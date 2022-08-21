Recent Post
Terrible, tragic smoking accidents.
I’m shocked, I tell you.
Lol
Playing good defense is the best offense. The longer this war drags on — the more likely Ukraine wins it. All they have to do is hold the line against the Russians and they will retreat like they did in Afghanistan. Slava Ukraine!
@Follower of Jesus Christ Ah the Bible. The most selectively read book in history.
Their defense was the classic “slow the enemy while our attack forces beef up”. Their capability has continued to improve since the day the war began. Meanwhile Russia expended volumes of artillery ammunition which is difficult to replace, and their capabilities have continued to decline since the beginning of the war.
Currently Ukraine is attacking infrastructure well behind Russian lines and has effectively surrounded the 20,000 Russian soldiers in Kherson. Their attacks on sites and people in Russia have a strategic value, and are fair warning to Russian politicians that the war mongers are targets.
Ukraine earns an A+.
@THOR Probably worth a try 😁
Slava Ukraini 💙🇺🇦💛
Heroyam Slava 💛🇺🇦💙
❤️🇺🇲💙
6:00 YES! That’s what they’re looking for because they know there are people around the world who would want to believe that.
Cubs you guys good 👍 I can send 😽🤲🤝
Putin has accomplished many goals!
Expanding NATO, increasing NATO arms expenditure, reducing European reliance on Russian gas and oil, etc.
Well done Putin!🙄🙂
NOT TO MENTION $1=59.50 RUBLES & THE INFLATION RATE IN RUSSIA IS 15.1%=LETZ GO VLAD 🤣😂😅🤣😂
Do not forget the collapse of Europe this winter and people rioting in the streets calling for regime change in their own countries!
7:00 If you look at wind patterns through southern Ukraine, you can see that an attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant this time of year would result in fallout landing over Russian military in Transnistria and continuing into a few NATO member and ally countries no matter which exact direction the wind blows that fateful day. I would keep an eye out for any changes in Russian military activity in Transnistria that could indicate preparations for nuclear fallout.
homie over here focussing on russian troops in Transnistria 😂 yes im sure thats the best thing to focus on now, what about all the long distance missiles heading from russia to belarus? seems like a more important thing to focus on
@Elate Those missiles aren’t nukes, but since your brought up Belarus, there is also an increasing resistance there along with Belarusians fighting on the side of Ukraine. No one should be surprised if Lukashenko goes the way of Mussolini in the coming weeks/months. Lukashenko walks a tightrope with two nooses around his neck.
@Christopher <-----Propaganda Troll. Report comments as misinformation.
Watching the invasion by Russia when they first started kept me up late, I was so sure Ukraine would fall within a short time… I’ve never been happier to be wrong, Ukraine has shown the world it’s strength, defending their livelihood, go Ukraine!
@karl harrison 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
@Jay Gray They all contribute. The amount is what I’m saying. It should be zero
@SMS2884 Other countries come to the aid of the US. Maybe that should be zero too.
@Jay Gray 🤣 no. That doesn’t happen. Not during wartime. Ever
He doesn’t think that the Ukrainians can do a large scale offensive. Nobody thought that they could resist the Russians this long. Everyone was assuming that the military would collapse and that just didn’t happen. I wouldn’t count the Ukrainians out. Every time someone has said that they couldn’t they have done. Ukraine is the defender and they are committed and let’s face it Russia has shown that they’re a failure as a military. Ukraine is going to need help and continued assistance and after this war is done they will need help getting back on their feet but they can do it and they can surprise people. I wouldn’t count them out for accomplishing anything from here on.
They want it. Afghan army didn’t want it enough or they woulda held. Ukraine said it clear and loud what they want, else they would loss.
@Kgosi Poroshenko A lot of good for Ukraine but he was involved with financing of Russian-backed separatists through illegal coal sales. During the conflict while his soldiers were dying. He broke his own laws. He tried to play two hands of cards, he got caught and he lost both. Now they are both fighting against Russia.
@Kgosi Did we fight for democracy in Afghanistan? Iraq? Those were very different missions from Kuwait, Vietnam, South Korea Or Ukraine.
