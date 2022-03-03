Recent Post
- ‘We walked 8 miles with a newborn’: US couple describes their dangerous escape from Ukraine
- ‘He has no idea what’s coming’: Biden sends message to Putin
- Amanpour: These countries could convince Putin to stop attacking Ukraine
- Ukrainian volunteer medic: ‘I’m seeing dead children’
- Zelensky: ‘We’ve hardly slept for seven nights’
83 comments
That sweet young person is strong.
SENILE CLOWN JOE BIDEN AND CRYING DEMOCRATS ARE FUNDING PUTIN’S WAR AGAINST UKRAINE. YES JOE BIDEN AND DEMOCRAT CLOWNS ARE BUYING 700 MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF OIL FROM PUTIN EVERYDAY
@Owen Danyo Its the other way around.
@Risky Opinions They used to, but not anymore. Russia’s economy will suffer(they already have) eventually and your country will only have Putin to thank for that. Enjoy eating bread and water for the rest of Putin’s regime.
@Risky Opinions calm down traitor. Suck up to putin more
how strong? does she even lift?
God please watch over these brave people.
If you are Russian — it’s a time of great shame for what Putin has done in your name.
@Biden Colluded With China no it isnt…ukraine is a sovereign nation
@Suzy Rottencrotch he had every right to join Nato…
@Last man Walking yes at the cost of war. So he chose to make the Ukrainian military bigger. He made his choice this is his war. That’s why nobody will be coming to help. We can send them weapons but they will run out of soldier la to shoot them. He needs to surrender
@Suzy Rottencrotch No he does not need to surrender Russia needs to back the h*** off. Are you some sort of Russian apologist. Russia had no right to invade. Does Mexico get to invade the US because we add more soldiers
@Last man Walking Russia will kill every Ukrainian in their way as they should but it’s not their fault either
Slava Ukraini and may the force be with you all in your quest to defend your country.
@MegaRzen OK CLOWN WE WERE ENERGY INDEPENDENT DURING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BYE BOOMER
THE REX TILLERSON OIL DEAL IN RUSSIA MADE DONALD TRUMP ALOT OF MONEY, VLADAMIR PUTIN OWNS HIM https://youtu.be/FyYjLLisCNg
@skipper cannon STOP LYING CLOWN BUT I GOT SOURCES FOR YOU……. https://youtu.be/AZ73jBeVWKA
https://youtu.be/cMefjneEXZA
https://youtu.be/lo6ZCiUZ3Ew
What a beautiful, brave person. I’m so sorry you all must go through this, Tata.
@Jorgen dahl You are bots. YouTube deletes comments that criticize the anti-Russian views. Only bots like you remain.
@Risky Opinions So when’s we stop buying oil from Russia. I’m sure you and every Tumpet will start screaming from the rooftops about how that SOB Biden should he hung for the high gas prices! He didn’t cause the high prices now and it won’t be his fault then!
Well Zelenskyy armed the civilians and now they’re not civilians so they get blown up. Blame Zelenskyy
Good thing they have fully auto guns!
Love Russia 🇷🇺
shes a beautiful ukrainian woman with a beautiful soul!! hang in there tata!
I made a video showing days 1-6 of the invasion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrxjRUSukmo
Shes beyond beautiful inside and out!!
@Juan Garcia yes, shes sexy lol marry me tata haha
Thanks to the *81 million tata now has to be “brave” jahahahahahahaha
I’ve seen prettier women. She is not that beautiful.
Very eloquent and brave unkrainian young lady serving her country when it matters the most i.e war situation! My prayers with you !
Good thing they have fully auto guns!
https://youtu.be/cMefjneEXZA
I saw Russian soldiers dead on the streets… It’s sad, it’s so said, it’s a sad, sad situation.
I ALSO SAW CHILDREN KILLED IN IRAQ AND PALESTINE BECAUSE OF UNITED STATES BOMBS.
@Manuel Barroso Are you serious?
Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and families who lost a loved ones.
Folk just know that there are a lot of Desperate trolls that Putin can’t pay any.
The world have the dangers of authoritarianism from dictators. Civilization is not given a single man his country’s power.
@Spring Is Coming 🇺🇸 leave it to the Deaf Dumb and Blind to type some idiotic crap
@Duane Hall OK CLOWN YOUR IP ADDRESS SAYS YOU’RE FROM A CITY CALLED KERALA IN INDIA AND WE AMERICANS DON’T CARE WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY
@Monke Putin Kherson just fell… the Mayor just told everyone to “follow the orders” of occupying Russian soldiers… Putin is slowly annihilating Ukraine… Your friends are… finished… The EU is finished… Liberalism is dying…😂😂😂🇺🇸
@WhereRuNow once you see it, you can’t unsee it. The corruption in the satanic Dems, and their bhb’s the msm . They are destroying themselves and America.
Mad respect to President Zelensky for trying English for the first 30 seconds. I can’t imagine how stressful this all is for his mind, and he’s trying to speak in a non-native language just to connect with us. Believe me, everyone feels connected to him, even when it is not his voice. His ideas and strength and messages come across clear as day no matter the language. My heart is with you all in Ukraine, every single day.
