45 comments
This is just so heartbreaking. I wish someone would take Putin out!
@Damian Eadiehow many posts now, my postmeter? kindly keep me posted.
@C Clemen just stay in your delusional little world 😂
@Deb Zacher it’s interesting that morons like you have no idea about what’s really going on over there. It’s like you live underground or something….
But by all means, keep giving them all of your tax money so you stay every bit as broke as you currently are 👍
You are so mean but I’mma tell you something this is still not United States war we need to stop giving money to Ukraine this is not our war we need to mind your own business and take care of our country our country is suffering ourselves and biden it’s not paying attention so hard country is suffering and the violence that we’re having happened in our country so I need to say we need kind are own business
@Courtney Hill chuck from OH yes its past time we did enough for Ukraine. There are so many things in the USA that needs fixed and it’s been like this for years .too many homeless . Crime in California and other states is out of control. Cost of living is through the roof .its time to worry about home new have our own problems. Need to stop trying to help other countries we shouldn’t help anymore the world knows we tryed. Chuck from OH USA
Russians will need reeducation, as too many normalize abnormal behaviors . Some fight and die for nothing in Ukraine, others act like cheerleaders for Putler’s war and the crimes commited by their own.
and yet the americans are much more worse since they believe that saddam had WMDs.
Thank you admired First Lady of Ukraine for your courage and optimism. We are praying for you and the world that you are defending
Such courage forcing men to fight a war they don’t want to be involved in
@Human Beings R Thinking Beings Russians lack the mental faculties to understand anything more complex than opening a bottle of vodka.
True story,around 5 years ago most Ukrainians wanted to join russia,and they still do,so zelensky declared a war on the Russian speaking Ukrainians
@Human Beings R Thinking Beings It depends what your skin color and religion is!!!! And also, whether your occupiers can lobby the US congress and the White House to their benefits!!
If some one come to your home and divid your home. You taking action or you looking at it ??????????
We need to show more of the suffering and devastation that Putin has inflicted on the innocent citizens of UkraineThis will help people to understand how terrible this invasion is and why everyone should be willing to sacrifice somethings (like higher prices)and never take for granted our freedom.
Thank god that Biden is our President now and that we hold our slim majority in the senate.
God please bless all the people in the world that are suffering.
💝💐🙏🏼
I’ve seen plenty of war crimes on both sides. Advocate for ✌️
Spoon fed by the media I see, what about zelensky in 2013 inflicting genocide on the Russian speaking Ukrainians.
Praying for Peace and Freedom for Ukraine. Love and Support from the Philippines
@CharlieDontSurf One more high school dropout! Going by ur logic, many past Ukrainian regimes including current Neo-nazi Zelensky regime discriminated & killed innocent russian speaking people in Eastern Ukraine. Plz educate ur self, don’t behave like ignorant & uneducated. Why Ukrainian military doesn’t hv much local people support in eastern ?? why they hv lost 25 % land??
@Rob Kidd i do
@Sumiland because alot of usnsre from the west and it wasnt mention in the media thay controls everyone
@Parker Plays as an American and a member of the human race, please know that I care and want no people in any country to be suffering, especially from terrorists, even if they are from my country!! Yes. We have terrorist!! And I beg your forgiveness. We can’t control everyone. Prayer is all I have sometimes.
@Sumiland Ukraine started this with the US they have been terrorizing the Russian Donbas for the last 8 years…. so whos actually in fault? U understand Ukraine is trying to ethnically cleanse Ukraine of Russias aye….?
Zelensky and Olena, have been together since childhood… quite romantic.
It just breaks my heart. God bless Ukraine.
Putin is a terrorist that has to be taken out.
Amen
GOD’s love, The Lord’s strength be upon, with the Ukrainian people, any people around the world enduring any form of struggle. May God help the human species, May God increase the goodness in the world, reduce the evils, be the guiding force of power, through his love, his understanding, as God knows the heart’ of the person.
Always and 4ever Slava ukarina 🇺🇦🇺🇲
It’s incomprehensible that, after the lesson of WW2, one man can drag his own country into a war with another country in Europe, with so many lives lost and damage inflicted, in not the attacked country and his own country.
We are with you and your people please stay safe and be strong ❤️
Fareed those were very balanced questions, a very difficult interview to conduct in my view.
Brave First Lady leading the human side of Ukraine, married to a brave leader. History will not forget you Olena.
Cheering and Praying for Ukraine!!! God Bless You!!! The USA LOVES YOU.
God 💪 Bless 👊 Ukraine 🇺🇦
A good interview and gives a heartbreaking view of life for Ukrainians. I just wish they would do these things with subtitles though, I like to hear how the person is speaking too. One can only hope that the war ends soon and Russia gets back behind its own borders and deals with the devastation it has wreaked on its own people. Plenty of time to hold it accountable for Ukraine, which hopefully the international courts will do. The children of Ukraine deserve a lot better but the reliance of its people will hopefully extend in the future to helping provide for any children scarred by the war emotionally or physically, they seem to have some good foundations that bring their. People together to support each other. Wishing for an early peace, for Ukraine, and the world, because Putin has designs on more than Ukraine, and should not get his way.
The serious and sad expression on Olena Zelenska’s face… 😥
But when she talked about her children her smile lit hear face up like a candle 😊
Yes, the children, they must be our foremost concern. They are our future.
@Sumiland best comment so far ! Help our kids 🙏 no matter where we live ! Even in Donbas 🙏
@Lars Ronæs propaganda
🌖Uᵏrαΐn𝕖IรTrⱥsђ
Appears Rusty is an artistic troll 😆
@M A English translation isn’t working 😥🥰
🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦, ARE respects to YOU and the Ukranians PEOPLE. We pray for this to stop already. God blessed you all your children’s in ukraine. Slava ukraina 🇺🇦
Ukraine my heart is with you and I know you are suffering. I pray for courage, wisdom, and comfort
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube