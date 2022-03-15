Recent Post
- ‘Do not believe the propaganda’: Russian TV protester is released from questioning
- President Zelensky to Canadian parliament: You all need to do more
- Madison Cawthorn had a rough week
- See how a Ukrainian village has prepared for fighting
- Ukrainian newlyweds take up arms together to defend their country
49 comments
I wish them both a long happy life together with many grandchildren…
Yay…overpopulation!!! 👶 👶 👶
…they are both going to die in a hail of bullets
@MIT Mathematica0101 yet you seem to forget what Donald trump said about Vladimir Putin january 6th smells like treason to me ! A goat was more qualified than Donald trump! He should have been in prison for his crimes in the 90s between the pyramid schemes ripping people off I can keep going I was in new york new jersey in the 90s lmfao
@MIT Mathematica0101 Well, as it turns out, Biden currently making putin a dictator of a soon to be very poor 3rd world nation. Enjoy the show. I know I will.
@Me God <------ They shouldn't let people in the psych ward have access to social media.
God bless Ukraine and its heroic people!
Deep respect!
They look like they were forced to sit there
Especially the ones that murdered the people of Donbass for 8 years
@Cranberry Eater Sure. 🙄
Look at this guys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7u7FJmvd_zc
@Powered by Rice Yes, the Russian special forces that were murdering Ukrainian civilians for the last eight years have much to answer for.
She did a beautiful job expressing herself about the Ukrainian people 🇺🇦
@Powered by Rice Yep.
@Me God <------ They shouldn't let people in the psych ward have access to social media.
@Powered by Rice Russian soldiers have been Donbass for 8 years. Ukraine has every right to get rid of them.
@Me God oh hello Russian bot
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat Homes, Schools, Hospitals, cutting off electricity, blocking food and medical supplies all along ignoring the Minsk Agreement yeah okay you people will do anything to back what the MSM and government tells you. Thank God some of us can think for ourselves not many, but some. There were no soldiers. The soldiers moved in only recently after citizens were being murdered and Putin had enough.
I’m so afraid for these couple, they’re both so young. As soldiers, death could come for them at any time, they should cherish each other as much as possible during the time they are alive.
OR..they could wise up and get the hell out of there because they currently are BEING VERY STUPID
Really nobody knew that before
Nothing but 100% RESPECT for Ukraine! STAY STRONG, FIGHT HARD, AND WIN FOR FREEDOM!
@Powered by Rice If you’re supporting Russia by their murderous tactics, then you’re on the WRONG TEAM! YOU should be supporting the Ukrainians! They’re the ones fighting for freedom and democracy! Putin is a CRUEL DICTATOR and a BLOODY BARBARIAN!
Unlike you, I’m the one for the Ukrainians because they’re the REAL HEROES AND REAL PATRIOTS in this war, and they’re the ones who have the audacity and courage to put an end to Putin’s bloody, murderous rampage because they have the United States, the EU, and NATO on their side. In fact, the whole world is rooting for UKRAINE!
@Truman Error it was just reported that Ukraine bombed an civilian area, at least that’s what I saw. cant believe everything you see on the news.
@Jermaine Simmons RAH! RAH! SIS BOOM BAH! GO CHEERLEADER GO! Bwahahaha 😄😒
@Giggles Wiggles You ok, Dimitri?
@Radwar99 yes, comrade
I beg the universe to keep you two safe so you can live a full life with everything you guys have dreamed of
What a brave couple .. I sincerely hope they get to grow old together..
Lies again? UNICEF Porn
@Nazri Buang be gone
Yeah, they’ll be finding their blasted bones at the bottom of a Russian shell crater…
They’ll have that chance if zelenskyy surrenders. But instead he’ll have everyone fight the inevitable and morons watching will applaud the ‘brave’ Ukrainians marching to their deaths 🇺🇦 💪.
I hope these two will get to see their grandchildren grow up in a free & peaceful Ukraine
Putin’s Waterloo!!
Нет войнe!
Желаю силы украинскому народу. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
И желаю мужества российским протестующим.🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
No war!
Strength to the Ukrainian people.
And courage to the Russian protestors.
Poor kids, what a honeymoon…may they have a long, plentiful life and many, many beautiful experiences!
Those that slay together stay together.
They are so young and they deserve long, wonderful lives. True heroes. STAND WITH UKRAINE!
God Bless these two outstanding, brave, young couple…hang in there, loves….you are doing the right thing as strange as the situation is…so proud of all Ukrainians…outstanding loyalty to your nation…brilliant!!!!
They look like babies. Heartbreaking. Pray you get the chance to grow old together. Stay strong Ukraine 🇺🇦
I know. Man .. this sucks
They are so young to choose to face this evil together…Heartbreaking. Slava Ukraini
This young couple is lovely and very brave.
My heart goes out to them and I wish them all the best and may they live long, be able to have a family and soon the peace & freedom they deserve to make all that happen.
It’s so important that we fight back this big and threatening evil we have in front of us. I wish this brave and beautiful couple good luck ❤️Let’s hope the friendly, free world will destroy the evil dictatorship. Peace!
LETS START WITH AMERICA!
GOD BLESS THEM…May God protect the Ukraine Soldiers as they defend their homeland….
THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE ARE SO BRAVE GOD BLESS THEM, AND PROTECT THEM.
I really want to hear these two made it through the war. What a story to tell their kids and grandkids in a free unoccupied Ukraine. 🇺🇦
Seeing the Ukrainian firefights saving lives and risking their safety , reminds me of New York firefighters,”HEROES “! This young couple , Ukrainians and their military are all heroic and lovers of freedom! Live long Ukraine!