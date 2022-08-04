Recent Post
- Poilievre mocks debate he skipped: ‘I’d rather be out here talking to real people’
- Clayton Ruby remembered as one of the most-respected civil rights lawyers in Canada
- U.K. headed for recession: Bank of England raising interest rates
- WATCH: Molotov cocktails thrown into Edmonton restaurant
- FULL: Final Conservative leadership debate from Aug. 3
10 comments
When you compare it to home ownership and pension, it’s over and we’re pre shtf
government falt ..
If Ukraine and Russia also forms a big part of this. Is it possible to stop the war by dialogue and stop sending more weapons and bring it to a close? For both Ukraine and the worlds sake?
A little late no for one of the worst economies in the G7.
GUD NEWS👍️👍️
War in Ukraine consumes only 300 litres of fuel daily. If some countries sanction russian oil and then still buy it via 3rd countries, making prices go up, it’s their problem
how much fuel does a tank use , 300 litres ?
Tories out. Nigel Farage in
Recession by who’s definition?
DOVER ,DOVER .