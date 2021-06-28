U.S. Cannot Explain 143 UFO Reports | MSNBC

NBC’s Geoff Bennett is joined by The New Yorker staff writer, Gideon Lewis-Kraus to discuss 143 unresolved UFO reports.
56 comments
Well, yeah. That’s what “unidentified” means.
Most idiots think that means aliens.
when the most advanced military and intelligence apparatus in the world cant identify objects flying around our skies thats not a good thing
@Ikey 225 That doesn’t mean anything. And surely doesn’t mean aliens.
Well it’s a very large universe so anyone with a brain cell should know it’s not just for us , that’s just stupid.
@Reg U Yes, but highly unlikely that we would have near neighbors from a planet close enough to warrant exploration. It is also highly unlikely that we would exist if were not for the five major extinctions and some of the minor extinctions that occurred on Earth. This is petty, so sorry, but Cosmologists have never surmised numbers of Galaxies in our Universe to be in the Trillions, only in the Billions, like between 100 to 200B.
agreed. They are kind of saying no human has the technology currently to make these things but it cannot be made by anyone other than humans…
@Yeah ok And you can of course back that statement with something, other than supposition ?
@Yeah ok You say the chances are minute. As you drift off to sleep tonight pick a direction. North, South, East ,West…then get in your ship and start flying. will you ever fly by a planet that can sustain life when your ship will never stop. ever…
@Roger Jamespaul were does space end ?
Because only there does the possibility’s of other life come to a stop
1969 – Project Bluebook – 701 sightings classified as unexplained.
100% project blue beam are people actually this stupid now first a pandemic now this lol democrats are back
Watching that now
@John Gozz1973 so you’re saying that there’s not 600,000+ dead in the US? Strange that some of these were during the false prophet baby cheesus term. It’s highly possible they were coming to protect us
. Now they feel no need….yet.
Ballons don’t fly as fast as a fighter jet.
A balloon can travel as fast as the wind, so maybe 250mph in the jet stream at most?
@S D balloons don’t go against the wind at 120 knots
@Luay Not to mention, being tracked on RADAR at *thousands* of miles-per-hour, then stopping suddenly and making a right-angle turn.
Really? Has it ever occurred to you that that’s why the U stands for “Unidentified?”
This is what you’ve come to?
As to an explanation, limited options. Given some of the extreme high speed, gravity defying capabilities “clutter and garbage bags” are off the list. It’s either a foreign adversary who’s made a multi-generational jump in technology or it’s not off this planet. This has been going on for 70 years – I don’t think it’s the Russians or the Chinese.
The skeptics are sounding crazier by the day
We don’t know if these capabilities are real. The report goes to great lengths to make clear that it should NOT be taken as a given that they are. That remains to be seen upon further rigorous analysis.
More science? All the Republicans just hissed and covered their eyes.
U really need to look up project blue beam and stop believing fake news!
@John Gozz1973 You need to stop believing every conspiracy theory put before you.
Yeah those are aliens in spaceships Ralph
@Hopsta Shut up Yowie.
@John Gozz1973 Blue book
The U.S. Government report basically says that Unidentified Flying Objects are Unidentified Flying Objects…
…
Aliens looking for intelligent life on Earth, seeing the GQP talk about space lasers and wildfires, and being like, “nah, nothing here, let’s try that star!”
.
.
.
.
.
.
@N K Didn’t you learn a thing from the movie Mars Attacks?!
@N K the dreams of children.
An unidentified flying object is just that: unidentified. Period. Nothing more.
Bury your head in the sand, old man.
Its something. Do you really believe in nothing?
how can something be nothing….
For four years the USA had an orange alien for a president.
Why wait until now to take an interest in UFOs?
His wife was a legal alien, not him!
The report did just what they wanted, Keep them guessing with the no answer answer.
Just because you dont know what a being is doing doesn’t make it bad. Humans stop being a bunch of Karens.
IS’T IT AMAZING HOW “WHITE HOUSE” Intelligence leaks just “Magically” Stopped. (After Trump Left the WH.) Tells me everything I need to know.
“Dastardly Deeds”. And Most of the individuals are still working at the White House. How “Ironic”.
If you’re law enforcement it’s UFO if you’re a citizen you’re crazy.
This has been going on for decades the government know’s way more than they are saying
The pilots saw “something”, or maybe their imagining system had a glitch. I’m less interested in the opinion of a writer, than I would be of a phenomenologist, you know a guy with a PhD in astrophysics. Bring on an expert, not a pontificator.
Wow, like everyone hasn’t already known that for 50 years. My opinion
Just because they don’t know what they are doesn’t make them real