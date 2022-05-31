Recent Post
59 comments
The Italians want to give away another country’s territory? That sounds familiar if you know your 20th Century history.
My best wishes to you ..😀
My gratitude , Thank you : )😀
@Sankar Dass A stupid American opinion. Just google where we’re ranked internationally in education and pay us no mind
Semoga dikehendaki Allah.
Tuhan Yesus kiranya memberkati dan menguatkan bangsa Ukraina.
Amin.
🙏🙏🙏
Tetap berdoa dan berjuang.
Soli Deo Gloria.
❤️🇺🇦
Thank you for your response.😀
Its really the only position Ukraine can take. Any concession of territory basically justifies the ‘special operation’ and gives Putin something to show for it. As well as recognizing the Russian held areas as legitimate.
@Mike Bolderstake India. It has never invaded any country ever since it became independent in 1947
@Іван Петров
Ukraine is and always was a deeply divided country: Western Ukraine is traditionally nazistic (they were on Hitler’s side during WW2, and they continue to be nazis) people speak their own dialect of Ukrainian language and hate everyone else; Transcarpathia (Ruthenia) is anti-West Ukrainian and moderately pro-Russian but most of all Ruthenians (speak their language as well as Russian and Ukrainian) want to be reunited with Hungary; Central Ukraine is the true Ukraine. Central Ukraine is very laid back, moderately anti-West Ukrainian, moderately pro-Russian, speak Ukrainian and Russian (in towns). Southern and Eastern Ukraine are very anti-West Ukrainian, very pro-Russian, speak predominantly Russian language. Crimea always considered itself Russian; hate West Ukrainians.
May the success be in your hands….
I had a Good day My Dear and how about you ?😀
I hope you are well , My regards😀
Merci !😀
My best wishes to you ..😀
Pleasant article, Mr Fareed; thank you, for the interviews and translations.
I hope you are well , My regards😀
Merci !😀
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !😀
My Kind Regards My Dear I hope w see each other soon !!😀
My appreciation , i read this daily !😀
“Photograph of a Missing Sailor Deepens Doubts about Russia’s Narrative on the Sunken Warship Moskva”, RFERL. 🤔
The world must help the Ukraine people get back there land they are asking for weapons. No soldiers what need is wrapons.
@Trino López Something baby Zelensky looks bad. Haggard, flabby. They say he’s on drugs. As if he didn’t commit suicide. I wish him good health, he should be alive and well before his trial.
VEEEEEERY GOOD.
THIS IS WHAT WE THE HUMAN
BEINGS WANNA HEAR. BRAVO,
BROTHER PRESIDENT.
Thank you, so much😀
My Kind Regards My Dear I hope w see each other soon !!😀
You have to wonder how many Ukrainian and Russian soldiers are suffering from shell shock (PTSD). The British Expeditionary Force at the Battle at the Somme reported that some units suffered up to 40% from shell shock,
I think that’s the least thing to worry about at this moment
Sadly there are more Ukrainian civilians affected, even kids
Glory to Ukraine!May God protects all ukrainian nation 🙏
My gratitude , Thank you : )😀
we stand behind Ukraine..❤❤❤❤
FOREVER STRENGTH TO THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE 🇺🇦
@Kenton202 💀
Who tf is we
I pray for Ukraine and for peace. Love from Sweden. 🇸🇪💙💛🇺🇦
My best wishes to you ..😀
My gratitude , Thank you : )😀
You Tony Johansson should stay still in Sweden just the way you are. You are better off where and how you are now. Do your homework and learn from history before you abdicate to your freedom. I pray for you. Check with Afghans before you go farther.
I’m proud of the Polish president, and I’m not even Polish! Victory to Ukraine, and grateful for Polish aid and assistance.
My Kind Regards My Dear I hope w see each other soon !!😀
My appreciation , i read this daily !😀
My gratitude , Thank you : )😀
Why is this Comedian still here? This weekend the world is watching Top Gun Maverick by Tom Cruise. 👌
May God be with you all. I hope a miracle happens and you can send all their survivors to jail where they belong. There are a lot of buildings, roads, etc to rebuild. Let Russian POWs work until they are all rebuilt. God bless 🇺🇦 for pushing back an enemy of the world.
Your very careful choice of words and been able to empathise with countries been scared to join you fully , you deserve everything you ask , as far as Russians , there are many young dying not understanding why , Putin must fall ,good luck !!
I wish they just put subtitles and let Zelensky speak without a voice over… Hopefully this war will end soon and hopefully there won’t be a repeat in Taiwan!
This only ends with the nuclear annihilation of Putler’s Mongol orc hordes in Moscow.
Give Ukraine ALL the military hardware Weapons they request!!!
Support for Ukraine 🇺🇦 must continue and indeed strengthen as this war with Russia continues. Ukrainian solidarity and willingness to stand for freedom and democracy is inspiring From Australia 🇦🇺
Hows democracy and freedom working out in Australia during covid 🤣
Man this war makes sense, once the russian empire capital was kyiv so in some sorta way, it is part of russia. But i still believe ukraine has the right for their own country, since it’s independent.
Eh? Its not about kiev tho. Its about donbass.