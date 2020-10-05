TVJ Sports News: Headlines – October 4 2020

Roseau, Dominica – September 25, 2008……. Twenty (20) students from the Dominica State College are among the first batch of sixty (60) university students to be trained on how to identify and develop a response to opportunities within the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). These students, selected from the various faculties within the DSC, will travel to Jamaica from September 30th to October 4th 2008. Twenty (20) students from other Caribbean countries will travel from Suriname to Barbados and the other twenty will travel from Belize to Trinidad and Tobago.

The objective of this project is to engage the next generation in the Caribbean in identifying career opportunities in the field with regard to wage employment, self- employment and starting a business within the CSME. The project is an activity of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat CSME Public Education Programme facilitated with the assistance from the 9th European Development Fund (EDF) Caribbean Integration Support Programme (CISP).

