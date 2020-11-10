TVJ Sports Commentary – November 9 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
You see say the football a go backward bredda. This is a pre-1994 approach to football uno still a support.
Michael Ricketts should resign in the best interest of the country
I want my son to play for a Jamaica but too much corruption in the organization next seven years he’ll be ready but is the same people is going to be around love the national team but not the people that or running the program
Oral Tracey: Stop criticize the players’ rights to hold out for better monies on the TABLE! You have bills to pay and family to assist right? The same for our BOYZ! Jamaicans MUST learn that “I will treat you how I want to be treated”, then things will start to get better.