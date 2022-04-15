Recent Post
63 comments
The ship is performing a “special diving operation” in the Black Sea to test it’s submergible capabilities
@Ariel Traasdahl 🤣🤣🤣
promoted to the rank of submarine
They had a special mission to submerge and find
Vladimir Square Pants to see if he was hiding Ukraine farm tractors in the pineapple house.
And you’re good. 😊
“It was badly damaged by a fire and sunk when it was towed in stormy seas”. How is that less embarrassing than admitting it was shot down by missiles?
They mean business the Ukraine I can’t wait till this is over to celebrate their victory !
I know right? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I understand the seas were calm. Nothing more incompetent than a Russian
@Rob Moreno judging from the grammar in your post, English must not be your first language.
The Russian Military has been proven to be overrated.
Putin lying on a couch in the psychiatrist’s office. Doctor asks: “Is the super power in the room with us right now?”
@RechargeableLithium lol
This is why the whole world is willing to openly give Ukraines military support. Putin was overeating his capability
Russia: Was not Ukraine. Was vodka.
Ukraine has made history being the first country without a navy to sink a “major power” flag ship.
SLAVA UKRAINE
Done : )😀
Ukraine does have a Navy
@John Smith not anymore. the vast majority of its fleet was seized when russia annexed crimea. it currently has no active service ships. just some small patrol boats.
In order not to admit that their flagship was sunk by the Ukrainian missiles, the Russians are spinning stories like: 1) it was a British missile, 2) it was a NATO submarine, and (my favorite) 3) it was a laser beam from the US satellite.
It was probably a Russian gun crew smoking in the armoury or dropping an old faulty shell…. LOL
@Alex Fortin space weapons aren’t a theory they are real. Look up Project Thor (Rods from God).
It was a giant space potato
😅😅🤣😂🌹💖🦋🇺🇦🇺🇸👀
@Alex Fortin my first thought. The Jewish 🚀🌌🚀 …🤣😅😂🇺🇦🇺🇸
Next the 8 mile convoy? I would like to see the deadly switchblade drones in action
Cant wait switchblade obliterate this long convoy.lol
This Warship isn’t sunk, it’s on a “Special-Underwater-Mission”.
@The Silver Its bad when those damn welcoming commitees get in a hurry.Its easy to make mistakes.
Very good
@Luis thanks Dad
@Sina Bagheri Sarvestani it’s not for Ukraine to end that, it’s Lord Master Putin…
It’s like the entire country is made up of the good guy in every action movie — smart, convicted, and capable of taking down enemies 10x their size and number. Keep it up, the world is watching as you fight valiantly for your freedom 🇺🇦
@Azeal Every combat sport is full of Ukrainian big but courteous dudes. There is plethora of news of their sport stars going back home to fight in war. In these troubled times it gives good wibes thinking that some z-nazi Russian might/will face one of them in hand to hand combat…
@Daniel Whyatt the ghost of kyiv is as real as me getting 100 million dollars this year… it aint happened or will happen chief
God is actually with them in every battle, looks like our prayers are working! ❤️ May God bless Ukrainian! ❤️
@Angry Napolean The only people who believed the “Ghost of Kiev” are the trolls. Very gullible you all are.
@Daniel Whyatt The guy from the UK had been living in Ukraine since 2018, and was a regular member of the military. He wasn’t a volunteer, not that Putin’s propaganda machine won’t try to spin it that way.
Built in Ukraine in 1979, commissioned in 1983 as the Slava, retrofitted/recommissioned as the Moskva in 2000.
Now the Snake Island Memorial Reef in 2022.
@Sina Bagheri Sarvestani wow, this is one of the most out of touch posts Ive seen. So Ukraine is being disrespectful by defending themselves against the Russian invasion? What did you think they should have done instead, Respectully ask them to leave and give them a gift card?
@Sina Bagheri Sarvestani When you say “I don’t think Russia is to blame”, I guess you didn’t notice when Russia invaded with 150,000 troops, destroyed entire cities, killed tens of thousands of people raped women, killed children … I could go on. They are absolutely 100% to blame for this war.
@TangomanX2008 Bet 100 Rubles (0.00000005 USD) this is a Kremlin troll.
I’ve seen this exact word-for-word message copied elsewhere
The ship turn into a submarine but someone forgot to close the sunroof damn
Legend says she (the ship) had a drinking problem.
I love this country and its people
Formidable defence mechanisms……. straight out of headlines from the Pravda.
Claiming your warship sunk because of some mechanical problem makes your forces look more incompetent than if the enemy destroyed it.
@Silicon Valley Cyclist It’s all part of the carefully planned special operation
That was literally my thought.
“Are you saying the Ukrainians did nothing and you just…fucked up so bad you sunk your own ship for no reason? Just…sitting at anchor? Really?”
I was thinking the exact same thing.
Not in their paradigm.
The whole crew was evacuated on to a special operations deep sea mission. We will never know how many or if any got off a live. They were being more honest when the kursk submarine sunk. lol
There will be no quiet place on this earth for you except for the grave. ~ Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy
All affected families deserves justice. Slava Ukraini.
The ship did not sink. It was secretly converted to a submarine.
“It sank” *hand gestures* 🤣
Russia was testing a rapid disassembly technique on a warship – built in Ukraine in 1979.
Russian bot👆
Russia: ‘We sank our own ship in order to make the Ukrainians overconfident’.
Russian bot. 👆