Freeing the grain is a Blockbuster if true.
Hope it goes as agreed.
They hoped in vain … Zelensky has already abandoned many important agreements … It is likely that the United States did not give its consent to the agreement ……
GREAT! FOOD NOT BOMBS!
Finally, some good news
I sincerely doubt that Russia will keep to this agreement or any agreements. Sadly I think they only agreed so they can mark where exactly the mines are so he can run his remaining navy through the minefield.
@Владимир Михайленко wolves in sheep’s clothing
Russia always fulfills its obligations, you are confused with the habit of the West to violate agreements
Immense respect to the efforts of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government for brokering this deal. For years, many have long been critical of Turkey’s closeness with Russia, but here it has paid off for the sake of preventing hunger and saving countless lives. 🇹🇷
@Oppression Olympics Nonsense.
Time will tell. Not long from now this deal could disappear into thin air!
You yourself created the conditions for the famine with your own sanctions.
Let’s wait and see how this plays out.
It takes 80-150 years for this nuclear waste water to enter its half-life
A beacon of light…a beacon of hope she says….
No, it’s a green light for global hostage ransoms
Props to Guterres on this one, the UN has to stand up for the rest of the world
TIKI
https://youtu.be/YatAytP-3_g
🤫
This is so good!
TIKI
https://youtu.be/YatAytP-3_g
😬
ANY progression IS progression, but it doesn’t make wrong decisions right.
A humanitarian gain, even though it is a deal with devils.
👍👍👍
I doubt if Putin holds to the deal.
My admiration for president Erdogan has increased immensely. Turkiye is next move is brokering a peace deal between ukraine and russia . If they accomplish that move, i sincerely hope turkiye will added to be part of un veto countries. Some veto countries is doing everything to prolong this war.
Erdogan does only what Putin allows him … I say this without diminishing the dignity of Erdogan
Signing a treaty is nothing unless it actually happens. I will believe it when it does. If it does.
Thoughts and prayers to the Russian people, stand strong 🇷🇺 we love you❤️
No. we don’t.
we are doing well… Record wheat harvest expected
Lets go Brandon!! #fjb
Nice to see this 👍 given the circumstances it is unprecedented….GODSPEED to an END TO THE WAR
Wow this feels like a letter of permission for the Ukraine to export their stuff and before the war they were doing🤔
Very well done Mr Antonio Guterres. ❤️👍
