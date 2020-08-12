In a new op-ed, the CEO of Uber says gig workers deserve better. Dara Khosrowshahi joins Stephanie Ruhle in an exclusive interview to discuss his plan to make that happen and how the company is prioritizing the safety of Uber drivers and passengers with new access to PPE. Aired on 08/12/2020.
Uber CEO: ‘Safety Has Got To Come First’ | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC
Thinking about all those broke down yellow cabs in the junkyard with the glass dividers.
Would have been perfect for pandemic. Maybe put the police to real use as Uber drivers since they have dividers xD
I don’t hear him say anything about medical 401K Buy in options Vacation sick days off Hes talking about flexibility whole reason hes in court, because there’s no benefit for the driver as an independent contractor
Yeah but safety? How about paying drivers and everything you said? Then I’ll feel safe moron ceo
They are a giant so they didn’t listen to their drivers until the world caught on to their filthy greed and made them.
Stephanie did a great job in this interview!
She really did. CNBC is shilling hard for Uber’s exploitation of workers. I’m watching Stephanie from now on.
*Trump is to blame for all this “Mask Vs No Mask” mess during the Coronavirus pandemic. Let’s end this nightmare on November 3rd. Wear a Mask . . . and Vote Him Out.*
Absolutely. He caused the protests of the stay at home order and the mask protests. He just loves to stir the pot. He doesn’t care about Americans.
people keep forgetting, he is still in control until 11:59 am Jan 20th Biden is not sworn in until noon (or close to that)
…the trump we have is nasty, the one from Nov 3 to Jan is going to be out for blood and try to completely dismantle the american government and i don’t think congress has anything in place to stop him.
Share these facts with the world. Cheers from Toronto
https://youtu.be/_vdvJNhqOZw
Whinnying victim much? You’re a moron if you think Biden is better and gonna save you!
Tosca Tattertail you don’t know how the US Constitution works apparently, you think Congress has no power? It’s an equally powerful as the President! 3 branches of government are in place for a reason. Plus, anything he does the courts can block it also. And when he’s gone, President Biden can reverse everything he did..
Uber and Lyft treat their drivers like garbage. They take way too much money from fares. I know because I did over 4000 trips total for both.
M 5 Many people do Uber as a side gig. What on earth makes you think so many people can just spend $50k-$100k to go to school?? Your comment is ignorant..
@M 5 Does it make you feel good being a total and complete d****bag? How do you look in the mirror without needing to puke?
ღSwnsasyღ _ most colleges in America are very cheap and if you don’t make it in the land of opportunity then you are screwed
Gondola does the truth make you a dbag? You people with your victim card will get you to food stamps and government assistance. If you live in America there is no reason not to succeed
@M 5 so just because you shouldn’t make ride share a career makes it ok for companies to take advantage of drivers?
Why does it look appropriate for the CEO of Uber to be speaking out of the dark shadows of his liar?
He doesn’t want to pay payroll taxes and the state loses money.
He doesn’t want to price himself out of business.
Thank god there’s a judge making him fix this and PAY!!!!!
@ruth depew Tell that to the taxi drivers, who bought medallions in NYC, and were priced out of business.
@Deborah Freedman Should anyone sue NYSE or NASDAQ if they bought a stock high and now that price goes down? Should coal mines sue the gov for pushing for clean energy and regulating fossil fuel? It is the risk when ppl making investment into a sunset industry. That being said. Should Uber drivers prefer the old ways of taxi industry. Maybe they should line up and buy the medallions or choose to work for a taxi company and so that they can get their employee status and everything associated. Also if the city/state really cares about its taxi drivers, maybe they should consider modernizing its regulations and free the decade-old taxi industry to be more competitive rather than force the newcomers to be less productive.
Uber and Lyft do not respect or care about their drivers interest, they only care about their themselves.
Someone who is driving for a certain agreed upon hours could be considered workers with set benefits; someone who has the prerogative to come and go as he/she pleases is an independent contractor. It’s as simple as that. And I agree with this CEO. People need not be boxed into full-time employment if they prefer to maintain flexibility. In turn, and for the privilege of this flexibility, they lose the benefits of an employee with an agreed upon number of hours.
@No Idols maybe it will. But the whole transition is likely to be slow and inefficient: uber/lyft will need to vet good professionals as you are from hundreds of thousands of “part-time soccer moms” alike… Even when this settles down, no sure if all or a great majority of the professionals would be able to drive for uber/lyft again given the likely higher price and smaller demand
@Zebra Zagadore if you’d think it deeper, it is not as simple as that.
If some drivers can be/should be hired as employees and others not, then it comes a supply and demand question. Does anyone who can program for 8 hr/day gets a Google position? NO!
The same thing happens to driving Uber/Lyft. Should the company be forced hire everyone who wants to driver 8 hours/day? I guess not. Then how many should they hire as employees then? If they said they are only able to hire 100 and leave the rest 9900 as contractors, what is the difference from the status quo?
Your idea of flexibility in exchange for benefits sounds much closer to what uber/lyft proposed in proposition 22.
@William that’s true nobody knows what the demand will be like…good point! I’m not sure I believe the CEO though. Do you really think they’ll go Black again? They would also have to fix ubereats and postmates too…since they own those and those drivers are independent contractors. What a mess this is turning into. I’ll just kick back with my unemployment and see what happens!
@William Oh yes, I see your point. I had not thought of that. What is the solution, then? Because yes, people who are signed up for an agreed upon number of hours should receive benefits, whereas those who come and go as please should not. Also, it is my understanding that gig workers for newspapers are lumped into this bill, which is a different set of circumstances.
“It seems to me to be equally plain that no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country. By “business” I mean the whole of commerce as well as the whole of industry; by workers I mean all workers, the white collar class as well as the men in overalls; and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level-I mean the wages of decent living.”
Franklin Roosevelt’s Statement June 16, 1933
These are the robber barons. Why would anyone expect them not be the parasites they’ve always been?
Ajile Branch
Business is a two way St , if someone does not want to drive than they can go do something else
To: Killroy, you are right about the country leaning on faith in God, for God is the ultimate Commander in Chief, He is Alfa and Omega, the begining and the end. You see what this man is doing right now, he is trying to steel the election, and is trying to become King, and is trying to divide the country through racism, he doesn’t care about you or anything else, it’s time to get this man out of office before it is too late to stop him from killing all of us and the kids. He wants to be like Putin and Kim, that’s it, period. I for one, want to be free to choose who I want as a leader of the Free world, not to live like they do in Russia or North Korea, or China. If we get rid of the racism here in America, the country would be a great place to live.
“Safety” just not for WOMEN using his service.
This guy needs to drive an Uber in LA for a month.
He did actually…
That made me giggle 😂
Uber isn’t a broker. Uber’s revenue model is 100% dependent upon drivers 100% of the time. It was great while it lasted, though. Right?
LIER, lier pants on fire. People are getting in UBER not properly masked if at all. UBER is brutal and; I believe they profile drivers, restricting earning potential. Eventually a person ends up working 7 days weekly to maintain poverty level income.
Uber CEO should be fired immediately he has no clue have his own business even works
What he basically says is: California do as we say, or we make you regret it. Sounds like don Corleone.
So happy this judge is saying FU pay drivers
I don’t get how flexibility impacts whether someone is an employee or not.
Another guy that comes up with a business model that makes himself RICH off of other peoples labor and tools. (Tools=Car, Cell Phone, Etc.)
This guy is robbing states of taxes, and in the long run, robbing those that work for him.
When they have no UI, 401K, Health Insurance, and a 2020 car with 120k miles on it in 6 months!
Hope they paid cash for the car! LOL