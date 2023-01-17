22 comments

  1. they know the lemmings will never quit drinking. so they can easily blame your my-oh-card-i-tis on the booze! 🤡👍🏻

    Reply

    5. Expert Avi Gilburt never seems to surprise me 😄 i also trade with him, his strategies are top notch and i don’t joke with him.

      Reply

  6. That’s why I couldn’t work out during covid but the lcbo was open. Trust the science they know everything 🤡

    Reply

  11. Life is about making moderate choices. In all things. It’s tough. Look at your bank account to also see if u are spending lots of money on booze.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.