U.S. Vice President nominee Kamala Harris makes Democratic National Convention history

Sen. Kamala Harris reflected on being the first woman of colour to run as a vice presidential candidate in a U.S. election.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Fake cookie cutter nonsense
not fake, she is semi evil
who’s she looking at left and right? Ain’t nobody in there.
😂
its the teleprompter 😂
Her multiple personalities.
Her adenochrome levels seen low.
🖕
Doesn’t it bother her to be there, not because she’s the best person for the job but because she ticks off boxes on a checklist? Sad, really.
And you get labeled as racist and/or sexist if you DARE bring this up. lol
@toptenguy1 oh just shut up!
LOL completely empty speech. She thinks of her voting base as idiots. Sad. Obama eclipsed her and it’s not even close. 😬
Lol so fake
Criminal but never prosecuted.
To kick her out…the very best way is
“To not vote Biden “
How did you ever think of this
about Kamala devi, superb though…
I can’t stop laughing…
@Bella Lol I know running for VP when you should be facing obstruction charges.
After the “It was a debate!” comment, why should anyone believe she means the things she says?
This is bs . Report on Trudeau’s deleting damning information and closing parliament
This going to mean squat when trump is in office for another 4 years 😂
I’d rather see a story on our PM’s shutting down the investigation into WE corruption than this tripe.
There’s no vaccine for racism 💉
The woman started with lies , not African American in any way , family history shows how disturbing she is ……..Trump 2020
why does she sound like a drunk person?
heels up harris
how can she preach about justice yet she herself is corrupt?
Total sociopath. If this creature ever gains real power woe to the United States of America.
How embarrassing
That speech was as void as the room it was read in.