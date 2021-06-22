Twist in Case of Death of Man in Police Custody in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 22 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
42 comments
I miss Tom and Jerry
Check it on pon YouTube .
Especially when spike is in it
You had me popping up here wid laughter in Canada with your sense of humour. Ah yuh sey gimmi Tom & Jerry eh?
I believe in the bible an eye for an eye no body can tell wat them children capable of doing
Matthew 5:38 “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ 39 But I tell you not to resist an evil person. But whoever slaps you on your right cheek, turn the other to him also.
@Mandark Astronomonov This was no “slap on the cheek”. Once again, scripture being misrepresented
@Adrian Levy I’m not referring to the murder. I’m referring to the claim that the Bible justifies an eye for an eye.
@Mandark Astronomonov that’s was in the pass
Have you ever noticed how politicians have all the answers to all problems whenever they are in opposition?but let them be in power.
Andrew is the perfect example. He said people would be sleeping with their windows and doors open
A mi fi tell you,
wen dem inna power, dem blind and clueless, wen dem become opposition dem eyes miraculously open.
Ur statement make mi know that more Jamaicans are waking up
@Vince Boss ,
Can’t swear for yourself much less your children
Justice has bin served
at least taxpayers money won’t be wasted on a trial.
Or another innocent life has been taken
@Roshane Byfield u said it, Or.
@Roshane Byfield exactly
Best suggestion, let the private doctors help to do so.
THIS MOTHER IS CLEARLY IN A SERIOUS STATE OF DENIAL!
Clearly
.. not even sound like she righted .. bout if somebody hang them tongue hang out them mouth.. sound so stupid.
Is that the same Bunting that said “we need divine intervention” when he was in power?
So what
Why would the police save him from the angry mob then take him to the lockup and kill him, unless they are looking for trouble. Especially at a police station that was in the news less than a week ago. Kmt
I witness that happened already they not sure it was the person did the murder so after questioning and they sure they kill him
@Toniannwhite White Was he the only prisoner at the lockup. Knowing the layout of that jail it’s not possible for them to kill him without other prisoners seeing or hearing something.
No mek Nuh sense
Different police save him from the crowd,
How is this a “Twist in case”?
I call CLICKBAIT
If shoelaces and belts are not allowed, how did red electric cord get in the cell? The news is saying he used a piece of clothing but the mother is saying something different. Supm naa add up yasso…
But the idiot people Dem will Fi kill di man with no evidence
EVEN THOUGH HE KILL
THE GIRL WHOSOEVER
KILL HIM IN JAIL HIS
BLOOD IS ON THEIR HEAD
THEY DENIED HIM A RIGHT
TO A FAIR TRIAL.
You can always rely on a family member coming to deny or justify the egregious behavior of their loved ones. This ladies and gentleman is one of the reasons why crime persists.
The Lord says, leave all vengeance to him.
When this Lord start walk on earth you can say that
So miss you crying how innocent your son was did you stop to think about the brutal killing of the young lady and her unborn child?
YES NORWOOD NEED THE ZOZO FOR AT LEAST 3 YEAR…. ON TITE SECURITY PRESENT.
It’s interesting that his mother stated that he would have hung him self if he had murdered the young woman.. think about that… I am looking forward for the investigation to be completed. There must be an explanation as to where did he get the article used in the hanging. Is it customary for such apparatus be laying around in the area… due to the fact that persons would be awaiting arraignment and bail, the area was not considered as an issue of such… Is there a history of such actions.
This country feels like a sinking ship…
Parents we need to stop defending our children when they are wrong
Bless day everyone. Give your life and heart to jesus today. Truly seek him. Before its too late. Life is short