TVJ’s Spencer Darlington in Tokyo | Tokyo Olympics 2020 | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
4 comments
Big up Spencer . See me and come live with me is two different thing .He surprise me big time. He did well as a reporter.
Brilliant Journalist, Mr. Spencer Darlington.
Congrats Spencer. You did a good job in Tokyo
Spencer Darlington is truly an awesome Reporter and Journalist. We’re blessed to have Him. Big Up Fae Ellington and her tutelage again!