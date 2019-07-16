U.S. President Trump defends tweets against U.S. congresswomen

TOPICS:
U.S. President Trump defends tweets against U.S. congresswomen 1

July 16, 2019

 

The Guardian's David Smith discusses U.S. President Trump's latests tweets and the global outrage over the remarks.

#uspoli

30 Comments on "U.S. President Trump defends tweets against U.S. congresswomen"

  1. Isaiah Garcia | July 15, 2019 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    E

  2. Isaiah Garcia | July 15, 2019 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    I’m first?

  3. Audrey | July 15, 2019 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    He never said go back home ! Geg over it . He has stated Democrat cities are an embarrassment. They need to go back home and fix their own state.

  4. Michael M McDonald | July 15, 2019 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Could this be damaging to him….? Lol

  5. Orlando James | July 15, 2019 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    This is totally unbiased.

  6. Jared Budler | July 15, 2019 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Trump could drop the n-word in a tweet and his supporters would love him more for it.

  7. GODFATHER | July 15, 2019 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    He’s wife should go back because United State doesn’t need another prostitute

  8. kikistar125 | July 15, 2019 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    why don’t you show trumps tweet before you go bashing him, there was nothing wrong with what he tweeted

  9. art lazono | July 15, 2019 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Conservative Republicans, if you dont like the direction this country is headed towards, then, as Trump says: LEAVE!!

  10. Bob Ramsay | July 15, 2019 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    He is an afraid little man who still see’s colour and not the person, he resonates what’s broken in America.

  11. Kevin Shinduke | July 15, 2019 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    The Guardian? ? Lol

  12. pelley 4560 | July 15, 2019 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    he is so right. Could not agree more with the POTUS. if you hate the country so much you’re welcome to leave anytime.