@orc warrior Russia will take Ukraine and there’s nothing your whining will do to change that…
Civilians who never touched a gun before last week are no match for trained soldiers…
I ALSO SAW CHILDREN KILLED IN IRAQ AND PALESTINE BECAUSE OF UNITED STATES BOMBS.
@Risky Opinions how can you find someone’s IP from just a comment ? 😂 where am I from ?
Ukraine people are the definition of Strength and Courage. God be with the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 💙💛You’re fights will not be for in Vain. Russia sucks. The fact that they are saying that there is reasons for these attacks…. Attacks on people, on children. Putin is a deranged. He’s ISOLATING HIMSELF from people so he doesn’t get a good helping of novachok. I wish someone would give him a helping of his own medicine. P.O.S.
@S D Russian shill talking out of your bum. Biden and the rest of the world waged economic war with Adolph Putin crippling their economy. BTW Trump is Putin #1 fan, he would send aid to Putin if he was in power! 🤡🤡🤡
@S D eh I beg to differ. I think Trump polished Putins balls for him. He’s infatuated with him. Hense why he had done nothing but compliment him. He wants to be Putin, he would have helped Putin. I have no doubts in my mind. Yea….. That’s what we need. A Dictator who’s ONLY war credential is citing his followers against his OWN Vice President…..
@S D I agrée there is evil on both sides . However that doesn’t make it right for him to take over the whole country when they clearly don’t want it .
@Dingle berry McDo I don’t know how much evil there is on both sides — a little or a lot. But I don’t want to see innocent people getting injured or killed. And those Russian soldiers — apparently many of them were tricked or forced or both.
There is something very strange going on. This is Biden and Putin’s war — but they are playing it in some strange manner. Biden could stop this war instantly, but he keeps on pushing it, keeps on funding it.
Same with Putin. He keeps on pushing it. It feels like they are trying to bring as much injury and pain to everyone as they possibly can — it’s the only explanation.
But Why?
@S D wow your comment was very well put and thought provoking ! I appreciate rit . I also am curious what the end goal is for each because it can be stopped as you said
Prayers for this courageous volunteer. May you find some peace tonight and a safe place to rest your head.
https://youtu.be/nytzSSN_qHo
praying doesn’t actually do jack
Can she make a difference? What kind of question is that. She is the difference. She’s a hero.
I think he meant a larger difference than that but I get what you mean, a question like that is always loaded because it’s entirely dependent on what perspective you look at it from… 🤷
I understand your outrage over the question, but I also understand the question. Some people….too many people…are quick to say, “What difference can my _______ make?” It is a valid question that hopefully will encourage others to realize that while they are only one, together we are strong.
Listen to her eloquent and courageous replay then you’ll understand why the question was ask. They know she makes a difference, it was for us to know who she is, how much of a hero she’s become. I get a sense listening to her, the Russians have already lost the war, they just don’t know it yet.
I think such a question is asked in order to offer the opportunity in the interview for her to say yes and affirm the sentiment you are also expressing.
The brave, strong Ukrainian people. Outstanding. Yet utterly sad.
@wowza! Twatza!
your reply with ending is also sad is why you got a like from me, kudos to your comment, no prays, no BS
Good thing they have fully auto guns!
https://youtu.be/lo6ZCiUZ3Ew
You can take sleeping Joe and Ukraine an put them up your *SS
Sometimes you don’t know how to act when something deeply traumatic is continuously happening nonstop for days on end. She’s incredibly brave to stay home, fight and help pick back up the pieces of her town.
Good thing they have fully auto guns!
https://youtu.be/lo6ZCiUZ3Ew
Yes, and she maybe dead by morning.
@Owen Mersk They have. Maybe you need to pay attention. Not saying it couldn’t’ be covered more but you make it sound like they NEVER do.
@That Homeless Scrubbalo You must be an Amerikan Reich Winger.
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!!..😭💔🇺🇦🙏
I ALSO SAW CHILDREN KILLED IN IRAQ AND PALESTINE BECAUSE OF UNITED STATES BOMBS.
Thank you to the medical staff and volunteers. Your services do not go unnoticed and will never be forgotten.
She tries to laugh away the pain, the absurdity of it, but you can see the pain in her eyes and all over her face. My hear goes out to her and the Ukrainian people. Putin should see international trial and capital punishment for his war crimes.
Brave lady and one can’t help but wish her all the best… My prayers go out to her and the brave Ukrainian people
“It’s horrible, it’s horrible, we’ve seen the images too” Dude, you haven’t seen anything yet! Especially through her eyes. Praying for all the people of Ukraine.
He’s a feminine hygiene rinsing bag.
@treasure the time what makes you say that ?
My heart is breaking, listening to her. She’s trying so hard to remain brave, but it’s so clear her spirit is destroyed. I’m so sad for them all.
The smile, the tears in the background, the pain, the courage and the hope in her, is so alive and real. There is no word to express the image she reflects about what is happening in Ukraine. My respect and salute to all the 99% united souls of the brave Ukrainians.
From Nagaland India.