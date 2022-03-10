90 comments

    1. @Fred A If you believe everything that your newspapers carry, then the cockroaches in your head will completely devour your brain.

    2. @Joe Emick Have you seen the bodies on the video? You have a vision problem. By the way, white helmets also showed a lot of things, but as it turned out later, everything was fake.

    4. @Danny Freedom Free country’s do not exist. Only free country that we have is Russian, USA and Chinese other country their slave’s

  2. Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine

    3. @OG-GREEN MACHINE Dude I literally observe and report on white supremacists and have for over a decade. What I don’t like is people appropriating my culture, I don’t care what color you are. Remove the Fu ING picture.

    4. @Not Here No it’s not. European’s called native Americans “Indians” because the first settlers thought they were in the West Indies.

    5. @OG-GREEN MACHINE That f ING picture you are using is the logo for the Washington Redskins sports team. ONE OF THE MOST F ING OFFENSIVE IMAGES TO NATIVE AMERICANS. Have some GOD DAM respect and remove that picture please. I had no idea you were even black until you asked me if I hated black ppl. I was offended by the picture. Remove it. Please.

    2. Numeeous civilian died That happen for a long decade when USA NATO invaded,rob ,destroyed iraq,libya,afganistan etc.And USA stil support Israel to killing numerous childre in palestine until now .WEST MEDIA SILENT

    5. @lila bean We are all well aware of the Azov Battalion. Which has no political power in Ukraine and is only tolerated in their national guard out of fear of a shared enemy invading their country. A fear that was proven justified. Take a look at Zelenski’s policies and compare with Putin’s. Compare the average Ukrainian view on Jews with the Russian. Compare the average Ukrainian view on LGBT issues with the average Russian. Do this and you will see which country has a REAL Nazi problem.

  4. It’s sickening that Russia’s military would target this location just to terrorize the citizens. These children did NOTHING wrong to these soldiers and the fact that they bombed this place makes me sick to my stomach.

    4. @good show your evidence. Military should collect info before they attack any sensitive target. If just relied on assumptions, you were free to bomb anything.

    5. @Vim I am not crazy, the war is crazy. Russia can just talk about it, before it takes any actions. Just like how ukraine talks about nuclear. I don’t see any war warnings from russia, that’s why many international visitors struggled to flee from ukraine. There is no doubt the invasion started all of a sudden. That’s why now Europe trying to cut gas from russia now, even before russia can use gas for threatening, as there is no trust for russia.

    2. @Rawen1982 Yes they are. You think they are not, because you only eat what you’re being fed… just last week a journalist was basically kidnapped in the polish territory and is kept under the pretext that it’s a “spy”, his name is Pablo Gonzales, spanish think. I can name you other journalists that got killed, poisoned, decapitated, swatted by police, kidnapped and held in custody with no right to a lawyer, and even legally tortured. I don’t blame you, it’s just the human nature, hard for change, finds safety in routines, that’s why the best counter-argument is the one already pre-conceived notion that if they don’t think like me, it’s a pro-X and I’ll just label and insult them. Most people are not in need of a debate, they’re in need of education.

    3. @Imran Zakhaev Uh huh, and the fact that you can’t see just how different this is to what happens in Russia is very telling. See, we find out about such wrong doings and neither our governments nor our media try to say that it’s right that this was done. Instead they condemn it. Now tell me, what do you think is said by newspapers in Russia when journalists get jailed and beaten, when protesters get hauled off, when people’s kids get taken from them because they spoke out against Putin? They lie and pass it off as justified or they simply don”t report on it at all. Putin is a dictator and the media in Russia is almost completely under his control. The few that aren’t are getting fewer each day if they haven’t already all been dealt with at this point. Are you truly so delusional that you can’t see just how wrong you are in your comparison?

    4. It’s banned in Russia, they are brainwashing their people…. They arent even allowed to call it “war” the word has been criminalized, it’s a “special operation” Putin says, and anyone that calls it war will be jailed.

  7. I was shocked too seeing the hospital bombing in siria a few years ago… war is where only civil people suffer… but the rats who make this happen relax in their mansion or bunkers …

  8. My X-wife & 10 year old son are in Sumy .I’ve been speaking with them every day since this atrocity in ukraine started. I know they finially sent buses to sumy to get the civilians out. As of this morning I haven’t been able to get a hold of them. I’m just praying that they got on a bus & were able to leave & that her phone is off or dosen’t have internet connection. 21 civilians were killed in Sumy 2 nights ago from the russian bombing. I sent them enough money to hold them over for several months & to get out of ukraine so they can buy plane tickets to get here to the u.s. so my son ,his mother & her parents can stay here with me in my home in Florida. I’m just praying they are still all alive .

