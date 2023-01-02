Ukraine strike hits Russian troops at vocational school

Recent Post
102 comments
So sad. This man are losing their lives over someone the really don’t like. All of them need to stand up to this A…hole.
@Ego less What’s it like having a single digit IQ?
@CharleBeastMode The house may be Red but the Senate is a blue majority so any action made by the house will be looked at by the Senate for approval, the house is pretty much useless right now, unless the Development, action or Laws are agreed upon by both parties then there’s just a Tied lock really.
@DISAPPOINTING DBD CLIPS that’s cool bro!!
I’m fine with the Russians dying for nothing.
@Stacy Swoope: Yeah, USA needs a regime change. Maybe God will forgive all the sins USA has committed.
The fact that Russia thinks they can attack a country but can’t be attacked on their homeland is baffling
@Lorenzo Flores They have been proving since 2014, and well before that as well. Like Babi Yar, Galicia, Volyn massacre. They are filthy human beings.
take time to do the necessary edits, otherwise you are admitting Eastern Ukraine belongs to Russia. You don’t want that, do you botman?
Again, what does FKNG BENGHAZI HAVE TO DO WITH RUSSIA ATTACKING AND INVADING UKRAINE?
I know, I know WhAt-aBoUt-iSm is what you’re taught in mUddA RuZziA’s BOT FARM but seriously WTAF ARE YOU EVEN TALKING ABOUT????? Lmao NATO has nothing to do with UKRAINE kicking Russia’s fkng teeth in. Russia invaded Ukraine. RUSSIA IS ON UKRAINIAN TERRITORY AND ATTACKING UKRAINIAN CIVILIANS AND CITIES. Per the U.S. the U.K and Russia signed the Budapest Memorandum that REQUIRES these said countries to provide SECURITY guarantees including WEAPONS FOR UKRAINE TO DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST AN AGGRESSOR. Russia is on UKRAINIAN LAND, Russia INVADED AND ATTACKED UKRAINE, THE U.S. HAS A LEGAL OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE UKRAINE WITH AT MINIMUM WEAPONS TO DEFEND ITSELF, AT MINIMUM!
RUSSIA PROVED TO THE WORLD WITH THEIR ILLEGAL “ANNEXATION’S” AND FAKE REFERENDUMS WHAT THEY DID IN CRIMEA, IN THE SELF PROCLAIMED DPR AND LPR.
BUT AGAIN, WTAF DOES SOME SH!T HOLE IN LIBYA HAVE TO DO WITH RUZZIA USING THE EXACT SAME EXCUSES AS HITLER CIRCA 1939??? SUDETENLAND, THEN POLAND… BECAUSE “German speaking people” REMEMBER??? THE LITTLE PACT STALIN MADE W HITLER? YAH KNOW, THE SOVIETS IN A THAT TREATY WITH THE GERMAN NAZ!’S BEFORE THEY TURNED ON STALIN…
You keep making random comments about the U.S. while ignoring ALL FACTS and RELEVANCE TO WHY UKRAINE WOULD BOMB ITSELF??? IT MAKES NO FKNG SENSE, NONE. ITS JUST ANOTHER OVER REGURGITATION OF RUSSIAN MISINFORMATION AND GARBAGE PROPAGANDA.
Good job ukrrine. Wär is göing tö right dirrectiön. Löve to see when poteen bäaarbecuiii ukriine.
@Psybo the trickster BS all the Ukrainian support comments ARE NOT bots, millions of people worldwide support Ukraine. Go home ORCS and leave Ukraine.
The sad irony is that no one threatened Russia. This is the disaster of its own making
@Chris Robert Propaganda is a tough habit to break. It’s so much easier to call me a troll & deny NATO’s actions.
@Chris Robert It’s also about Ukraine joining the EU, as well. An obvious threat to Russia. Just because you’re a bully doesn’t mean you can force a neighbor to welcome the trouble you bring.
