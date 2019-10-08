Rachel Maddow looks at how Donald Trump and his supporters took the phrase "fake news" from being a term about a specific, actual thing, and distorted its meaning beyond use, and notes that Trump appears to be engaged in performing a similar distortion of the word "corruption." Aired on 10/07/19.
Under Scrutiny For Corruption, Trump Blurs Meaning Of Corruption | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Trump’s Corruption was in full view for the world to witness and fools no one but himself… Impeach Trump Now
Well no, he has the base pretty well fooled.
Living It Up TLDR.
Stop this mf now…don,t be fooled by fox news…. the snake is loose in the tall grass..burn the entire field…..?
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the missing emails.”
“The Saudis buy apartments from me. They spend 30 million, 40 million dollars. Am I supposed to dislike them? I like them very much.”
Trumpletons are susceptible to actual fake news and conspiracy theories? When news is not news. Mouth breathers have no logic/common sense filter.
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez triump IS a Russian agent spy and so is Ivanka and Jared Kushner.
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez he IS a russian agent and you are all braindead morons. No different than bots..
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez he’s as close as you can get
Alex Ocasio-Gomez laughable little Alexis. Delusional drivel from a moron
*“It is easier to fool the people, than to convince them they have been fooled”.*
*Mark Twain*
*No truer words were ever spoken regarding Trump supporters🤷♂️*
I like the words but there’s no proof Mark Twain actually uttered them. Let’s not be fooled by that myth. Regardless- this is true
farmer bob .
TRumpelstiltskin is corrupt.
One out of three Trump supporters is as dumb as the other two.
Fake News is the reason Rachel Maddow’s viewers stopped watching her. They were sick of being lied to and misled. They were sick of the division in this country that is a direct result of these sorts of lies. A year ago all you heard on her show was “collusion collusion collusion.” She is the poster child for fake news smh
Future dictionary definition of “trumping”: Trumping – behaving in an absurdly corrupt manner; expelling wind verbally; acting without morality or regard for consequences; perversely manipulating those who are vulnerably minded; flirting with or otherwise “sucking up to” those who display evil or psychopathic behaviour; imbuing oneself with an orange hue for the purpose of distracting golfing opponents and/ or disguising vampirism; The destructive act of ripping some letters off your aunt Margaret’s hat when you can’t find your Dad’s pillowcase; engaging unsuccessfully in combat with an umbrella; hiking in pristine woodlands whilst leaving a trail of sweet wrappers, oil and small fires in your wake; relaxing at work; offending cinema goers by wearing a tall hat composed of human hair; patrolling the perimeter of ones lawn in ones underpants with a stick for the purposes of intimidating ones neighbors; the act of a group of people spinning and flailing around until they fall; sleeping with someone you dislike who has no creditable qualities and regretting it for all time; trolling ones own husband under a pseudonym on a public forum; crossing the irradiated wastelands formed under the ancient Trump administration.
That’s very interesting. When I pass gas now I refer to it as Trumping.
@Jeremy Backup DNC should adopt your educated republican saying as their new slogan!
Trump complaining about corruption is like Al Capone complaining about mobster activity.
well tbh Capone did he just dealt with it violently lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SLifea3NHQ
And Taxes will bring them both down.
WORSE PRESIDENT EVER !!!
Obozo?
Complicit, complicit, complicit, I predict this will be the word that gets used over and over again describing anyone connected with this administration in future proceedings…
That’s a good blanket term.
What other traits might be found in those complicit with Trump? Greedy, power-hungry, corrupt, sycophantic, weak-willed, or cowardly.
“Corruption has to do with me” —–DJT. He finally said something true.
Tremendously corrupt!
Thats funny
Only the best!!
When people wonder how millions of Germans could have been convinced into throwing themselves into the fires of war while following a mad man… This is how.
Arjan Stam have you heard of Qanon? 😔
@Richard Parker Most Germans were fooled like most trump enthusiasts! It’s easy to believe something when someone is always lying and you don’t bother to think. And then there was no social media or such things. It was just hearing-telling. Today it’s amazing that many Americans (despite social media and Internet) are so stupid and believe Trump & Co.!
It’s Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia. If you had the simplest grasp of history it would be easier to believe you knew what you were talking about. I believe in what you are saying, but when you error on simple facts it calls your whole argument into question.
If this were 1940 and Trump was the president we would be an Axis country.
