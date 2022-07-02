Recent Post
- See Chinese police show of force in response to assaults on women
- Ukrainian soldiers identify what weapon they need to fight Russia
- Staffing shortages, flight delays snarl air travel
- Symbol of Ukrainian resistance at center of new dispute
- Watch Liz Cheney face off with Trump-backed candidate in debate
59 comments
3 months ago : ” Russia is running out of ammunition.” CNN
Now: “Russia is outgunning UA.” CNN
@Kay Richard No you haven’t, all you are doing is doing is making strawman and non-sequitur arguments and claiming it as duplicity. Again, the only thing you seemingly can use against me is your attempts to poison thevwell
@Kay Richard I don’t think you understand what bias is and that everyone has it, including you. The way you frame bias is your comment demonstrates your highly falicious logic once again. See my next post
@Kay Richard Being biased doesn’t entail being wrong. Inferring falsehood from bias is wrong. Falsehoods does not necessarily follow from bias. After all, someone can be biased and also be correct
You’re inferring from the mere existence of So-and-so’s bias to the conclusion that So-and-so is incorrect.
@Kay Richard This is old comment of mine pertaining to Covidiots, but it has many relevant points to you fallacious logic. Again, see my next post…
But, but….didn’t all the news reported that they will run out of weapons by May?
No not ALL media reported that
Russia is attacking less and less area.
I pray for the innocent every night , those old people they need some peace in their lives not to run from place to another
tasak 9
https://youtu.be/wnMjbZStEe8
lmao
Russian army made slight advance around Lisichansk, air and artillery strikes continue in this area, – British intelligence
According to intelligence, Ukrainian troops continue to block Russian forces on the southeastern outskirts of Lisichansk.
Russia, meanwhile, continues to use air-launched anti-ship missiles as a secondary ground attack, likely due to a dwindling stock of more accurate modern weapons.
British intelligence reports that analysis of CCTV footage shows that the missile that hit the shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27, 2022 was believed to be an Kh-32. This is a modernized version of the Soviet era Kh-22.
Subsequent strikes on June 30, 2022 in the Odessa region were allegedly carried out by Kh-22 missiles. These weapons are even less accurate and unsuitable for precision strikes, and have almost certainly caused civilian casualties more than once in recent weeks.🌩
Today, exactly 8 years ago, on July 2, 2014, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an airstrike on Stanytsia Luhanska and Staraya Kondrashovka. 12 people were killed, more than 40 were injured, someone remained disabled for life. They hit residential buildings with aiming – Ostrovsky Street was almost completely destroyed. One of the dead was Vanya Ermilov, who had just turned five years old. He did not even have time to unpack his gifts, at the funeral they put them in a coffin for him …
I thought Russia lost a third of its troops and was retreating?
@Japan mp4 Stallin once said the dead don’t count. More more numbers in you will crush the enemy
@Mark P Your analysis is bull. A simgle force, Russia has done amazingly in comparison to NATO’s 30 forces in Afghanistan in 20 yrs. Even Ukrainian Special Forces have admitted they’ve lost 80% of their forces. And Russia now holds 25% of Ukraine’s strategic land.
@derosime tell that to Russian mothers.
I want the war to end for the lives of my people, I love peace 🙏🙏🙏
Zelensky needs to meet more Hollywood actors first!!!!
@bngr bngr That’s not the reason gas is high
@bettingru and those previous wars in Europe were caused by Europe, not Russia. Why can’t Europe live in peace?
@kydrythm but our President has told us that’s the reason. Is he lying?
The occupiers brag to their relatives how they finish off the wounded Ukrainians
On our land, they personify their sick fantasies, and the war in Ukraine is called a “party”.
This is one of the toughest interceptions published by the SBU.🌧
They do not even see the enemy is very very very BAD….. That means Russian are not losing a lot.
1 Thomas Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It’s mostly about Megaton of Explosive delivered to a target per Dollar. Russia hurls about 50,000 $100 Dollar high explosive WW2 Artillery Shells per Day. Ukraine blows through 5000, $100K High Tech Western Missles in a few Days. It’s an 80 to 100 to one, cost advantage per Megaton of Explosive delivered per Day. It is an unsustainable Situation. Russia Tula Arms Factory can crank out thousands of $100 high explosive Artillery Shells per Day for Centuries while Ukraine burns through 5000 $100K high tech Imported Missle in less than a Week. We are learning that,; inexpensive, Low Technology, WW2 Artillery can be superior to High Technology expensive Munitions on the basis of Cost per Megaton of Explosive delivered to any Targets over Time. It is that simple. The results are computable over time based on Physical Reality Constraints not Ideology. Megatons per minute on Target Matters and Thankfully, Russia has not hauled out Tactical Nuclear Artillery, otherwise, everything would be Vaporized within 45 kilometers of any Russian Artillery Position. It is that simple.
