ Sports Commentary – November 9 2020"

  1. Lillian Smith Whyte | November 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    😂😂😂😂😂😂💕ZOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM IN👍👑MR.ENERGIZER 🐰 ZOOOOOOOOOOM IN👑🍹🍹

  2. Gregory Nelson | November 10, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    You see say the football a go backward bredda. This is a pre-1994 approach to football uno still a support.

  3. Richard Green | November 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    Michael Ricketts should resign in the best interest of the country

  4. Omar Johnson | November 10, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    I want my son to play for a Jamaica but too much corruption in the organization next seven years he’ll be ready but is the same people is going to be around love the national team but not the people that or running the program

  5. Lasco Brown | November 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Oral Tracey: Stop criticize the players’ rights to hold out for better monies on the TABLE! You have bills to pay and family to assist right? The same for our BOYZ! Jamaicans MUST learn that “I will treat you how I want to be treated”, then things will start to get better.

