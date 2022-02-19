Recent Post
74 comments
If Russia wants a sphere of influence, they need to step into the modern world and build it thru influence and respect, not bullying and domination. Not sure Putin knows how to do that though. Ukraine is a sovereign nation and should be seen as such, every country has a right to self determination and a right to defend itself from aggression from hostile external threats.
@StarGoddess234 Isn’t that the same for US President? The people are not in charge. Only the president is.
Your words are so not worth using up any grey matter on thinking up an appropriate reply. ❗❗
@Tuti Fruti Hahaha, you just did unless you are stupid to fall into your own trap.
Going to be a wonderful day when Putin dies, and decades of people who thought they were in line to replace him begin their infighting.
@Amateur that’s so funny since a real nut job was there 4 yrs already 🤣🤣🤣
Is very difficult to hear the translation when both are talking on the same volume. The volume of the president’s voice could be turned down a little.
@S S Look most Working Americans know a leader in Russia has to be tough as nails . Once you give people freedom of their own destiny It was like a Bums Rush so Putin is OK in my book ! I would come over but I must help straighten out our country as a former Marine at 65
Difficult? Very difficult? Guys it’s time for the United States of America to remember the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances and launch an atomic attack on the Kremlin.
life must be so hard for you!
@Ibrahim Yaqubi These Billionairs and Democrats decided after COVID Nuclear War a One World Gov with less survivors is cheaper Soros Plan
I hate voiceovers. I rather read subs.
Word
you can’t translate and make a script in a live event except you are the fastest keyboard typer in the world
Democrats hate truth justice and the American way
What an impressive leader that speaks with intelligence, calm and a deep concern for his people.
😂😂😂 that’s funny
@ra5928 I wonder exactly the same question of u!
@Teresa Jones winning hearts and minds is about something that j.nye called soft power. Zelenski won my heart but as a comedian and a showman. The jokes he can crack will make anyone laugh. Unfortunately his presidency is what I would describe as political postitu+ion. He is just a puppet in the soft power gurus whose intentions are terrible.
@Dardenelle Green he went there to meet his master . US, presented by Kamala Harris.
Zelensky always talks sense and comes across as an intelligent, ethical and moral leader
He’s saying that the videos produced by mass media is propaganda and provacative. CNN MSNBC are being accused of lying and provoking the situation. He just said that.
@John David Wolf and we all seen how that turned out 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️. Cost us “bigly” in the US.
@Ignatius Chua I assume the Ukrainian people preferred an educated, reform minded comedian, who put the people’s interests first, over a Russian backed oligarch, who was a former mob boss, only concerned with his own interests. Al Franken was a comedian, and a really good Senator. Being able to tell a good joke is not disqualifying.
And then he turns around and breaks down anti-corruption agencies and puts his own people everywhere.
@Deborah Freedman Hahaha. You yourself must be a comedian as well.
His presidential campaign promise was to rid Ukraine off corruption. Till today, Ukraine is right at the bottom of the list of least corrupted countries in the world. He puts self over country.
Putin has always showed that for him as a president, his people comes first. Moreover, he has never started a war unlike USA.
Can you imagine if Trump was re-elected what he would be saying right now?
“I don’t see any Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders. I don’t see any reason why there would be.”
@Genevieve Genevieve Person. Woman. Man. TV. Camera…😡😡😡😡😡😡😡FK that is hard
difference between “looking dangerous” and “being dangerous”.Russia describes military doctrine as defensive military doctrine. With regard to nuclear weapons specifically, Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons: in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies,in case of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened.
google russia deadhand
The ‘Perimeter’ system, dubbed in the United States and Europe the ‘Dead Hand’, is an automatic control system for a retaliation nuclear strike. To put it simply, if Russia’s territory is devastated after a nuclear attack, the Perimeter system automatically strikes the enemy’s territory with its own nuclear missiles
You’re correct. If Trump had been re-elected, there wouldn’t be any Russian troops to see on the border. And the crack heads would have to buy their on pipes.
@Dave Waldon the economy is not collapsing, only on FOX. A record of new jobs created for Americans. NATO is a team again. Trump will no longer throw the US under the bus as he did at Helsinki.
@Crimsontide47 ok Komrad 👍
Responded like a boss
Zelensky is sane, wise, honest and heartfelt. I stand with him 111%
@Ukraine is not Russia ..for 2 years before the global Pandemic declared March 11th..I said to God, the only way to get Trump out of office and to knock Putin off his horse is a Pandemic because so many people only care about the 6 feet around.
Many proved me right.
And yes, it was painful to see what would be. P.S..March 11th is my birthday.
Sincerly, your Joan de Arc.
@Jacova Wernetthe is just not able to reform the country, and he pays the ukranian oligarchs, so they can help him in the next election
@Ukraine is not Russia Thank you. I understand. I knew 2 months prior and knew the Federov bot wouldn’t attach to ISS the first day. It took 3 days. I will note that since 8.4.2015…God spoke to my right ear from Heaven 20 times. One of the wisest things He told me is, when you notice something, there is a reason.