Was his name Schikelgrueber?
He’s right, corruption has “to do” with him..Tremendous corruption!
the pimple in our eyes is about to pop.
It’ll be the biggest! The best! Better than any administration has ever done before! More than any administration has ever done! Absolutely by far the most perfect CORRUPTION CASE in the history of all time. Sad that one day soon “Let’s we forget.” May end up being the slogan that also references him and this moment in time.
@Alecia O’Brien Wont be long now, he’s history, a very small part . Imagine his entry in the Presidential history books, up to 44, praise of achievements or derision for failure..45, one single line..tRump, America wept!
_CORRUPTION,_ is a fat orange “4 Flusher”, that even Demands a “Kickback” for the Courtesy!
As he said… He cares about corruption – it’s making him money.
And has been for 40 years. Like early SNL character Chico Esquela used to say, corruption “been berry, berry good to me.”
I’m more scared by the fact many people are still struggling to realise that they are perpetrators of spreading “fake news”.
I’ve abandoned Facebook as it’s filled with nonsense in search of clicks.
Willliam Fish unfortunately the age demographic using Facebook now is older people who don’t know how to research the fake news that pops up on their feed. They just know enough about social media to be dangerous with sharing and resharing stuff that’s so obviously not true and easily researched but if it shows up on the feed, they eat it up, hook, line and sinker! I’m speaking from my own experience with the older family members in my family. I can’t seem to make them understand that if it sounds crazy it’s probably is crazy and NOT TRUE! I’ve showed them how to fact check over and over again but it just doesn’t sink in! I no longer use Facebook because Facebook could make these blatantly false stories stop but they chose to allow their platform to be used to misinform and dumb down their users and continue to fan the flames of division and hate by foreign bad actors and right wing, insane, false narratives and conspiracy theories!
I stopped using FB back in 2016 when all this came out.
@Amy Haney I wouldn’t narrow it down to the older generation, I know of 20 something’s who too are lost in the madness to find purpose and therefore are easily conned.
“All I care about is corruption.” The truest thing I’ve heard him say so far.
100%
Greatest democracy ever taken down by one old man who tells obvious lies.
According to a 2016 YouGov survey, 38% of Trump supporters wish the south had won the civil war. I blame them too.
Oh, it’s a lot more than that. Trump is just the figurehead. At times I’m even convinced he’s stupid enough to not know that, and actually believes all the BS he is fed and repeats. This goes much deeper and wider. Putin, the GOP, some special interest groups, and of course the rank and file MAGA hat wearing deplorables who eat it all up. All should fall with Trump but they won’t. Trump will be impeached (or simply lose the election) and all the big rats will scurry off to find another hole to crawl back into to keep gnawing away at the USA. While everyone else is patting themselves on the back for getting rid of Trump.
@Mary Rafuse because for some reason the only men that can be trusted r Old White men…… ill lve that rite there..
The Fascist agenda is ‘Anti-Corruption’ twinned with ‘Anti- Media’
The Poorly-Educated embracing Propaganda.
Worldwide.
@Brian – thats right John Wayne.., get your buddies, and all of your guns, and take on the American military…
let us know how that works out…
@SpecialSP yeah I KNOW, and I know what people are like him are and they should be in a jail cell, cuz they are uncivilized and they might share RACIST views as well, that’s what it means to see things there way or the highway!
@ALL711 TRIBES Didn’t say you did
The orange chosen one is the epitome OF CORRUPTION !
” A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims, but accomplices.” – George Orwell.
@Lonota Lonota Sure…being ignorant is the problem. Anyone however, who is not able to see the huge democratic filth lead by the Clintons and their criminal foundation with a long history of drugs, children and arms deals, must either be completely blinded or be a part of the crimes.
And accomplices are gov’t entities who stay at trump’s resorts at taxpayers’ expense and are complicit in his violating the emoluments clause; including all military personnel.
@Oliver Helbing MAGA fuckwit, keep defending the indefensible.
“I don’t care about politics, I don’t care about anything”
sure jan
So he doesn’t always lie, he tells 1/2 truths. He sure care about filling his pockets
“Corruption:
1. dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power, typically involving bribery.
“the journalist who wants to expose corruption in high places”
2. the process by which something, typically a word or expression, is changed from its original use or meaning to one that is regarded as erroneous or debased.”
This is a cut and paste from Googling “Define corruption.”
I would add-
3. Donald Trump.