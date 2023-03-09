Recent Post
‘Those who can make you believe absurdities (Stalin/Putin/Lukashenko) can make you commit atrocities.”
Voltaire
Good explanation for Putin’s actions.
I’m sure glad they’re tackling the real important issues…🙃
@Λlyxandra ΛBB0TTR0N1X I’m saying marriage doesn’t make a difference. If they get blown to pieces, is the fact that they’re married gonna stop that??
And hospital visitation? Lol. I dont know if you’ve noticed the last couple years, but if the hospital wants to quarantine you for any reason, married or not, you have no visitation rights.
@Λlyxandra ΛBB0TTR0N1X nope. same topic.
@Λlyxandra ΛBB0TTR0N1X dont see how my response talking about how unimportant marriage is, is in anyway changing the subject and therefore a sign of mush brain…but ok, and Baiiii
I tried to find this story on CNN+.
Can anyone help me?
CNN+ I think it turned into CNN-
Did u pay the $5.99 subscription fee
Chris Wallace still mad
u do need help…
Ukraine is making leaps and bounds progress rooting out Corruption, respecting Rule of Law & Individual Human Rights like Same Sex Relationships while Russia is fast becoming no better than North Korea.
@crushnev nikita huh?
@Milky Mustache not you.. him.. 😁
It also respects gender equality by not allowing civilian men to leave the country while giving women a free pass. Oh wait!
accurate assessment.
would that end the war ? just asking 🤔
Can you?
Why are you asking? Just asking 🤔
Article 51 of the UA Constitution *specifically* defines marriage as a voluntary union between *a man and a woman.*
The parliament voted for a national holiday, to celebrate every year the Hitlerian collaborator Bandera.
See? We may not be NATO partners, but at least we hold the same “democratic” and progressive “values!” 🤪
Feminist: “There isn’t enough women in the army!. We want equality and equal jobs.”
War starts.. The Military: “You’ve been drafted into the army to fight in the war”
Same Feminist: “I don’t have to, because I’m a beautiful independent woman and I know my rights.”
@Alpha Omega …Iraq veteran Captain Crispin Burke agrees with Cucolo that “deployment pregnancies are [a] huge morale issue that has been largely swept under the rug.” He writes, “For both males and the vast majority of females in the military who are serving their country honorably, there’s a profound sense of resentment towards women who get pregnant in a combat zone and go home early.” Burke says that female troops sometimes use pregnancy to avoid service, Why Do Female Troops Get Pregnant During Deployment? — Captain Burke says that female troops sometimes use pregnancy to avoid service,… Major General Anthony Cucolo, who commands the forces in northern Iraq, has officially prohibited pregnancy, a rule that would allow for punishing any military woman who got pregnant. Seven soldiers have already been punished under the rule.. Pregnancy a Serious Military Issue …
@Alpha Omega .. Sen. Martha McSally Says Women in the Military Get Pregnant to Skirt Deployment.. “It is not appropriate to get pregnant whenever they desire. They must take measures to prevent unplanned pregnancies.”. A video has resurfaced of Sen. Martha McSally giving a lecture at Duke University in 2007, where the then-graduate student claimed servicewomen would opt to get pregnant as a way to avoid deployment.
In the lecture, recently found by Salon, McSally claims that laws allowing women to end their military service due to pregnancy are outdated, and leads servicewomen to seek out pregnancy in order to be honorably discharged early.. Either they’re not being responsible in their sexual activity, or they think, ‘oh, I can have a baby whenever I want,” said McSally. And there’s some — and it’s a few, but I’ll tell ya, it permeates everywhere, and it permeates to people’s attitudes about all of us — who say, ‘oh, we’re coming up on deployment, and I don’t want to go, I’m gonna get pregnant.’”
@Alpha Omega ..A video has resurfaced of Sen. Martha McSally giving a lecture at Duke University in 2007, where the then-graduate student claimed servicewomen would opt to get pregnant as a way to avoid deployment.
In the lecture, recently found by Salon, McSally claims that laws allowing women to end their military service due to pregnancy are outdated, and leads servicewomen to seek out pregnancy in order to be honorably discharged early.. Either they’re not being responsible in their sexual activity, or they think, ‘oh, I can have a baby whenever I want,” said McSally. And there’s some — and it’s a few, but I’ll tell ya, it permeates everywhere, and it permeates to people’s attitudes about all of us — who say, ‘oh, we’re coming up on deployment, and I don’t want to go, I’m gonna get pregnant.’” ..Sen. Martha McSally Says Women in the Military Get Pregnant to Skirt Deployment.. “It is not appropriate to get pregnant whenever they desire. They must take measures to prevent unplanned pregnancies.”.
I see why some regions in Ukraine would want to join Russia as they don’t want to mock their religion.
Нет чтоб увеличить пенсии, зарплаты бюджетникам
You picked a fine time to advocate for this Lucille?? Men and women dying and wounded,destruction,and no crops in the fields!!! 🇨🇦😱
LOL, don’t worry about the conflict this is really important.
ppl can do both. not everyone is useful / needed for the war.
It’s gonna make the russians think they’re doing the right thing too. What a poor proposal.
As long as the billions keep coming into the pockets of Zelensky and his friends
Glad to know the Ukraine is fighting such a just war. This is the victory they should strive for. No one should impinge on their personal freedoms.
😂😂🤣🤡
In south florida a ukrainian family seeking asylum beat a man who I think was their neighbor to the point of complete blindness, after their grown son became ‘too close’ to the man during the span of a year. It was understood the son engaged in relations with the man but also engaged in the violence after. That’s the hypocritical part… Supposedly their case is slated to be dismissed… but it’s also classed as a “hate crime” fyi. Imagine fleeing ukraine and going over to your neighbors to play cod (or sweaty cuddling) and he blows you off. Would your family get mad? I’d kinda hope mine would in some cases. Especially if you become a “straight conquest” for a gay man. Opportunism is the worst too. I know gay people who as a child it was obvious so their stepfather molested them. (And people ask why conservative family values is a thing, yeah bringing the guy whose fucking your mom into the house is always a good idea. You’ll see it at my age…) Nothing’s black and white. I wouldn’t make a law against gay people, but I also feel like it’s something that not everyone sees on the same level. Some people have sex with anything but desire to be only with someone of the opposite sex and some people are gay and say “i cluld physically make it with a woman but I just don’t feel like it” And then they go and have unprotected sex and deep butt hole surgery for polyps with staph and whenever they sit on your couch you get itchy and one day your mom says “guess who has prostate cancer.” Bob was my uncle. I had a friend that when he was missing for a few days I called him and asked where he was he said “smoking meth and sucking dic”. He knew what I was thinking or maybe I knew something lol. He also “didn’t want to find out” his (HIV) status, or it would “spoil his fun”. That means if he found out he was positive and still had sex, he could get attempted murder charges pressed against him so he just ignored it. Being gay and gay romance isn’t evil in itself but there’s plenty of people who are evil from all walks of life. They just want to use you. Then they call you innocent dummy, “here have a drink and loosen up”. No thanks!
We live in the day of “equality”! That being said, women can open doors for me, take me out to eat, and take my place on the battlefield….🙏❤️✌️
How dare do you speak the truth
@Lena Fadul If my Mother was still alive, I would be better off in the basement.
a few more billion dollars from joetato should get the ball rolling
Every woman and LGBTQ “right” is more important than ANY OTHER subject!
why cover this now?