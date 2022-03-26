Ukrainian family: 11-year-old girl shot in face by Russian soldier March 26, 2022 88 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, Ivan Watson, latest News, russia, The Lead, ukraine Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Shame on those soldiers for shooting a child. They were able to enjoy their childhood! And they wasted it!
@Animeria WAS THE 🚗 CAR THAT THEY WERE IN BUSTIN’ CAPS AT THE RUSSIAN SOLDIERS, YES OR NO?!🤔
@lastkidonthemoon Not defending any war criminals, simply annoyed by being mobbed of people who can’t see a point or show any sympathy, shouldn’t expect any less though, you people haven’t as much as taken a life of a chicken, ignorance is bliss I suppose?
@469!2782G 5690 I don’t feel bad for him, but it obviously wasn’t intended
Oh please. Children were targeted in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and European cities and Vietnam and Iraq etc. Guess who targeted them.
Fake news. Cnn made this up. The US has a long history of lies
Poor girl. I hope she fully recovers.
@Дмитрий You have already been called out. Leaves
@Jasmine Bali Why not ? They show worse things on the news in Mexico incase you haven’t seen it ….I use to live Harlingen Texas 30mins from Mexico You can actually watch beheadings on their news channels And you want to speak about Ratings LOL Your funny
@Mark Green exactly!! And if someone has issues with CNN, stop watching them!! Stop putting $$ in their pockets by watching their video & commenting on it! Write a letter to the editor too, while you’re at it!
@Randy Boone they didn’t report that this happened today!! The wars been going on for a month!! Why don’t you call CNN & ask for the exact date of her injury?
The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for a month, and Russia’s
national strength has obviously declined. If Japan takes advantage of the
situation and recaptures the North, n Fangsi Island. At the same time, Poland
can follow the example of Russia, first let Belarus Grodno become independent,
and then send troops to protect and incorporate into Poland. At present, Russia
will not have the energy to intervene. Even if it intervenes, the strength of
the Russian army may not be able to defeat the Japanese and Polish armies. What
do you think of NATO? The above is China’s strategy of “besieging Wei and
rescuing Zhao”.
A very sad situation.I hope and pray for her complete healing.
CNN is deliberately pushing you to nuclear war with its lies! America thinks that it has the right to decide the fate of its lies, but it is not. Retribution is already coming to the Americans. Albright called 500 thousand children collateral, justified damage during the bombing of Yugoslavia.
What about “thoughts?” Where are the thoughts?
@Дмитрий Lies? Lol. Do you remember when Putin said that it was just a huge ‘training exercise’? Do you remember when he said he was trying to ‘de-nazify’ Ukraine? Those are HUGE lies. Even Germany stated on Twitter that they don’t know what Putin is ranting about. Lol
I hope she fully recovers. Poor girl.
I’m praying for you precious
I am so glad she is alive! How horrible that the children are suffering just because Putin wants to control a Country.
@Relic Pathfinder Azov never shoot at innocent people. There are a battalion of patriots who are not afraid to fight evil rushists like you are. russia never had any freedom and always been ran by a dictator. It’s just hilarious how in 90’s Both Europe and US made Ukraine to give up our nukes and it all went guess where to?…you are right to the new rising dictator. They saw a treat in small peaceful Ukraine and never in russia.
Both Europe and US incubated and raised this dictator, making deals with him paying billions and billions . This dictator did everything he wanted over last 20 years: Took part of Moldova, then Georgia, then part of Ukraine in 2014. But all democratic west kept showing weakness, closing eyes on everything. Today even after all the proofs of war crimes, Europe is still financing this war paying millions to dictator everyday. The are no humanity among so called democratic nations. It left only in deeply concerned speeches and beautiful written papers. Dirty money rules…..
💜💜💜🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 I really hope and pray that she fully recovers and whilst not forgetting what has happened to her and so many others, doesn’t allow let these traumas to break her spirit and continue to do gymnastics or anything else that she has passion for.
I hope she doesn’t start living in fear to the point that she can’t properly live her life and be prosperous and happy.
Bless her, this is all so sad.
Why can’t we just love each other, humanity should be past all this by now.
@Dolores J. Nurss DON’T WORRY ABOUT IT BCUZ PEOPLE ARE GONNA LIVE IN THE REAL🌎WORLD & NOT ACCORDING TO YOUR FAKE RELIGIOUS BELIEFS!! HOPE YOU’RE NEVER IN A WAR ZONE BECAUSE IF YOU GET SHOT, REMEMBER TO JUST LAY THERE BLEEDING & TELL THE PERSON WHO SHOT YOU,”IT’S OKAY, I’M NOT GONNA JUDGE YOU & I FORGIVE YOU & IF YOU GET ARRESTED, I’LL TELL THE JUDGE NOT TO JUDGE YOU & TO LET YOU GO FREE”!!😂🤣😅🤣😅
@Dolores J. Nurss YOU HAVE A CHANNEL ABOUT FAIRY’S & GOBLIN’S & FOLKLORE CRAP BUT CALL YOURSELF A CHRISTIAN=YEAH, YOU’RE LIVING IN A FAIRY TALE WORLD THAT’S FOR SURE!!😂🤣😅🤣😅😅
@Chris M. If I belonged to a cult, I wouldn’t be able to weigh what you say and answer with any flexibility. Neither would I be able to change gears and respond to the other person on this thread in a different way. I would be asking someone else what to think and repeating the same few lines dogmatically.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 Playlist? I’m sorry, but I’m not very computer savvy. What do you consider my playlist?
