TVJ Sports Commentary – October 6 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjsportscommentary #tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Him a Jamaican and he was going to get the best player ina the usl that why
Mi 100% sure that’s why them plan it 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿
Him can get lawyer up
how can i migrate to jamaica…to be honest i really want to pack up and move to your country.. your channel is one of the best… your content is excellent.. your vibration is fantastic fantastic.. your country is beautiful.. i absolutely in luv with it… thanks for showcasing it.. please keep up the magnificent work… & please let me know how i can live there.. stay safe more life…bless up..respect due
So which country are you from?
That I would really want to know. Can see that they really plan againts him.. big setup
100% a that them do and him team nuh stand up fi him wah that seh
@Baller Kerr thats what am saying but its there country…
A Jamaican homophobic man?; never heard of such a thing in our new he said; he said World.
It’s amazing when a black player get racist abuse nothing going out of it but if they call another player gay they get kicked out😒😒😒😒😒😒
Mi nuh know yah man. On one side, if him did say it, then dat would be dumb on Flemings’ part, where in the US, it “cool” or whatever.On the other hand, if him really nuh seh ntn to the player like he claims, then dem a fight him out and is a big setup. But as Oral seh, “Him dodge a bullet”.