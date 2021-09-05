TX State Rep. Jasmine Crockett: GOP Colleagues Have ‘Lost Their Minds’

Texas State Rep. Jasmine Crockett says “people are just now starting to understand why we walked out.” More than 650 new laws are set to go into effect in Texas, including bills on permitless gun carry, education and abortion. She says her Republican colleagues have “lost their minds,” and at least two lawsuits have already been filed over Texas’ strict new voting rules. Conservatives “have the ability to appeal” to Black voters, says Crockett. “They choose not to,” and suppress the vote instead.