Putin not russia
Putin took russia back to the stoneage if i were russian i would be so ashamed especially since u have chess in school hopefully the countries of earth will administrate russia and after that china unlessbxi jinping wakes up really fast ….he left his friend putin to rot and went for taiwan brutal ill never search for a friend from china and my comments will go with the flow so if u can be grown ups ill gladly praise your work but until that day i will say what is on my.mind
@Justice: Clearly, you have knowledge deficit. USA/NATO started this conflict from 2014. Remember that Nobel Peace Prize winner named Obama. Obama funneled $billions into Ukraine to overthrow a duly elected president and then installed their own puppet. That was when Victoria Nuland uttered her infamous line “F. . . EU” because she wanted her pick of president instead of EU’s pick. Ah, Obama had to apologize to EU. BTW, you should watch this charade called ” congressional hearing”. Since 2014, USA/NATO have been expanding/recruiting Nazi groups which eventually incorporated into Ukrainian military call National Guard, like Gestapo. Ironically, Victoria Nuland is a Ukrainian ju. Since then, Biden, the VP of USA also the de facto President of Ukraine. Are you seeing the full the picture? Do you know where Hunter fits in? Oh, these Ukrainian National Guard has been killing the Russian minority in Donbass for the last eights years, like Gestapo killing the ju. So, now you have a Ukrainian ju, Victoria Nuland collaborating with Nazi groups in killing Russian minority, Greek minority, Serbs minority, Hungarian minority, etc in Donbass. BTW Victoria Nuland is working for Biden. You got a bunch of clowns running around in the Houses of Liars.
With pinpoints like this you know Ukraine is getting top drawer intel
Target rich environment
@Jo Simpson The brits and the US give them up to date satellite imagery and intel…. but surprisingly, Japan has been giving the 24/7 satellite intel as it happens and assist the intel with offensives since last may! It has been a big help!
@GreenBud89 Not likely if even Russia tried to pull a sympathy card by revealing casualties at all!
@Matthew Claridge
Don’t forget to include Major Constipateovich.
Probably Ruscists posted photos online and doxxed themselves.
Я как россиянин могу сказать, что жизнь солдат в моей стране никогда ничего не стоила. Ни при царях, ни при коммунистах,ни в 90-е, ни тем более сейчас.
@Sandis Mazkrists DA!!!!! 🙂 🙂 🙂
@Jane Jones its not sad. ruzzian soldiers looted, raped and tortured Ukrainian civilians so they get exactly what they deserve
Run, my friend. Get the hell out of there while you can.
Im sad to hear that. Just remember we are all brothers and sisters and the representatives of our home lands dont always do what they should do and the only way is to rise up against the very powers they have convinced you that you cant live without. Peace from usa , iowa
G
Bravo ukrrine. Wär is göing tö right a dirrectiön. Löve to see when potein bärbecuiii ukriine.
And putin doesn’t care
Does US care about Iraq 🇮🇶
@Benjamin Johnson Boston This war reminds me of that American war. Sad hypocrisy.
sleeps slike a baby, surrounded by cowards.
@lovetownsend US has been bombing and invading countries for centuries
@Benjamin Johnson Boston what’s this havevor do with Iraq you weirdo? 😂
I never want to celebrate the death of any human being, but with this l say good job Ukraine.
I will celebrate for you.
Russia admits to 63 so we know it’s like 500 to 700.
@Nathan N Again you contradict yourself. Have you ever looked at map before 24th February?
@Sleepy Joe They had Crimea and Donetsk. What does have to do with anything I said?
@Olz Dee yeah!
@prfwrx249 Why do they have time to count Russia’s though? Make it make sense
@Acendant Overlord No credible source places the LPR/DPR military forces at 200k. And considering the combined total of both regions is 2.7 million, that would amount to about a tenth of the entire population. If you want to talk military logistics, let’s start with how ludicrous that sounds, without evidence to suggest it.
“That’s exactly my point, take all the problems they had already and multiply it by ten or more.” By adding more troops to end the invasion _quickly_ ? No. That axiom goes all the way back to Sun Tzu; no nation benefits from prolonged warfare. Less troops for a years long struggle, or a concerted effort with more forces to end it quickly. Ten times more for a lightning fast war? Blitzkrieg was historically effective because it ended a campaign fast, not because they got bogged down in an attritional fight, like Russia is in now. You’ve “poked holes” in nothing.
“…Ukraine believed Russia was trying to intimidate, not Invade.” They were preparing for an invasion, however you want to spin it. They’ve been paranoid of an invasion long before it happened.
” the Numerical advantage was as I stated relatively equal.” No they weren’t. 200k total for Russian invasion force, _including_ separatist forces, and at the very least close to 300k for Ukraine on the low end, and up to 500k for higher estimates. And, according to Zelenskyy, the number was 700k in the middle of the year. As I’ve said, Russia’s biggest mistake was attacking a nation without numerical superiority.
“its not a question of whether the West can support Ukraine, its will they and guess what they are.” _For now_ . That is what matters. You think the US will still be cutting multi billion dollar checks to Ukraine two years from now? Or three? _Maybe_ , but that isn’t a certainty. If no, then it’s only a matter of time for Ukraine.
Seriously, if you can predict with certainty continuing aid at the rate it’s going, how long do you predict Russia will last, before they’ve completely been forced out of the country? Even with the status quo, it will take years for Russia’s defeat, and if that status quo is disrupted, it’ll be Ukraine that succumbs.
Note to self: Never sleep near ammo dump.
🤣😅🤣😅🤣
Weird right who knew ahahahahaha SLAVA UKRAINE !!!!
Note to self: dont eat the peanut butter i put back on the shelf.
Raja dat
😂😂😂
That ammunition was in the basement of the building so as to be more easily hidden. The building was a former technical college with students residences big enough to house 600 students.
@FOG I agree… Putin’s finger has an itch…
@Zachary Schmidtke Very Good strike Ukraine that’s pay back for Mariupol !
@MichaelGL little late for that now isnt it . He can live in prison. But i doubt he will live past 2023
@Fish Lives Matterbecause they are either vaporized or buried under a whole building you genius little man you 😂
@Robin Munkelwitz : USA is the biggest liar in the world. Anything USA accused of other doing, USA did it. The western news media has become the gov’t’s mouthpiece. Do you know how many Ukrainian soldiers had died? Over 100,000. That’s more than Americans died in Vietnam War. Do you hear about that? Do you know about 300,000 Ukrainian soldiers are injured? Do you know Ukraine is running out of trained soldiers? Now, most of them are conscripts with an average age of 40 years old. Do you know USA/NATO planned and executed this conflict started in 2014. Do you know American soldiers are in Ukraine from day one. Do you know hundreds of American soldiers have died in Ukraine and counting. Did Biden tell the American people about it. Soon, the Houses of Liars won’t be able to hide the deaths of American soldiers when more and more body bags coming home. Russians captured hundreds of Americans.
Joe Biden once said “Brutality will never grind down the will to be free,Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness” 🇺🇦 ❤️
@Dayton C Naw, the one before him has already done that. Did you get your Trump trading cards yet? Those are super duper neato.
@Lone Wolf Games nope. that’s how u and all the racist trumpers talk. u kno it
Nice quote 👌 👍 👏 😀
Right on!!!
FJB
…. AND EVERY DEMONRAT WHO VOTED FOR THE PEDOCITE
Russia showing the world how not to get it done. Bravo on training and housing troops at an ammo depot.
@TheTriggerhappyhippi is a delusional Russian propagandists
@TheTriggerhappyhippi Russians are bombing innocent civilians makes them murderous terrorist. The ORCS should go home and stop bombing.
@George A The US also held Kabul for 20 years! In the end most Afghans wanted Taliban rule! So you respectfully left! They just banned women from being educated so you reap what you sow!! I haven’t the slightest bit of sympathy for any of them!! Russia has not held Kiev and never will again!
@Guerrero is King 🤡
Ukraine has the right to target any location or city or village or town in Russia.
@Chris Joe Agree. Dictator Putin and Russia commit at least 100 war crimes every single day.
I think they should blow up the Russian hospitals and schools.
@pnorbert2222 That’s a terrible idea. Doing so is a war crime. It is not the fault of the Russian people that this is happening, it is Putin’s doing. When armed conflict comes to a resolution, it is better to help support and make sure the defeated country can eventually flourish again, but in peace with the rest of the world. When USA defeated Japan in WW2, they supported them, and now they are peaceful and one of USA’s bigger trading partners, as well as a tech leader. Being okay with engaging in war crimes against factions that do so would normalize it, and normalizing needless suffering and destruction is how we end world peace. The future of humanity would become very uncertain.