I looked at the rocket schedule and noticed.
11.17.2015..Eve/Ewa Beach Waikiki evening. I was looking for a book reading but couldn’t find it so I sat down alone under the stars. I asked God aka Gott His name. He answered, Fundamentally E. I answered, Energy of consciousness that suffuses everything. Every proton, neutron, electron, quark, spark of light and black hole. He answered, Don’t forget the science. He asked me, what side of the blade are you on. I wondered, why is God asking me about iceskates so I sat and thought for minutes and answered, On the side of the righteous my words are my sword. Then He showed me my ascension to heaven in the arms of the white winged angel and my baby self beamed to earth in an egg of white light. He told me Jerusalem is my home. Make Israel One. You are anchor. I closed my eyes and my birth name Wernett appeared behind my eyes. A t spun around and made an Anchor.
God has a sense of humor. Behind the Rainbow Hilton 2 eggs appeared in front of my lap from thin air.
@Ukraine is not Russia what would you recommend?. There is nothing in the Universe that is not a double edged sword, including, a cup of water, your own shadow and the singularity. You can drown in from a cup of water, trip over your own shadow..
And the singularity created us. Everything competes.
Just ask the cat in Schrodingers box
I 500%
Listening to President Zelensky reaffirm my conviction that we must stand by Ukrainian people to be an independent state.
Oh, the irony of this statement
@Ima Doll Ikr, all those Mexicans with missiles pointing right at us… I always knew those taco trucks were stocked with a caches of mortar rounds.
@hoapres yes, we need a strong wooden fence so high so that helicopters and airplanes cannot fly over
@Leonel Ventura and those scary Canadian Truckers at the border. 🤦♂️
@Leonel Ventura I don’t the issue lies with worrying about a “mexican invasion” so much as it does not getting involved in foreign affairs when our own country is slowly dying. The US hasn’t been even hit the 300 years mark as a country. We are comparatively young and, since WW2, have gotten involved in conflicts in country’s which we should never have been in the first place (for our own self interests, spouted as defending freedom/democracy). And now this country’s leaders are attempting to drag us into another conflict, which has the potential to start a 3rd WW (not to mention possible global nuclear annihilation) all because NATO, an organization created to defend, is wanting to do just the opposite and expand (ofc Ukraine wants to join. It’s a puppet gov installed by, you guessed it, America). I’m not a fan of putin or xi, but for any American to say that we must protect Ukrainian freedom from the RU, is hypocritical to say the least, considering how we’ve gone about as a world power since WW2. Spouting freedom while practicing the very opposite in the shadows. Even on it’s own citizens. Modern warfare isn’t fight with the latest weapons/tech/gear. It’s fought with words of deception and lies.
Finally a smart leader is in the room! We stand with Ukraine
@Why Tho lol u lost ur logic
Azov Special Operations Detachment (Ukrainian: Окремий загін спеціального призначення «Азов», romanized: Okremyi zahin spetsialnoho pryznachennia “Azov”), often known as Azov Detachment, Azov Regiment (Ukrainian: Полк Азов, romanized: Polk Azov), or Azov Battalion (until September 2014), is a right-wing extremist[1] and Neo-Nazi Ukrainian National Guard unit,[2][3][4][5][6][7] based in Mariupol, in the Azov Sea coastal region.[8] It saw its first combat experience recapturing Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists forces in June 2014.[4] Azov initially formed as a volunteer militia on 5 May 2014 during the Ukrainian crisis.[9] On 12 November 2014, Azov was incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine, and since then all members are contract soldiers serving in the National Guard of Ukraine.[10]
@Why Tho Azov Special Operations Detachment (Ukrainian: Окремий загін спеціального призначення «Азов», romanized: Okremyi zahin spetsialnoho pryznachennia “Azov”), often known as Azov Detachment, Azov Regiment (Ukrainian: Полк Азов, romanized: Polk Azov), or Azov Battalion (until September 2014), is a right-wing extremist[1] and Neo-Nazi Ukrainian National Guard unit,[2][3][4][5][6][7] based in Mariupol, in the Azov Sea coastal region.[8] It saw its first combat experience recapturing Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists forces in June 2014.[4] Azov initially formed as a volunteer militia on 5 May 2014 during the Ukrainian crisis.[9] On 12 November 2014, Azov was incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine, and since then all members are contract soldiers serving in the National Guard of Ukraine.[10]
Btw,Hitler had several Jewish generals. Some were even in the SS
He is a realist, and don’t underestimate the power of his quitness
Notice how the interpretation says one of the leading countries but in his words he said China.
“As they spread the propaganda of war, we must spread the propaganda of peace.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Did he really say that!
Love to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine-Україна 🇺🇦❤
If anyone does not understand, these are the Nazis. =
Yes, it is possible in Ukraine.
Racists, neo-Nazis, ultras. Half had criminal cases before joining the battalion.
