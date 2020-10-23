TVJ Sports Commentary – October 22 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Love Jamaica sports 👍🏾💯🇬🇧
☺️☺️☺️
The biggest issue is Withmore not the man for the job. They need to get a coach that is more organized and well up for the task. Withmore is one dimensional and the federation needs an around shake up.
been saying this
@Cavour CG all Stevie Wonder can see it. The team without identity and lacks cohesiveness in every department. Not like you have a tram where the defence is having issues or the midfield is lacking someth or striker not doing whatever but the whole team is in shambles. No matter how they don’t pay the players when they are on the field they wanna win for that 90 minues so that’s not an issue come game time. It’s a coaching issue. Can you imagine coming from. Europe with those top coaches in good facilities to come and listen to the antics from that coaching staff.
WORLD CUP ALREADY FINISHED FOR JAMAICA LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
REGGAE BENCHWARMERS
Every time I see a mention of JFF/Jamaican Football shortcomings I’m gonna mention the name Craig Butler. This man offered himself and almost fought for the the opportunity at the Presidency, he was shunned and ridiculed. Now the man has an academy that is more well run than the JFF and producing superior talent.