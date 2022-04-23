Recent Post
82 comments
Their investigators needs to be investigated
lol
@VEGA how does one shoot themself in the back 5 times 😄🤣
@Mark Whein next time !!
USA ALL THE WAY JB-KH 2020-28 # VOTE BLUE IN 22.
@don stroud good luck👌 we know you need all the luck you can get it
Balcony accidents
Poisonings
Stabbings ( of whole families)
What could be more Russian?
Suffocation by chlorine inhalation in the spa of a luxurious hotel in Albania, one hour after arrival.
The only bet Vegas won’t take is the odds of any of Putin’s enemy’s survival.
Has a Shakespearean touch, doesn’t it?
@Diana Behr LOL, well Putin is a classy guy after all, when he has you done he does you in style. I guess he never watched Warner Bros cartoons because nobody’s yet to be taken out by a piano falling out of a window.🙄
Not that much of a mystery.
@Tom Joshua No one knows what you or the guy you responded to are on about.
I guess he got bored with throwing people out of windows.
One never gets tired of throwing people out the window : V Putin lol
😄😄😄😄😄😄😄
Thank You Very Much and wish will hear soon from you😀
Thanks a lot !😀
i always think it’s funny when reporters ask if Putin’s political murders are murders.
Of course not, Vlad’s a pal! (Hymie Weis & Al Capone.)
@David angry Especially Qaddafi references lol
They might be accidental homicides. Their ships blow themselves up and sink themselves you know.
to misquote Fleming “Once is happenstance. Twice is enemy action.”
4 oligarchs “suicided” since February 24.
Then the quote belongs to you!
@Yagotta Kidding WERE THEY ON THE “SANCTIONS” LIST OF RUSSIA???
@Diana SUNSHINE Wulf Actually more than 4. Look them up yourself: Sergey Protosenya former top manager of Russia’s energy giant Novatek, Vladislav Avaev former vice-president of Gazprombank, Vasily Melnikov, Mikhail Watford, Alexander Tyulyakov Gazprom’s Deputy General Director of the Unified Settlement Center (UCC) for Corporate Security, Leonid Shulman head of the transport service at Gazprom.
Ten times is?
Moscow police “investigating.” Well that’s ok then. I’m sure they’ll get to the bottom of it.
@Lorraine Harrietha Will the NYPD get to the bottom of Biden’s son’s bio labs in Ukraine? I’m sure they’ll “get to the bottom of it”, ahahahaha
They already have.. They knew it was suicide before they even sent their assassins…🙄
Yea, sure they will…,..NOT
So sad condolences to the families and the friends of these families. Only more reason for the world to stand up to Putin and the Russian people to put this man out of power and hopefully have a democracy. I feel for the people of Russia that must live under this man’s rule. What’s he’s done in Ukraine alone is reason to remove from power but when u see the entire picture of how he abuses his power only makes it more urgent to remove him as Russia’s leader
Some one ☝️ n Russia needs take Putin out quick
@Pastafarians, UNITE! (P.U. for short) we will have a parade when Putin is taken out everyone will be rejoicing
meow
Putin’s message to all Russian oligarchs who are against his war in Ukraine
meow
When I hear about these crooks cashing out it makes me happier than a Ukrainian scrap metal dealer.
Exactly
This is what happens when you go against a sadistic narcissist who perceives himself as Godlike, ruthless and devoid of empathy and compassion.
I hope this act of unprovoked aggression against a sovereign nation makes people reflect on just how terrible Bush was for doing the same to Iraq. Seems like a lot of Americans want to try to justify bush Jr. War in iraq
@barefoot
That’s exactly my thoughts too . Lol
@SRS Roofing I agreed Bush was horribly bad, but it doesn’t justify Putin’s actions now. No war is good war
Strange how these extremely wealthy people don’t have cctv and tight security especially since they know that their leader’s reach is very long.
@Aztec Girl if you say so
@Jayr Oh good thinking! I hadn’t even thought of that
@Anthony Stone America has way more!
@Maura Cassidy calm down
No Russian is safe anywhere in the world. Wow, what a way to live….
Maybe they just want to be left alone and don’t want to go anywhere else in the world. That is exactly the way I feel.
@J The Original sicko lol
@Diana Bryner 😄 thanks. I won’t lie. I always tell people we’re not friends till they call me sick or weird.. I’m a goofy guy 🤪
Well said “Putin is not Russia and Russia is not Putin”. The problem is that Russia still very much lives in the shadow of the Soviet Union. Putin is a shadowy creature from that government.
@Paul N Actually, it is since rock and roll, blue jeans and Beatles records, etc. It was the music that broke through first. Internet thirty years later.
Putin IS EXACTLY what russia and average russian is, whether Western leaders like it or not.
Yes I think so too.
@Arturo Sanjur Big Nixon fan, eh?
@Astro Gremlin lol, not at all. It is just funny to see how twisted is THE LAW & ORDER party.
Don’t we find this odd… Russia the 1 country where you can be rewarded with death by those you help along your entire career
Your typical day in a drug cartel!
Ah, the Good Old Romulan Method of Promotion, and Job Security.
Russia-one of those countries.
Not exactly the riddle of the pyramids here. Oligarchs complaint to Putin about losing their billions and oligarchs wind up dead: complaints handled Russian style. Dead men can’t complain anymore.
@Darrell Cook MORE LIKE OBAMA / CLINTON / MOSSAD / AZOV STYLE
@Diana SUNSHINE Wulf Russian bot.
@Diana SUNSHINE Wulf r u okay?
Never heard of any dictator who rules it’s country decently in whole world.
@Jose Lozano There is a ton of support for Putin in russia among russians as well as among the GOP in america and by Trump. “PUTIN IS A GENTLE LOVER” – Trump
Depending on your definition of dictator, there was a French monarch (who you could technically argue as a type of dictator) who was sainted, King Louis IX.
@Ninja Behind The Scene you might be surprised by how many people idolize him and actually agree with his actions and ideology but nevertheless there is people who have fear.
meow
Singapore
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein
So how do we stop “tolerating” Putin?
@yep still dying That is 100 percent correct
@Unclemoparman back to school moparman…Mopar sucks lol ..
Better get an luxury sport 6.0 or better that Mopar stuff is junk
GOD Bless all those who help and have donated much needed items /food etc to those in need in Ukraine and globally 😢
GOD = Deus …. Oh Domine ! Oooh Domine Deus ! Deus il Kreattore Absollutille da Sempre e per l Eternita nello Kosmoss infinito , Deus , il nostro Dei , il nostro Rex (King … king of kings) … Rex scoellestis … dai il Stelle da noi invisibille … doppo il Tempo della vita sulla Terra blue azzura dei noi . Allellouia per il nostro Kreattore : Deo .
Putin will most certainly be held to account for what he has done by Him.
And those people are mostly not those whining about their fantasygod.
Every time i hear Navalny’s cries of agony my heart breaks for him & for his supporters, family & friends. I was seriously ill once; this video brings back the horrible memories.
I hope these poor people rest in peace. It sounds suspiciously like the government is behind these deaths, but we must wait for the autopsies. I hope their loves ones obtain the answers they seek. Being an acquaintance of Putin’s is no asset!