My heart breaks for this young girl, what happened to her and is happening to these innocent Ukrainian children is despicable and YES, they are war crimes,😥😡
@Homeless Jesse Maybe because that’s what it says in the headline. If that’s your take away, sorry to burst your bubble but these have been recognized by the psychiatric community as disorders. We are not required to pretend along w/everyone just because they want to pretend.
@isabel lind legit security concerns? So a country has its land annexed and should consequently be rendered incapable of defending itself from future invasions? Do you seriously think that is a reasonable demand? Keep in mind, the agressor country has a stated intent to reintegrate Ukraine and has a history of invading its neighbours.
Please think about the casus beli Russia have presented. Nazis, drug addicts, joining a defensive alliance, Western puppet, genocide, they were going to invade us… They’re just slinging crap and seeing what sticks. Their strategic goal was always to annex all of Ukraine.
This invasions will accelerate Russia’s obselecense. Demand for their fossil fuels will be replaced by renewable manufacturing demend from elsewhere. The loss of their other mining exports could be more difficult to offset but there will be countries lining up to take their place.
To interpret this as the crippling of the American “Empire” is laughable. This conflict has illustrated the impotence of Russia’s armed forces and their armanents. The military might they previously used as a diplomatic tool now means nothing. We can aslo expect a huge boon to the military-industrial sector in western countries as buyers seek more effective equipment.
@isabel lind the what? tell Putin whe dont fall for your propaganda here, and we do not support the child murderers.
America should be up first for these charges
My heart is broken.
I keep all of you in my prayers.
The world loves you Ukraine.
Prayers most certainly do help!
And why are you assuming I am not donating?
Yea yea keep that Double standard for yourself
Your hatred will always come back to haunt and hurt *you.*
@martyna-papartyna Why not both?
Praying for Ukraine…trying hard to hold back tears for this inhumanity
@dc Mumtaz You ain’t telling us what to do you go do that we will be here
You better start praying for humanity including yourself, cause Quid Pro Joe & the demonRats don’t care about humanity!
Did u cry when the US bombed Serbia for 78 days and when the US killed 1 million Iraqis ?
@AKH 2903 No we were pretty happy when nato started bombing Serbia everyone thought it came to late my people were directly massacred by serbs and alot of other neigbours in their 10 year war campaign which they promptly lost in all directions.
@AKH 2903 and nato did everything possible to reduce casualties they announced all targets days in advance so people could evacuate but people choose to stand on bridges and other important civilians and military infrastruction with big target signs just to cry when those bullseyes started hitting hit not much u can do more than that if people wanna die they will find a way.
i don’t want to sound pesimistic here, but in all truth i hope everyone survives to see a free Ukraine again. I hope that our 11 year old gymnast returns to that which she loves, and that someday she’ll become an olympian. wearing her scars not as a sign of fear but as a sign of the struggle of survival… in both life in general and life in a war zone. a symbol that outweighs any grief or pain, to stand as a symbol of the strength we all have to survive… i hope, hell i’d pray if i was religious… i’m sorry what she had to endure, what everyone is having to endure… i’m ashamed the rest of the world values their lives outside a conflict zone as being too valuable to put on the line for a belief that you all have become a symbol of…. living or dead. you’ve shown the world true bravery and patriotic pride, you brought people together who want to help even if its not of the same level of risk… i hope for a future, better now, because of you all… than what i feared it was going to be without your faith, pride and strength. i know fear stands at every door, every shadow… but you’ve shown us that fear takes a back seat when it comes to Ukrainians. Glory Be To Ukraine.
@dc Mumtaz I’m sorry, no one should be forgotten or not seen. I’m sorry. There has to be a way to stop this kind of suffering wold wide!
Yes agreee 1000% ,with you
@dc Mumtaz I think it’s telling that you describe it as Karma. What you saw in this video, and many other videos no matter if they are from Ukraine or Palestine cannot be described as “karma”. If it’s karma then it must mean that it’s somehow justified. It absolutely unequivocally cannot be justified for this little girl to get shot, and many other little boys and girls to die by anything. Especially for the reason you gave. You hate Ukraine because.. why? Because their government did not side with Palestine? Clearly, they have their own problems. Been having them for a while. When you have an enemy like Russia you do your best not to make more enemies, especially one as powerful and influential as Israel. I agree that you are victims of injustice and have the right to be angry. But maybe that anger is better placed at countries who could afford to put their foot down or could have influenced anything even if they tried. And even for those countries, please, don’t wish their children dead. In 2008 Russia invaded Georgia exactly the same way as Ukraine. The war was over in 5 days. The Russian army was 30 minutes away from the capital when they turned around and left as a result of some kind of agreement. Still they occupied more land and have been moving border and kidnapping people who live nearby since. They were not punished in any way. No sanctions were introduced for the invasion. You know what Israel did? They took codes from the defense systems that we had bought from them and handed them over to Russia. So they could wipe the little defense we had out immediately. It’s sounds like a conspiracy theory but that’s exactly what happened, it’s public knowledge you can google it. Nobody but us cared of course. When you are 3,5 million people not in the center of Europe it’s much easier not to care about you and worry about oil or gas or whatever else. What I am trying to say is that life is unfair and the world is self serving, sold out and all kinds of broken. Just be happy that somebody’s suffering is getting noticed and somebody’s getting help. It’s not their fault their suffering got noticed and yours did not.