@Kevin Brand cost is much lower in the case for Russia firearm , an artillery round should be $200 not 100
Jesus learn how to construct a sentence – not everything requires title caps
@Data Pty We see Salami Slicing happening now. Ports, areas with Energy Resources. The East Coast of the Black Sea. It is not necessary to occupy all of Ukraine. Only areas where Critical Ukraine Resources flow in and out. Areas with a high population of Ethnic Russians. Kyiv and Lviv are far more trouble than they are worth. Odessa is worth taking, a Decade or two operating Odessa will pay for the entire Special Operation. Special Operations should be called Plunder Operation because that is what’s happening. Remnants of the Ukraine Military can live in the Forest. Russia is not likely to be chasing them. In only 6 Months Winter begins, Winter will be a Hard Time for Food, Agriculture has been seriously disrupted. Food shortages will be Severe.
Very Hard Time ahead.
The only thing needed to be Maintained is Inputs of Energy and Food through major Port Facilities. Essentially Siege of Ukraine by occupation of very small selected defendable areas. Hopefully Peace Terms can be settled before Winter otherwise Deaths by famine will far surpass Military Casualties.
What goes around comes around ….. how about libya , syria, iraq, yemen , palestine etc ….
Human blood matters no matter what nation … lets stop double standard…
@Victor Winner what are american troops doing I. Syrian oil fields ..enforcing democracy
@Victor Winner 🤡😂
America not letting Ukraine surrender 😂 they said they fighting till the last Ukrainian
1 Bleach & Cough Drops Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It would be nice to see Ukraine “”ABSOLUTELY POUND”” them back eventually.
Why you are worried about biowepon labs ?
Today, exactly 8 years ago, on July 2, 2014, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an airstrike on Stanytsia Luhanska and Staraya Kondrashovka. 12 people were killed, more than 40 were injured, someone remained disabled for life. They hit residential buildings with aiming – Ostrovsky Street was almost completely destroyed. One of the dead was Vanya Ermilov, who had just turned five years old. He did not even have time to unpack his gifts, at the funeral they put them in a coffin for him …
May Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Andrey Sheptytsky, Blessed Vasyl Velychkovsky and all Ukrainian saints, First Testament Prophets (Elijah, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Amos etc), Jewish holy men and women, St Michael, Raphael and Gabriel and all the angels, intercede with the Almighty for the removal of Putin, Lavrov and his minions from power. May Ukraine be freed from Russian oppression.
1 Edward Sianski Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The US has, over time, steadily lost interest in defending western democracy, preferring instead, to look to its own interests as it has been drawing down its military capabilities through continual budget cuts over a number of decades. This is despite the fact that the US is the leading beneficiary of the liberal rules-based international order that evolved after the second world war. Now the world’s once leading global superpower has fallen behind China and Russia in both technological and military capability.
The reason the US has fallen so far behind China and Russia is because it prefers to give tax cuts to wealthy interests rather than collect those taxes and spend them on what it needs to in order to keep up with the technological change that is enabling China and Russia to surpass it. Constant budget cuts, decade after decade, has left the US military grossly underfunded to the point that some of its own personnel are forced to take out payday loans because their wages haven’t been paid.
Russian superiority over the US in the field of hypersonic missiles is showing up in a very real way in the conflict currently raging in Ukraine where the US is being openly intimidated by Russian threats to use their hypersonic missiles to deliver nuclear or conventional warheads against US targets. In short, this technology allows the Russians to land their hypersonic missiles on American targets before the US is even really aware that it is under attack. The US does not possess a hypersonic missile capability because it has neglected to invest in such a technology. The US is afraid of Russia and is being intimidated into passivity.
Fewer tax-paying workers due to the off-shoring of industries and jobs through globalisation and with big business paying little or no tax results in the weakening of western democracy and all it represents in this world. We see the effects of this at work in the Chinese who believe the US has been seriously and permanently weakened by the global financial crisis because, the fact is, that crisis has put China in a stronger economic and strategic position than the US. Evidence for this strategic edge can be found in the superiority of China over the US emerging in areas like AI, Quantum Computing, Nuclear Fusion and Hypervelocity missile technology where China has the resources to pursue these areas and the cash strapped US does not.