Ukraine is just conducting special operations of defense. Slava to Ukraine.
@Most Immortal yep, becouse we don’t have democracy. Who in America and Europe asked to go get Ukraine to join.
RUSSIA 🇷🇺 WENT INTO 🇺🇦 UKRAINE THINKIN’,”WE’RE ABOUT TO BULLY THIS COUNTRY EASILY” & NEXT THING YOU KNOW UKRAINE 🇺🇦 STARTED WHOOPIN’ DAT AZZ & RUSSIA 🇷🇺 LIKE,”RETREAT RETREAT RETREAT”🤣😅😂😅🤣
Power to Ukraine
아무쪼록
상황이 좋아지길 바랍니다
At last they did a bold move, for months I said Ukraine should target Russian forces in Crimea to demoralised the enemy
Well, Angel Kiss there are many volunteers showing at the Frontlines of the fighting in support of Ukraine. I know you’re not just an arm chair warrior so I expect to see you there soon. Clearly, you have invaluable insight.
They should have taken out the Kremlin and that baldhead gremlin to begin with and ended it before it started 😎
Something important to know, for all who are interested in history and/or support Ukraine:
Rus’ ought not to be confused with “Russia”, which derives its name from the Rus’ but historically is a completely different state, which almost all its existence was at war with the Rus’.
Just like the Holy Roman Empire was actually Germany, Russia is actually Muscovy, despite their best attempts to convince everybody otherwise.
Its name “Russia” received only in 1721, when Peter I passed a decree to change Tsardom of Muscovy’s name into the “Russian” Empire (“Russia” originates from Rosia, name used by the Greek Orthodox Clergy in regards to Kyivan Rus’)
Under the reign of Cathrine II Muscovites where even pushed for continuing to identify as Muscovites, and where forced to call themselves “Russian”.
Lands that “Russia” claims were part of the original Rus’, but actually weren’t, are Novgorod, Suzdal, and Ryazan, since in historical texts of XI-XII centuries they are mentioned as separate entities from Rus’. They can be considered parts of extended Rus’, although their culture was distinct from main Rus’.
In 1493 Moscow prince Ivan III appointed himself to be the Great Ruler of All Rus’. No other kings acknowledged that. From that point on Muscovy started to make false claims on Rus’ ownership.
“Russia” is an offshoot of Ukraine and not the other way round, despite what Soviet and “Russian” historians have been trying to say for years. Kiev was a developed cultured capital when Moscow was just another swamp village.
Germany used to call itself the Holy Roman Empire, that didn’t mean they became the Romans, and all of a sudden had a right to claim whole of Italy and its history, but yet, that’s exactly what “Russia” did in regards to Rus’-Ukraine, which is a horrible injustice!
WELL SAID 😎🍻
Nice!
Good news but we have to see this through with supporting Ukraine and not just walk away 12 months from now
Absolutely! Slava Ukraini! Heroyam Slava!
💜🌻🌻🌻
General Mark Hertling is a very serious military commander. I love the Glee on his face :))
What Ukraine needs more than anything is body armour,laser sights, and other types of personnel weapons.Putin is not using an atomic weapon,but is using an atomic weapon in the sense that this nuclear facility is a nuclear weapon without having to break any treaties.
Ukraine really needs to beef up Kiev defences. Putin, seems to target Kiev when he has setbacks.
I love retired Lt. General Mark Hertling’s tie. All the colors of the Democrat, Republican, and Independent parties united as one. As our Country should be. Trump can try to divide us all he wants. We are the United States of America. And that will never change. We must fight for a Free United World. Russia and Trump hate and fear that. Yet they are giving that to us. A reason to Unite like never before.
Very well said, and absolutely correct.
I will support Ukraine in my own small way all the way to the end of this war. And then I’ll travel to Ukraine as a tourist to help them build themselves up.
Boy, I like that thought. Not such a bad plan. I’ll have to think about that!
Love this You Go Ukrain we are pulling for you
Glad to hear the Ukrainians have access to the Tow missiles, they were a comfort to my Infantry platoon years ago and effective against enemy armor and bunkers today. Sgt D
