85 comments
RIP to all the bravest people defending Ukraine and also the innocent children, mothers, fathers and families.
@Sunny I am unfamiliar with that acronym.
As a homeless person can I make a prediction? I have been homeless twice due to rise in prices living cost rent hospital bills. My predictions is the American oligarchs are getting way richer while many struggle Americans will go homeless and can’t afford gas. MSM is the devils’ mouthpiece. USA’s dirty lies will eventually end horribly for people but not the rich who control the system.
@RealmCenter40 The Former Guy = Donald Trump
@Sunny Ok, gotcha. You didn’t like Trump? Out of curiosity, why? I flourished under Trump with his tax programs that genuinely helped the middle class. I do pretty well financially but I don’t own mansions, yachts and all that other nonsense. One home, a couple nice cars, both my sons are too old to claim on my taxes and I have very little else to itemize. I honestly can only think that people who are unemployed or very wealthy could have such a dismay for his presidency. I did way better than with Obama, Bush or Clinton. The direction we are going under Biden is frightening to put it mildly.
Amen
“This is the only way the appeasement of dictators ends.” Dude makes some very good points.
“the workers shall control the means of production”;
♪”Years ago we killed the” Czar…
@Jamil Khan Ukraine has every right to join NATO if it wants to. There are no nuclear missiles in Ukraine. And Zelensky has only been in office for 3 years, not 8. And there are no bioweapons labs in Ukraine. The rest of your rant is pure fiction.
@M Nuttah Now tell me about the moon landings.
@Ron Genise I’ve never seen the right do anything facist! Do you know what the definition of it is? Go look up the definition then look what your side stands for! Exactly ! Everything facist! The truth is in front of you!
My respect to all the Russian people who Bravely protested against the War in Ukraine, Bless you 🙏
@Xavier G Must be down to poor education , poor people dont even know they are slaves.
Just a reminder American fossil fuel companies are supporting Russia and are profiting off this war https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJOuyckvDGY
@Man Women true
Troll
Please world. Listen to this guy for once. This is the truth.
Ha ha, sure. 48 times poisoned by novichok 🤣🤣🤣
@Tommy Taffy Being “poisoned” now in fashion among those who begs for western permanent pay offs.
@Val Eremkin on point. He’s just a grifter on that Russian narrative.
@Val Eremkin +15руб
This guy is simply talking facts! Inviting putin to conferences and shaking his hand…that part. 😑😑
@AliShot – Всё для дома смешно
Ye, let the war keep ruining lives because shaking hands with Putin is not something you are willing to sacrifice.
Why the US is running out of everything?
The US is experiencing a shortage of money,
people, in rubber and sand.
Rubber is a critical raw material needed
for everyday products.
Even though sand can be found everywhere
but the US could soon face a shortage of it.
The US is also facing an aging population,
falling birth rate and economic recession
caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
These issues will have huge implications
on the size of the workforce and the consumer base.
US government could run out of money soon- The US Treasury Secretary
What country has spent 40% of the combined military budgets of the world,
but their Pentagon still indicate to Congress
they need to increase the military budget by $7 billion
and send their troops to the Pacific to ‘encircle’ China.
Isn’t “Cold War and zero-sum mentality”
that leads to obsessive military superiority?
@Great Time The U.S. has immigration that will help with this issue of population decline, China is having this issue and with a lack of immigration being allowed in China it will devastate them.
that’s some courage and luck, twice poisoned and still speaking his mind, what can you say…amazing
@Sz Navalny was also poisoned and survived, its totally possible that they poison politicians just to scare them away from Russian politics. If so then it works just as intended.
@George W Bush Center for Intelligence yes right, it had to be Navalny.
@Z Zzz It’s cool that you are Patriotic ; but I suggest that you get yourself out of Russia as soon as possible comrade
@Levente Czelnai he was poisoned by Novichok. using the right dose is notoriously difficult with Novichok (not too high to expose those who attempt to poison, yet not too low to kill). The same happened to other Putin’s other political opponent (Alexei Navalny), who was poisoned, remained in coma for a few days, survived, came back to Russia only to get imprisoned (currently in jail).
This man is the definition of a hero. Death attempts and he still spreads the truth… The free world will never forget.
soccer, go away troll.
@Historical Book ur mom! Lol
@Historical Book sorry, couldn’t resist with the joke! I tried
@Sarah M. I get it bro, I know the truth burns a little. It’s okay tho, the more you’re looking for it the lesser it burns…it even becomes liberating at one point! Much love
Calls on the US to release all-around details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine,
and urged relevant parties to ensure their safety.
What country has set up 300 bio-labs around the world
and conducts research on biological warfare
and bio-terrorism using genetic engineering technology?
What country was urged for thorough investigations into
the source of the COVID-19 epidemic in the US
those responsible in the US for the failure in fighting the virus
explain Fort Detrick military lab shutdown
that handles high-level disease-causing material, such as Ebola
over those 300 bio-labs around the world
How many secrets is withheld by that country?
It seems this Vladimir would be a better, more thoughtful President for Russia than Putin. And it’s crazy to think if I said this in Russia, I’d likely be arrested. Sad times.
that’s how it is in America with biden.
