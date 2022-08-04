10 comments

  3. If Ukraine and Russia also forms a big part of this. Is it possible to stop the war by dialogue and stop sending more weapons and bring it to a close? For both Ukraine and the worlds sake?

    Reply

  6. War in Ukraine consumes only 300 litres of fuel daily. If some countries sanction russian oil and then still buy it via 3rd countries, making prices go up, it’s their problem

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.