Ukraine agrees to meet with Russians at Belarus border February 27, 2022
May the President of Ukraine be safe and successful. May God protect the people of Ukraine and their country. Amen.
@MakinA \ Wake
God bless you and your family
Watch Perry stone YouTube
@Evan Harkey
Did you know about earth when your mum’s womb?
John 3:16
There’s a cup because someone made it
In the beginning God created the heaven and earth
In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes
The Bible is a historical fact
There surely is a heaven and hell
Jesus loves you
Watch Kevin zadai YouTube
@Anon51 it’s still a sovereign nation. ….care to dispute the invasion?
Don’t believe the nonsense that these media say, they almost all lie.
Kiev has been purposefully killing people from Donbass for 8 years, shelling and bombing residents of Donetsk and Lugansk daily.
Russia has been waiting for the Minsk agreements to be implemented for 8 years, but all Western countries and Ukraine only lied, and Kiev continued to kill Russians and Ukrainians living in the Donbas who did not agree with the pro-fascist coup of 2014, after which outright fascists seized power in Ukraine, holding fascist marches with torches, glorifying Hitler and his henchmen, intimidating the local population, which they had been setting up against Russia for all 8 years.
Russia came to stop the war, which has been going on for 8 years, not 4 days.
Kiev has already been surrounded in these 4 days, the eastern grouping of Ukrainian troops is actually surrounded and does not give up only because of the nationalists in power who want to fight to the last Ukrainian in favor of Western countries that keep them under their thumb.
Know the truth.
God Bless Ukraine!
Fear is not lack of courage! Fear is a motivator to take action and the Ukrainian people are making their stand! God be with them! SLAVA UKRAINI!
@40 Percent he’s fighting to defend his country
Yes, Russia is scared of NATO, that's what diss war is a bot.
Yes, Russia is scared of NATO, that’s what diss war is a bot.
@Алексей Данилов I know, I know, everyone lies but mother Russia…
@Susan Gordon it’s truth
Ukrainian people over without a doubt some of the most brave and resilient people on earth, they all deserve massive respect.❤🙏🇺🇦💪
@Marty Funkhouser maybe I’m just waiting for the people like you scared of covid to go fight Russia 😂 wear your n95 mask
@Marty Funkhouser I hear it will keep you safe 😂
Russia is not attacking anyone, it is simply saying that it will defend the Russian population of those 2 areas in case they want to harm them. The deaths are caused by the Ukrainian army which is attacking its own people (pro-Russians), thus violating the MINSK agreements, what hypocrisy of these media full of false news saying “RUSSIAN INVASION”, seriously, are there people who still believe in these manipulated media? By the way, and the territories occupied by ISRAEL, the war in YEMEN, the censorship in CANADA, why don’t they talk about this?
@JONNH lied about covid not fooling me
God save Ukraine.
“I need ammunition, not a ride”. Ukraine quote of the war.
Quote for the history books!👏👏👏
The Ukrainian president’s previous profession was “Stand-up Comedian.” However, he is a Lionheart for the guts. Wish he is safe through all this cos the world deserves such courage
@Bernardo Bergerson Yes, yes—everyone will accept your brilliant voice of experience! From your years of study in the halls of academia, and your years of experience living in Ukraine, your PhD in political science and world history…yes, do go on, you shvantz. We’re listening…
@The TacoCat Watch how many dislikes you get chump. Trying to promote your garbage non content during grown up talks.
Comedians have always been the truth tellers, doesn’t mean they’re weak or stupid. It takes guts to reveal and challenge authority.
@Алексей Данилов h
another KGV
Ukrainians have admirable courage they deserve the respect of the world! 🙏🙏🙏🙏
@The TacoCat yikes
Haven’t heard much about Belarus being sanctioned for their support of this assault and entry into Ukraine. They need to be held accountable for their support and facilitation too
Yea Belarus needs a good slapping around especially after mentioning nukes( as if they even have any, which they dont )
Belarus is helping Russia. They are deploying everything to help.
Japan has begun sanctioning them, Europe and the US will probably follow
Praying for Ukraine. Keep the delegation safe. Peace. Praying for peace.
“You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth” -Winston Churchill
ExxonMobil CEO is rightwing
@Brandon Redfern he is a killer himself in a diuretic way!
@Selfish Stockton I say you he dead
@Milan Dejanovic dude he saved white skinned Europeans and helped with the genocide of black and brown people. He is the orchestrator of the Bengal famine which killed 4 million people out of starvation. So pls.
Ukraniean people you should know that, we (peaceful people) support you in every corner of the world. I hope you will be fine. All my prayers are with you 🇺🇦
Here’s a refresher on the US actions that got us here https://youtu.be/JAEybTns0Lg
Prayers have never had any effect and they never will. There is no god.
In times of war the support of peaceful people is useless.
@Relax_and_ Smile I am a supporter of all innocent people in all wars. I don’t care about language, religion or race. Currently Ukraine is under occupation and innocent people are being harmed. I’m trying to support them too. Because I don’t think a problem between “two” people should lead to the death of innocent people.
God protect Ukraine President,God continue to protect Ukrainians who are standing together to protect their country.Lord have Mercy on them.
FYI: It’s a delegation representing Ukraine. Not the president himself.
@Алексей Данилов ok you shoot alot of 💩, do you have any evidence to back up your statments…. if you did alittle research you would have seen 8n history Russia started Dunbass look it up….I stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 never give up never surrender fight to the last man/woman
@Алексей Данилов 🤡
Long live Ukrainian but Zelensky matches all descriptions of the anti christ in the holy bible
@Jim Berry Zelensky matches all descriptions of the anti christ in the bible
@Danial Hillmann you snowflakes and your fake convoy need to take a good look at what real tyranny looks like. Now shut up and take your meds
May the president of Ukraine be safe and successful may god protect the people of Ukraine an their country. Amen. 🇺🇦
God will choose the victors……. Russia…. God is good?!? God willingly
I’d trust Lukashenko’s word on security as much as I’d trust Putin’s.
@Алексей Данилов lol. The “Truth”? Excuse me if I don’t take a Russian’s distorted version of events too seriously.
And considering how the Russian media has suppressed free speech and open reporting, I think it’s safer to say that you don’t really know the truth other than what the Russian-run state media has fed you.
@shot Johnny media is lie, I see that
@Алексей Данилов Corporate or state owned media is a lie. Thank goodness, in the west, we have a *few* free journalists. Unfortunately, only a few… bc many are corporate owned hacks.
I am so proud of the courage of the Ukrainian people. I hope even half the people in the US turn out to be that courageous.
People of Ukraine stay strong, the world is with you. Glory to Ukraine! Slava Ukraine! 🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦
@fademejake please keep your identity politics to yourself. No one wants to hear from liberal shills right now
@Selfish Stockton if Trump would stop praising Putin it would be a big help
@Selfish Stockton When Trump and his propaganda machine stop their autocratic and anti-democratic behavior, I will stop calling them out for it.
Lol by sharing flags on comments and profile pics they are alone because you’re leaders are spineless
The incredible strength and pride that is coming from the Ukrainian people is humbling and inspiring! I, as an American, am so lucky that I have never had that horror. We all need to step back and take some perspective!!
“Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” – Albert Einstein
Ukrainian people we stand with u may the lord watch over Ukrainian President and he’s people amen ❤️✊🏽🇺🇦