@Jim Brave lol. No it isn’t.
You,d perhaps be eliminated… Putin was/ is and always shall be KGB and a thug.
Gifted speaker, gifted mind, right on in everything he said
Especially given that he’s foreign! I’m in awe of his English!
and he is a born survivor with one heck of a constitution !
“ An appeaser is someone who feeds crocodiles, hoping they will be the last to be eaten.” Winston Churchill
how many white kids have been killed by illegals and blm, sad you all care about America last RIP kate steinle, but shhhhhh if you ask that question you’re a racist
A horrible bigot who does not deserve the praise he is given
Sincerely a Brit
Russian here, absolutely agree with him in that it is super important to support (both informationally and financially) the opposition in Russia. We all have experienced what Russian aggression is costing us, and we should not allow it in the future. There are many young people like me who choose democracy, all we have to do is get rid of all those old commies who are stuck in their ways, stop them from destroying Russia and stop the threat of nuclear war
If he’s the new CZAR…ok…history was 🚫 good to the last CZAR and his family 🌍🌎. I would 💕💕 to c Russia b a NORMAL country…it would close s chapter for my grandma who came to the US during the Czarist times b4 1900. I do know w the war in Ukraine all 4vof them r spinning in their graves 😵😵🇺🇸🌹🦋💖
Thank you Tatiana, I wish I could give you a hug 🫂🤗
@Андрей Дегтяревaww,are you off your meds? You cant afford them anyways? Too bad. Get used to it.
@siloton You made me laugh with sugar and printer paper.
I have a printer, but I haven’t printed anything in a very long time. In Russia, all documents are in electronic form for a long time.
And we have plenty of sugar. Some alarmists have been buying large volumes of sugar for several days.
Now everything is as always.
Is this your TV showing all this nonsense?
Let your TV show you our gas stations. Gasoline has fallen in price by 20 percent. And many products have fallen in price.
My father was 16 when he had to defend Bremen in Germany against the allied forces. To him there where grey monsters crossing the river Weser and killing his friends and he shot back. Only a few day later he found out, that it wasn’t monsters but people who came over the river and friendly people, too. People who saved him!
So one thing he taught me, his son, was: “Hitler was democratically elected!”.
The lesson I learned was, freedom and democracy don’t come out of thin air, you have to earn it and defend it and you are responsible for it! Never ever blame a government for what happen’d, you could and should have tried to stop it!
I’m an armed pacifist with 8 years in the Navy on my back. Although I’m over 60, whoever is against freedom and democracy, fear me!
God bless Russia and president Putin. A true leader and patriot.,;:
60 year old clown ?
I fear you ….
@Elsie – that’s not a pacifist, armed or not armed. Taking a life in defense is a normal person or if you want to be specific a law-abiding person.
@Mars Ponce greetings from Steven King
After the disintegration of the Soviet Union,
American hubris led to two fundamental errors.
One being that the US believed
that it was the sole superpower,
the other was treating Russia as a defeated country.
Kara-Murza seems like a courageous, highly intelligent, moral man who is a good communicator. No wonder Putin feels threatened by him.
Rhyme& Reason:. Yes he is. I’ve been following Kara-Murza every since I saw him on 60 Minutes about five years ago.
I can’t believe you asked him that question. The same way we have Americans turning against their country for one man with the same beliefs as putin
We have the same dimwits in the US that Russia has–people who’ve never thought for themselves and are slaves to fellow dimwits on Fox or Russian propaganda TV. Maybe they could all get together and form their own slave country somewhere. They could settle on the huge, mythical oil reserve in the Sahara desert and elect Trump and Putin as leaders.
Well said, this is and was trumps play book hope Americans are paying attention 🙄 these dimwitted are all cult followers that can’t accept facts
Kara-Murza is very well spoken and he makes some very salient points here. Interesting side note: John McCain chose Kara-Murza to be a pallbearer at his funeral when he knew he was dying, because the two men had worked closely together over promoting democracy in Russian, and as a final rebuke to both Putin and Trump. Kara-Murza also has the honor of having been poisoned twice by Putin’s thugs, and still living to tell about it. Incredibly brave man.
@Walter Simmons How much longer are you vladbots going to promote Trump? The world, now, sees you for what you are. A fifth column working for a murderous dictator who would destroy our country from within.
@Brendissimo that’s really interesting about him being McCains pallbearer.
Wow! I never would’ve guessed that!! Small world I suppose. McCain was not perfect by a long shot but he was certainly one hell of a man.
@Go St Blame the people that formulated the Vietnam policy, not the young soldiers.
This poor man still does look entirely well. It is truly nothing short of a miracle that he’s alive.
This is a brave man.
God bless the brave people who stand for freedom in Russia.
This interview….. thank you for not interrupting the guest, and letting him finish his thoughts. So many interviewers do not do that.
They’re learning from Joe Rogan.
I marvel at the courage of Putin critics like Mr. Kara-Murza and others. He has survived not just one, but two, ASSASSINATION attempts and is still speaking out. Incredible bravery, conviction, and love-of-country.
This is one of the best guests they’ve had on in a while. His whole life he’s spent on the study of Putin and his grip on Russia. He knows his stuff.