@Chris Joe You are naive if you think the majority of Russians do not support this war.
@pnorbert2222 Those that support it there are largely of the demographic existing during the Soviet Union. To add to that, Putin’s government has been feeding people the kool aid for like 20 years and it’s shocking how much the minds of a populace can be warped when their information is so tightly controlled. Look at North Korea for example, everyone there is brainwashed from birth to resent the United States without actually having access to outside information. However, N. Korean citizens are actually suffering and are good people inside who want a life with dignity. Would it be alright for any faction to commit war crimes and wanton destruction against a population whose minds didn’t even have a chance? I believe most people in this world are good inside and want to just live happily with a life with dignity. Russian supporters are not evil in my mind so much as they’ve been tricked into thinking that this is how they achieve that. They are victims here too, and destroying them is just cruel and unnecessary.
THIS is on YOUR head Vladimir.
😠 Fuk Paul Bird what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHOKmR76lQ
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
I live in country which was invaded by Russia in 1968 ( but technically we were under russian control from 1945 to 1989). This really put huge smile on my face. Russian stupidity knows no limits.
@4 Yeojachingu Yeah your sure right but at least Putin is good at Judo Lol
@Shadowspire432 makes allot sense
But they make the biggest microchips!
@pale horse they asked for it. Dont threat your neighbour.
@Tim Eames How good do you have to be at Judo when you can send your opponents whole families to a gulag in Siberia?
The most embarrassing thing I saw in 2022 was the Russian army. 2023 has started early to be Russian army yet again.
@crushnev nikita how y’all believe anything 🤣🤣🤡
@DREAMRestore no it wasn’t it was only like 5 not a fleet but they got thousands of jets 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@DREAMRestore : USS Connecticut hit a deep water fish farm in the coast of Hainan Province, China. A F35C turned into an under water vehicle.
@Captain Canada ok “captain Canada” who’s your captain? 😅🤣…
Let’s go Brandon
That’s what the politicians/media does, with all their propaganda. Like “It’s the Russians’ fault,” etc. And the same thing happens in the east, like “It’s the fault of the Americans, of the West,” and so on. They make people hate each other! We need to wake up! They did the same with the plan-demic, and they will do the same with any other scheduled crisis, such as the devaluation of money (that paper printed at the behest of some ‘tricksters’, real money are precious metals) or the food crisis (which while we are made to hate neighbors, food is destroyed around the world).
All former Soviet states thinking hey we can strike Russia too…
😠 Fuk Tony Nguyen what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHOKmR76lQ
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
and they will DEFEND themselves if fired upon. Russia you are on notice
I doubt those former Soviet states have NATO’s support for that.
@M3 Technologies correct, the most they’ll be able to do is aquire hardware of countries around it and it isn’t enough. countries are abusing political power instead just as kazakhstan entering a protection treaty with China so Russia doesn’t go for it. Georgia is slowly accumulating military hardware but its mainly relying on the political choice the US did back then on entering to protect it.
Wow it’s almost like being war criminals has actual consequences…
God’s Lightning!
@trololoev 🇷🇺🤡🖕
@DREAMRestore Keep coping brother
Hopefully Zelensky and his nazi buddies will be tried and sentenced for it.
@DREAMRestore _”Ukraine will NEVER beat Russia….”_
Ukraine doesn’t need to “beat” Russia, they just need to stop them from winning. Big difference.
_” Particularly when this new republican5 Congress kills that blank check.”_
Republicans gained a net of nine House seats. This gives them a majority, but that don’t mean a thing when it comes to Ukraine. They still have to vote, and even if all nine new Representatives vote against future aid, it will still pass. Congress will continue aid for the foreseeable future.
Maybe a few more emojis might hide the fact that you don’t know what you’re talking about.
Ukraine is keeping the pressure on. More support needed from west to fight evil invader, to arms against tyranny!
I’m rooting for you from Japan. Glory to Ukraine.🇯🇵🤝🇺🇦。
Glory to Russian Kuril islands
Thank you 🙏🇺🇦🇯🇵