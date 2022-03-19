85 comments

  1. RIP to all the bravest people defending Ukraine and also the innocent children, mothers, fathers and families.

    Reply

    2. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

    4. @Sunny Ok, gotcha. You didn’t like Trump? Out of curiosity, why? I flourished under Trump with his tax programs that genuinely helped the middle class. I do pretty well financially but I don’t own mansions, yachts and all that other nonsense. One home, a couple nice cars, both my sons are too old to claim on my taxes and I have very little else to itemize. I honestly can only think that people who are unemployed or very wealthy could have such a dismay for his presidency. I did way better than with Obama, Bush or Clinton. The direction we are going under Biden is frightening to put it mildly.

      Reply

    2. @Jamil Khan Ukraine has every right to join NATO if it wants to. There are no nuclear missiles in Ukraine. And Zelensky has only been in office for 3 years, not 8. And there are no bioweapons labs in Ukraine. The rest of your rant is pure fiction.

      Reply

    3. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

    5. @Ron Genise I’ve never seen the right do anything facist! Do you know what the definition of it is? Go look up the definition then look what your side stands for! Exactly ! Everything facist! The truth is in front of you!

      Reply

    3. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

    2. @Tommy Taffy Being “poisoned” now in fashion among those who begs for western permanent pay offs.

      Reply

    4. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

  5. This guy is simply talking facts! Inviting putin to conferences and shaking his hand…that part. 😑😑

    Reply

    2. Ye, let the war keep ruining lives because shaking hands with Putin is not something you are willing to sacrifice.

      Reply

    3. Why the US is running out of everything?
      The US is experiencing a shortage of money,
      people, in rubber and sand.
      Rubber is a critical raw material needed
      for everyday products.

      Even though sand can be found everywhere
      but the US could soon face a shortage of it.

      The US is also facing an aging population,
      falling birth rate and economic recession
      caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
      These issues will have huge implications
      on the size of the workforce and the consumer base.

      US government could run out of money soon- The US Treasury Secretary

      What country has spent 40% of the combined military budgets of the world,
      but their Pentagon still indicate to Congress
      they need to increase the military budget by $7 billion
      and send their troops to the Pacific to ‘encircle’ China.

      Isn’t “Cold War and zero-sum mentality”
      that leads to obsessive military superiority?

      Reply

    4. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

    5. @Great Time The U.S. has immigration that will help with this issue of population decline, China is having this issue and with a lack of immigration being allowed in China it will devastate them.

      Reply

    1. @Sz Navalny was also poisoned and survived, its totally possible that they poison politicians just to scare them away from Russian politics. If so then it works just as intended.

      Reply

    3. @Z Zzz It’s cool that you are Patriotic ; but I suggest that you get yourself out of Russia as soon as possible comrade

      Reply

    4. @Levente Czelnai he was poisoned by Novichok. using the right dose is notoriously difficult with Novichok (not too high to expose those who attempt to poison, yet not too low to kill). The same happened to other Putin’s other political opponent (Alexei Navalny), who was poisoned, remained in coma for a few days, survived, came back to Russia only to get imprisoned (currently in jail).

      Reply

    5. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

  7. This man is the definition of a hero. Death attempts and he still spreads the truth… The free world will never forget.

    Reply

    4. @Sarah M. I get it bro, I know the truth burns a little. It’s okay tho, the more you’re looking for it the lesser it burns…it even becomes liberating at one point! Much love

      Reply

    5. Calls on the US to release all-around details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine,
      and urged relevant parties to ensure their safety.

      What country has set up 300 bio-labs around the world
      and conducts research on biological warfare
      and bio-terrorism using genetic engineering technology?

      What country was urged for thorough investigations into
      the source of the COVID-19 epidemic in the US
      those responsible in the US for the failure in fighting the virus
      explain Fort Detrick military lab shutdown
      that handles high-level disease-causing material, such as Ebola
      over those 300 bio-labs around the world

      How many secrets is withheld by that country?

      Reply

  8. It seems this Vladimir would be a better, more thoughtful President for Russia than Putin. And it’s crazy to think if I said this in Russia, I’d likely be arrested. Sad times.

    Reply

    3. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

  10. “ An appeaser is someone who feeds crocodiles, hoping they will be the last to be eaten.” Winston Churchill

    Reply

    1. how many white kids have been killed by illegals and blm, sad you all care about America last RIP kate steinle, but shhhhhh if you ask that question you’re a racist

      Reply

    2. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

  11. Russian here, absolutely agree with him in that it is super important to support (both informationally and financially) the opposition in Russia. We all have experienced what Russian aggression is costing us, and we should not allow it in the future. There are many young people like me who choose democracy, all we have to do is get rid of all those old commies who are stuck in their ways, stop them from destroying Russia and stop the threat of nuclear war

    Reply

    1. If he’s the new CZAR…ok…history was 🚫 good to the last CZAR and his family 🌍🌎. I would 💕💕 to c Russia b a NORMAL country…it would close s chapter for my grandma who came to the US during the Czarist times b4 1900. I do know w the war in Ukraine all 4vof them r spinning in their graves 😵😵🇺🇸🌹🦋💖

      Reply

    3. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

    4. @Андрей Дегтяревaww,are you off your meds? You cant afford them anyways? Too bad. Get used to it.