Interesting guys, google it. And now he receives support from the state and fights with his brothers in the east.
Did you even know where they are on the map before this conflict?
@kIOInterface Unit Memorandum is a message, not a treaty, and it wasnt ratified anyway
@Admin The memorandum is an official document that obliges states to protect other states that have abandoned atomic weapons.
@Dim Ushka Are you calling the Ukranians Nazi’s?
Zelensky is very stressed (in this conversation, and these days, in general), and obviously that strong emotion comes from the very rational reasoning (objective causation). So, I don’t know how exactly to proceed… But, he’s “neither there, nor here”… He wants to appear grateful for the West’s support (verbal, economic, military & support in principles), yet at the same time criticizing that helping hand… Now, his country & his people are in dire geopolitical condition (thanks to Putin & Co.), indeed, as we speak; however, young president wasn’t that “principled” and mindful of quid-pro-quo on July 25th, when he had that historic conversation with the previous U.S. commander-in-chief. Unlike him, I think Biden will move mountains (short of invoking direct military confrontation with Putin) to help this fragile country, Ukraine, a young democracy and its embattled nation to resist the bully. Yet, somehow, Zelensky speaks of the (West’s & Biden’s) efforts as if they were coming from the same place of heart & mind… So, I conclude, he wants to walk the tightrope between not appearing ungrateful and showing “as sovereign”, between not loosing that support and not angering Putin… Tough one (I mean – the task). I know that Volodymyr’s heart is in the right place, but this is why I think leading the country cannot be assigned to non-professionals (say, former actors or failed businessmen), despite the general “feel” of the people. [Not that I’m “found of” ex-spies in that position, either…] Zelensky doesn’t seem to understand that economic sanctions (the legal, rightful punishment) cannot be implemented “in advance” – i.e. “pre-emptively to the (future) crime, pre-crime”; that’s science fiction. Secondly, and I hate having to break it to him at this moment, more money haven’t poured into his country because this young democracy has had so many problems with governing – mainly systemic corruption – akin to so many other ex-Communist countries… I think he will have to make tough decisions, and I admit I wouldn’t like to be standing in his shoes. §
I applaud president Zelenskyy, he speaks like a true leader with concerns about his nation not himself. What he asks are sensible and simple solutions that many of us would do if we were in Ukraine’s position. It’s time for NATO and all world leaders to stand up and give him what he asks. The Ukraine is not part of the NATO alliance however, since when do we standby and allow a larger nation like Russia to bully smaller peaceful countries…Just sayin’
Ты больной! Или тебе мозги промыли?https://youtu.be/icgYDrUfpmQ https://youtu.be/xW0KPFN3DNM
Our support for the Ukraine drops when gas hits $10 a gallon at the pump.
Amazing ….. very leadership 👍
Live like a hero
Talk truth like a hero not like someone trying to bullies someone with lies and power.
And take it like a hero true “Thug Life” gangster with knowledge…
With much love and respect from me and I will keep on praying for your country and the world at peace.
What is really happening in the bar:
NATO and the EU have both been flirting with Ukraine. NATO is thinking of a long term relationship, and UE wants a quickie in the car park. (NATO doesn’t mind this as the EU are relatives and it stays in the family)
Ukraines ex boyfriend Russia is angry about this and storms over to Ukraines table.
EU backs down and offers to buy Russia a beer. (UE has a regular quickie in the car park with Russia so it doesn’t want to offend them)
NATO tries to look hard but stays at its own table. NATO is a bit tired and confused lately and doesn’t want to get into a bar room brawl.
UK is a bit drunk after a pint of Brexit and sits at Ukraines table, and glares at Russia.
EU goes over to Russia’s table and tries talking. Russia makes them sit at the end of the table. Both of them talk in English. The UK starts laughing.
NATO sends Ukraine a beer. Ukraine says thanks.
The EU offers Ukraine a bandage for after Russia hits them. Ukraine glares at EU.
NATO says Russia is going to slap Ukraine before the beers arrive. The beers arrive and Russia still hasn’t slapped Ukraine. Everyone laughs at NATO.
The EU goes back to the Russian table and says it’s sorry about everything and it still wants it’s Saturday night quickie in the car park.
NATO moves to Polands table and hopes Russia takes a hint and leaves Ukraine alone.
Meanwhile, taking advantage of the tension in the bar, China glares at Taiwan. NATO looks uncomfortable.
Ukraine gets some beer spilt on its table.
NATO says Russia did it, but Russia says Ukraine spilt its own beer and its NATOs fault for giving it to Ukraine, ignoring the fact that Ukraine has a table full of beers bought for it when Russia and Ukraine were dating….
“Those of us who love peace must organize as effectively as the war hawks. As they spread the propaganda of war, we must spread the propaganda of peace.”
— Martin Luther King Jr.
Lovely quote… about spreading the word of peace. May peace be the sunshine of Ukraine 🇺🇦. Yup that’s it. From southern Colorado ☮️☮️☮️🇺🇦🇺🇦❤️❤️