    3. @sue sue Nah, how about you tell your Russian handlers to quit before they lose too much instead? Even if Russia wins they’ll lose as they can’t hope to hold such a large country where the population is so utterly hostile towards them

    1. Does anyone else find it strange that the U.S has blocked news from Russia when our democracy is built on freedom of the press? Search for Ukraine on Fire on rumble since Y T deleted from here. It also has a part 2. You will learn a lot about the situation

    3. @MrArtisticle
      US media including Indian media is heavily CENSORED and used only for circulating Fake News, Paid News and Propaganda Videos to manipulate public opinion.

      Please watch videos of
      Major General ( Retd ) G D Bakshi

    4. @Arnold Teras
      Why don’t you blame Ukranian President instead of Russian President Vladimir Putin. ?

    5. @Arnold Teras when they kill russian children it was ok? You only watch tv and you dont know anything! Read some.. go and fight then for ukrajina

  10. Absolutely horrific💔If only we could just take out the one responsible for all the innocent lives lost!!

    1. @Britty_B_90 War is ugly, that’s why it’s to be avoided at all costs. I understand Putin’s position, though. He cannot allow Ukraine to join NATO. 19 other countries have joined since the fall of the USSR in 1991, encroaching more and more onto Russia with every one. He has been saying since 2008 that Ukraine joining NATO was his “Red Line.” But then what did they do in 2008? Apply for NATO membership. Then, Zelensky shoots his mouth off in Munich saying “Maybe Ukraine should develop their own nukes, ha ha ha!” That sealed it for Putin. This is personal for him, and he is PISSED OFF. That’s why he’s being so nasty. It’s a shame, but the Ukraine government did this with their actions. Hopefully, a peaceful resolution can be found, or I fear the worst.

    2. @IWTK TV You might at some point get off the Donald Trump thing and start thinking about a more united United States. Our situations are much improved and faster improved when we get along.

  11. Ukraine’s human and material losses during World War II were enormous. Some 5 to 7 million people perished. Even with the return of evacuees from the east and the repatriation of forced labourers from Germany, Ukraine’s estimated population of 36 million in 1947 was almost 5 million less than before the war. Because more than 700 cities and towns and 28,000 villages had been destroyed, 10 million people were left homeless. Only 20 percent of the industrial enterprises and 15 percent of agricultural equipment and machinery remained intact, and the transportation network was severely damaged. The material losses constituted an estimated 40 percent of Ukraine’s national wealth. — Encyclopedia Brittanica

    2. There were two Holocaust against the Christian people and Russia had most of the death. Both of these Holocaust against Christians were caused by the Marxist Antichrist International bankers. The first one when the Marxist International Bankers the Antichrist killed the Christian Russian royal family along with 40 million Russian Christians. The second one is when the international bankers the Antichrist Zionist financed both sides of the war yes including their buddy Hitler which led to the death of 20 million more Christian. This time it was for the Zionist state of Israel. It even left Germany split up into where the Marxist took over East Germany and destroyed that country for about 50 years until they were able to reunite with the Christian West Germans again. Let’s hope this isn’t another Holocaust against Christians caused by the international bankers I know the international Bankers are upset that Russia along with other countries like China are competing with their Monopoly on monetary systems andweknow International Bankers would stop at nothing to stop that. Let’s hope that Christians don’t get used once again and wind up dying in the millions because of them. PS let’s not forget it’s believed that maybe up to 50,000 Jewish people were also sacrificed during the Holocaust of the Christian in World War II for the international Bankers Zionist state of Israel. And let’s not forget the poor indigenous black people of Palestine who are also victims of this today being murdered and having more of their land taking over by the Zionist. Let’s also not forget about the Holocaust against the Christians in Turkey by The Young Turks it was a genocide. Unfortunately YouTube Facebook and whether these Antichrist allow admirers of these genocide murderers like the broadcaster’s The Young Turks to admire these genocide murderers of Christians by taking on their name

    1. @SMP bro I have a teacher in Ukraine rn we did a zoom call on Sunday smh get your head out of the hole

    2. @billy tan
      Wars means death of loved ones, no electricity or water, no food, no sleep , constant fear..
      Homelessness , death and destitute

      No roads, no bridges, no transport.
      Rape of women and other War crimes.

      Ukraine was No 1 in AIDS epidemic, Drug Trafficking and HUMAN TRAFFICKING ( with hidden support of CIA sponsored Politicians ).

      Ukrainian President wants to join NATO and wants US military bases in Ukraine to destabilize Russia and threaten it’s security. That’s the reason for War.

    3. @Peach Ok The NATO media misinforms and manipulates, journalists are the biggest disseminators of fake news.

    4. If you’re reading this, keep safe, don’t lose heart, and stay strong. 2022 can be endured with resilience. During these turbulent times there is still hope in the middle of the fear. There are hopeful news, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3:16. I just want to let everyone know that Jesus loves you with a passion more than you can imagine. He gave his life so you can be free and greatly cares for you.
      If you’ve got pain
      He’s a pain taker
      If you feel lost
      He’s a waymaker
      If you need freedom or saving
      He’s a prison shaking savior
      If you’re got chains
      He’s a chain breaker.

      Don’t let your heart be troubled.
      I wish everyone the best day.

    3. Wars means death of loved ones, no electricity or water, no food, no sleep , constant fear..
      Homelessness , death and destitute

      No roads, no bridges, no transport.
      Rape of women and other War crimes.

      Ukraine was No 1 in AIDS epidemic, Drug Trafficking and HUMAN TRAFFICKING ( with hidden support of CIA sponsored Politicians ).

      Ukrainian President wants to join NATO and wants US military bases in Ukraine to destabilize Russia and threaten it’s security. That’s the reason for War.

  15. AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 STANDS WITH UKRAINE 🇺🇦 💙💛💙💛 Our Hearts and Prayers go out to all UKRAINE PEOPLE 🇺🇦 🙏 ❤

    3. you need to know more about what happening in Ukraine, western mass media being really one-sided
      Ukrainian Neo-Nazis:
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pxkFzDI3N8
      Ukraine: Nazism, denazification, banderovets
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FG1fuhKwXVA
      Ukrainian Fascist Leader Speaks in US Congress, While Nazis Launch Racist Attacks
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlh6gJmmlN8
      Neo-Nazi threat in new Ukraine: NEWSNIGHT
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY
      Inside A White Supremacist Militia in Ukraine
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy910FG46C4
      Ukraine: On patrol with the far-right National Militia
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hE6b4ao8gAQ
      Ukraine’s far-right children’s camp: ‘I want to bring up a warrior
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiBXmbkwiSw
      Ukraine’s Hyper-Nationalist Military Summer Camp for Kids | NBC Left Field
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpV16BQfbrQ
      Max Blumenthal: US is Arming Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5Uf7aooxvE
      Ukraine’s Nazi Problem
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yZvWAwU5W4
      A special film for Europe Poroshenko kills the people at the Donbass! with sign language [ENG SUB]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96pR7thVfNA
      Donbass (English subtitles) – 2016. Documentary by Anne-Laure Bonnet
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEOy0eRcJxo

  16. We are in year 22 of the 21st century Mr. Putin. We still live in times where out of desperation, developing nations often times still have difficulty showing restraint for this level of blatant aggression…but as one of the world’s largest developed countries, Russia under your hand should have been responsible and insightful enough to avoid a disaster of this scope.
    You are evidently still a child of the mid-20th century Mr. Putin. A throwback to much more ignorant times. Russia’s well being was never at any true risk sir and there is no use for your inept, costly and dangerous nonsense in a modern world. May you eventually be brought to justice for what you have wrought here. All deaths…Russian and Ukrainian both…are on your hands. No one else’s.

    1. the reasons why Russian shells and rockets fall into residential buildings and why people die.
      Ukrainian troops are hiding in residential buildings behind the backs of civilians and thereby exposing them to attack. Exactly the same and ISIS terrorists in Syria and Libya.
      Say fake? believe with your eyes.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4-zYV_6Tgk

  17. Bullying on an international scale and innocent lives are the victims. Giving my sincere condolences & respect to Ukraine 🇺🇦 💙💛

    1. Wars means death of loved ones, no electricity or water, no food, no sleep , constant fear..
      Homelessness , death and destitute

      No roads, no bridges, no transport.
      Rape of women and other War crimes.

      Ukraine was No 1 in AIDS epidemic, Drug Trafficking and HUMAN TRAFFICKING ( with hidden support of CIA sponsored Politicians ).

  18. Regardless of whatever agenda the eastern or western media is portraying, you have to admit this is a deeply concerning situation both now and for the future of humanity.

    2. Wars means death of loved ones, no electricity or water, no food, no sleep , constant fear..
      Homelessness , death and destitute

      No roads, no bridges, no transport.
      Rape of women and other War crimes.

      Mainstream media in western countries are not portraying horrible humanitarian situation in Ukraine as USA and NATO allies want the war to continue.

  19. My heart is broken, I pray for all the children. Stay strong Ukraine 🇺🇦💪💙 Sending all the love in the world to you.