True words,hopefully
Quick end of, madness.
God bless this little girl and the children and babies. So sad she has to grow up in a war and deal with this for the rest of her life! I hope one day these horrible memories fade even though they will never go away!
@Rebecca “I agree they have their own agenda, but this story is real.” -American logic
@Rebecca have you ever seen an ak injury? Please look up ak round injuries. The real Russian army is not in Ukraine you know. The Ukrainian neonazi military has been fighting the Russian back rebels. The Russian backed rebels are the Ukrainian/Russian civilians that live in the eastern part of Ukraine. The same part that for the past 8 years, the Ukrainian military has been shelling. 8 years ago the Ukrainian government outlawed the Russian language and deemed anyone speaking it to be a terrorist therefore giving the military free range to open up on their own innocent peace loving civilians just because the have Russian ties. Russia’s military trained and armed the eastern Ukrainian civilians showing them how to fight back against their own country’s military. The Ukrainian army has been shelling and killing every year since 2014, the innocent eastern Ukrainian civilians men women children and babies while they slept in their beds.
I bet you say Shame on Putin for not letting his people become genocide victims right? Shame on Putin for not letting the self proclaimed Ukrainian neonazi military stay right up on their doorstep right?.
“None of what you say is true because if it was then it would have been shown on the tell-lie-vison. I don’t believe anything until I see it on the tell-lie-vison.”
Sad. Sad that you don’t self teach. Because if you did and youtubed donbass shelling in 2014 in 2015 in 2016 in 2017 in 2018 in 2019 in 2020 and in 2021 then you would see with your own eyes the Ukrainian neonazi military shelling and killing their own Ukrainian/ Russian citizens all because they wish to side with Christian Russia and NOT the satanic west.
@Linda Scott oh rearry!!! I just repeat lies over and over like the western media does by bombarding you with one sided propaganda huh? Why do you like the satanic self proclaimed neonazi Ukrainian military so much over Christian Russia?
“Well because the western media is rooting for the neonazis and so must I. I will never go against the grain. I will never self teach or research or second guess or question. I will never be successful in life. I just want to do my programmed job which is to watch believe and repeat the tell-lie-vison.
The psicologicam marcs will never go away
I hope we see this young lady again in the future… Representing Ukraine as an Olympic gymnast. May you rise above these horrors and the ashes of war sweet heart ❤️❤️❤️
You may, there are some people that string together clips of crisis actors through their careers. We think all of these crisis are unique but it turns out there are some actors that have made a career of ‘crisis’ jobs.
@I Care looks like you care to tell lies and spew propaganda
@Дмитрий how many times you going to repeat the same comment? Kinda makes you look like a bot.
You Read my mind. She Will be A STAR.
@Anno Nymouse One step at a time. Many accomplished athletes become politicians, scientists, or corporate executives later in life.
She’s a warrior! Praying for a speedy recovery, so happy she survived the tragedy.. hope she is able to get back on the mats and one day the Olympics..
Prayers will not help to end this war or help people. If you can donate money to different nonprofits.
@martyna-papartyna I’ve seen you, everywhere… if you have nothing good to say don’t bother commenting
@Joanne Fitzpatrick she’s definitely a warrior.. a survivor..
Sending prayers to all the people affected by this senseless war.
My prayers are for this girl to recover and for the entire country to recover their peace.
This is terrible and even the soldiers who did it, tried to help. She has some skills and hopefully she’ll recover completely.
The horror these kids are facing is Horrendous an this trauma will stay with them for a life time “the world need,s to pray for the children that lost their life in this war an family of the victims
RIP to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers
This little girl is beautiful! What a treasure. I hate what has happened to her. War on children is unforgivable. I wish her a quick and full recovery. ❤️
My heart bursts everyday, hearing the daily struggle all the Ukrainian people are facing. Best wishes to a full recovery.
My heart breaks for this little girl and all children that have been wounded physically and mentally. As a mother I can’t even imagine this happening to any child in 2022!! The west should be ashamed and I am ashamed the west let this happen! God bless the people of Ukraine.🇨🇦
you do realized if it wasnt the west giving weapons to the ukrainians, youd guys would be screwed right?
Era of western imperialism is over .
The western barbarians shoulder retreat an live in their part of the world.
The east can take care of itself.