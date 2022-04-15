63 comments

  1. The ship is performing a “special diving operation” in the Black Sea to test it’s submergible capabilities

    3. They had a special mission to submerge and find
      Vladimir Square Pants to see if he was hiding Ukraine farm tractors in the pineapple house.

  2. “It was badly damaged by a fire and sunk when it was towed in stormy seas”. How is that less embarrassing than admitting it was shot down by missiles?

    1. Putin lying on a couch in the psychiatrist’s office. Doctor asks: “Is the super power in the room with us right now?”

    3. This is why the whole world is willing to openly give Ukraines military support. Putin was overeating his capability

  5. Ukraine has made history being the first country without a navy to sink a “major power” flag ship.

    SLAVA UKRAINE

    3. @John Smith not anymore. the vast majority of its fleet was seized when russia annexed crimea. it currently has no active service ships. just some small patrol boats.

  6. In order not to admit that their flagship was sunk by the Ukrainian missiles, the Russians are spinning stories like: 1) it was a British missile, 2) it was a NATO submarine, and (my favorite) 3) it was a laser beam from the US satellite.

  9. It’s like the entire country is made up of the good guy in every action movie — smart, convicted, and capable of taking down enemies 10x their size and number. Keep it up, the world is watching as you fight valiantly for your freedom 🇺🇦

    1. @Azeal Every combat sport is full of Ukrainian big but courteous dudes. There is plethora of news of their sport stars going back home to fight in war. In these troubled times it gives good wibes thinking that some z-nazi Russian might/will face one of them in hand to hand combat…

    2. @Daniel Whyatt the ghost of kyiv is as real as me getting 100 million dollars this year… it aint happened or will happen chief

    3. God is actually with them in every battle, looks like our prayers are working! ❤️ May God bless Ukrainian! ❤️

    4. @Angry Napolean The only people who believed the “Ghost of Kiev” are the trolls. Very gullible you all are.

    5. @Daniel Whyatt The guy from the UK had been living in Ukraine since 2018, and was a regular member of the military. He wasn’t a volunteer, not that Putin’s propaganda machine won’t try to spin it that way.

  10. Built in Ukraine in 1979, commissioned in 1983 as the Slava, retrofitted/recommissioned as the Moskva in 2000.

    Now the Snake Island Memorial Reef in 2022.

    1. @Sina Bagheri Sarvestani wow, this is one of the most out of touch posts Ive seen. So Ukraine is being disrespectful by defending themselves against the Russian invasion? What did you think they should have done instead, Respectully ask them to leave and give them a gift card?

    3. @Sina Bagheri Sarvestani When you say “I don’t think Russia is to blame”, I guess you didn’t notice when Russia invaded with 150,000 troops, destroyed entire cities, killed tens of thousands of people raped women, killed children … I could go on. They are absolutely 100% to blame for this war.

    4. @TangomanX2008 Bet 100 Rubles (0.00000005 USD) this is a Kremlin troll.
      I’ve seen this exact word-for-word message copied elsewhere

  14. Claiming your warship sunk because of some mechanical problem makes your forces look more incompetent than if the enemy destroyed it.

    2. That was literally my thought.
      “Are you saying the Ukrainians did nothing and you just…fucked up so bad you sunk your own ship for no reason? Just…sitting at anchor? Really?”

  15. The whole crew was evacuated on to a special operations deep sea mission. We will never know how many or if any got off a live. They were being more honest when the kursk submarine sunk. lol

  16. There will be no quiet place on this earth for you except for the grave. ~ Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy
    All affected families deserves justice. Slava Ukraini.

