U.S. ATTORNEY NEWS CONFERENCE REGARDING CHARGES FILED AGAINST OHIO HOUSE SPEAKER

US Attorney news conference regarding charges filed against Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and other GOP members of the house.

RELATED:

Federal officials arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others on Tuesday morning in connection with a $60 million bribery case.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.