      Reply

    5. @siloton You made me laugh with sugar and printer paper.
      I have a printer, but I haven’t printed anything in a very long time. In Russia, all documents are in electronic form for a long time.
      And we have plenty of sugar. Some alarmists have been buying large volumes of sugar for several days.
      Now everything is as always.
      Is this your TV showing all this nonsense?
      Let your TV show you our gas stations. Gasoline has fallen in price by 20 percent. And many products have fallen in price.

      Reply

  12. My father was 16 when he had to defend Bremen in Germany against the allied forces. To him there where grey monsters crossing the river Weser and killing his friends and he shot back. Only a few day later he found out, that it wasn’t monsters but people who came over the river and friendly people, too. People who saved him!
    So one thing he taught me, his son, was: “Hitler was democratically elected!”.
    The lesson I learned was, freedom and democracy don’t come out of thin air, you have to earn it and defend it and you are responsible for it! Never ever blame a government for what happen’d, you could and should have tried to stop it!
    I’m an armed pacifist with 8 years in the Navy on my back. Although I’m over 60, whoever is against freedom and democracy, fear me!

    Reply

    3. @Elsie – that’s not a pacifist, armed or not armed. Taking a life in defense is a normal person or if you want to be specific a law-abiding person.

      Reply

    5. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union,
      American hubris led to two fundamental errors.

      One being that the US believed
      that it was the sole superpower,
      the other was treating Russia as a defeated country.

      Reply

  13. Kara-Murza seems like a courageous, highly intelligent, moral man who is a good communicator. No wonder Putin feels threatened by him.

    Reply

    1. Rhyme& Reason:. Yes he is. I’ve been following Kara-Murza every since I saw him on 60 Minutes about five years ago.

      Reply

  14. I can’t believe you asked him that question. The same way we have Americans turning against their country for one man with the same beliefs as putin

    Reply

    1. We have the same dimwits in the US that Russia has–people who’ve never thought for themselves and are slaves to fellow dimwits on Fox or Russian propaganda TV. Maybe they could all get together and form their own slave country somewhere. They could settle on the huge, mythical oil reserve in the Sahara desert and elect Trump and Putin as leaders.

      Reply

    2. Well said, this is and was trumps play book hope Americans are paying attention 🙄 these dimwitted are all cult followers that can’t accept facts

      Reply

    3. Why the US is running out of everything?
      The US is experiencing a shortage of money,
      people, in rubber and sand.
      Rubber is a critical raw material needed
      for everyday products.

      Even though sand can be found everywhere
      but the US could soon face a shortage of it.

      The US is also facing an aging population,
      falling birth rate and economic recession
      caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
      These issues will have huge implications
      on the size of the workforce and the consumer base.

      US government could run out of money soon- The US Treasury Secretary

      What country has spent 40% of the combined military budgets of the world,
      but their Pentagon still indicate to Congress
      they need to increase the military budget by $7 billion
      and send their troops to the Pacific to ‘encircle’ China.

      Isn’t “Cold War and zero-sum mentality”
      that leads to obsessive military superiority?

      Reply

  15. Kara-Murza is very well spoken and he makes some very salient points here. Interesting side note: John McCain chose Kara-Murza to be a pallbearer at his funeral when he knew he was dying, because the two men had worked closely together over promoting democracy in Russian, and as a final rebuke to both Putin and Trump. Kara-Murza also has the honor of having been poisoned twice by Putin’s thugs, and still living to tell about it. Incredibly brave man.

    Reply

    1. @Walter Simmons How much longer are you vladbots going to promote Trump? The world, now, sees you for what you are. A fifth column working for a murderous dictator who would destroy our country from within.

      Reply

    3. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

    4. Wow! I never would’ve guessed that!! Small world I suppose. McCain was not perfect by a long shot but he was certainly one hell of a man.

      Reply

  16. This poor man still does look entirely well. It is truly nothing short of a miracle that he’s alive.

    Reply

    1. As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.

      Reply

  18. This interview….. thank you for not interrupting the guest, and letting him finish his thoughts. So many interviewers do not do that.

    Reply

  19. I marvel at the courage of Putin critics like Mr. Kara-Murza and others. He has survived not just one, but two, ASSASSINATION attempts and is still speaking out. Incredible bravery, conviction, and love-of-country.

    Reply

  20. This is one of the best guests they’ve had on in a while. His whole life he’s spent on the study of Putin and his grip on Russia. He knows his stuff.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.