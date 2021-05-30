TVJ Weekend Smile: Swimwear

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment
THANKS FOR WATCHING PLEASE – SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
Top Trending News Across The Web Now | sakafete.com
Local, Reginald and International Latest News
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment
THANKS FOR WATCHING PLEASE – SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
2 comments
My goodness TVJ the ladies who broadcast need to mimic the dress for media screen from Dorian Samuel, Fay Ellington, et al- the bosom and leg exposure is just too much. We need to keep our men focused and less lust indulgent. My goodness!
Is what the sponsors give her to wear take it up with them not her ,she is a great person