The only way forward for the US and the Western World is to now increase its spending on infrastructure which includes everything from education to defence. To do so will require the raising of corporate taxes to the same levels they were in the post-war period when the West was at the leading edge of global civilisation.
The only nation to benefit from the current conflict between NATO and Russia is China. Western democracy and freedom are at stake here.
The world needs to see leadership from the US at this time and not a display of its knowledge of military matters as it sits on the sidelines giving its so called expert commentary on events. The US needs to step up to the plate and provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs.
If Ukraine loses or cedes territory to Russia then Putin will feel confident enough to challenge NATO, but, if Ukraine wins then it is very unlikely that Putin will attempt any military action against NATO given that he can’t defeat the Ukrainians.
If Putin attacks a NATO country then the US and the West will most definitely be involved in a major war.
USA has not fallen behind China and Russia with its military weapons and technology. USA fighting methods have been well proven in several wars and are generally superior. China has not had as much experience as USA at fighting wars. Russia doesn’t seem to have learned the lessons of past wars and it shows poor strategy and tactics in the Ukraine war. Although China is developing its military infrastructure at a faster pace it is much less than that of the USA. USA is showing considerable restraint at the moment to avoid escalating the current conflict to WW3 status. Conventional weapons support though would be well advised to avoid nuclear weapons and lots of heavy precision artillery (eg. HIMARS) is necessary and would be much appreciated by Ukraine to even up its capability to resist Russia’s 20:1 artillery superiority.
July 2014, Slaviansk is a stronghold of the separatist rebellion. But the separatists flee before the Ukrainian army, which easily recaptures the city. Mass graves are discovered in the city centre. Watch or re-watch this documentary:
Missing Civilian Bodies found in Mass Graves: Russian Roulette (Dispatch 63)
You didn’t ever imagine that, did you!
Just send more weapons, what’s wrong with that!!!
1 Robert Olweny Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
So now it’s true and obvious that Ukraine has been winning only on CNN 😂😂! LMFAO
1 Emperor of Finance Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
This is Russian military tactics 101. The Russian military has never been particularly innovated. They simply hammer a target with overwhelming firepower to degrade it via attrition – much the same as armies have done for a long time. What matters is using this technique shows the failure of their military capacity as they are not exploiting their air power nor attempting to maneuver really. That tells you they fear Ukrainian response and they are trying to minimize loss.
tasak 9
https://youtu.be/wnMjbZStEe8
Their tactic seems to be winning the war.
I guess that’s the idea.
They don’t want to kill civilians they think are Russians. If you closely followed Syria, you can roughly imagine their real strength.
Sometimes we have to fight a war to gain peace but what at the cost🤔
1 JourneyMan Smitty Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Like I said everything that Russia did, does, is doing, the main objective is to humiliate Zelensky/NATO. It is a tactical retreat.
Russia didn’t kill Azov soldiers in Mariupol’s Steel plant, instead just surrounded them till they surrendered. It was to lower the moral of Ukraine’s soldiers. Then in Severodonestk, Russia did the same. And Ukraine’s soldiers surrendered much quicker. Right now, on land, they is doing exacly the same in Lysychansk. And guess what? Ukraine’s soldiers left the city much more quicker, and I believe the remaining will just surrender.
And in Snake Island, the message “goodwill gestures” means “We’ll let you have it, because you seems cannot defeat us, but we’ll retake it back with pride”. Latest news, Russia is starting to bombard Snake Island with latest, most modern airplane.
All this have one objective. To make Ukraine’s soldiers losing motivation and at the same time humiliate Zelensky and NATO.
Today, exactly 8 years ago, on July 2, 2014, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an airstrike on Stanytsia Luhanska and Staraya Kondrashovka. 12 people were killed, more than 40 were injured, someone remained disabled for life. They hit residential buildings with aiming – Ostrovsky Street was almost completely destroyed. One of the dead was Vanya Ermilov, who had just turned five years old. He did not even have time to unpack his gifts, at the funeral they put them in a coffin for him …
Russia✌️✌️✌️✌️❤️❤️❤️❤️
1 nimul tarek Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Naaaahhhhhh……
Today, exactly 8 years ago, on July 2, 2014, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an airstrike on Stanytsia Luhanska and Staraya Kondrashovka. 12 people were killed, more than 40 were injured, someone remained disabled for life. They hit residential buildings with aiming – Ostrovsky Street was almost completely destroyed. One of the dead was Vanya Ermilov, who had just turned five years old. He did not even have time to unpack his gifts, at the funeral they put them in a coffin for him …
1 Andrey Olshansky Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer