Under Scrutiny For Corruption, Trump Blurs Meaning Of Corruption | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Under Scrutiny For Corruption, Trump Blurs Meaning Of Corruption | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

October 8, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow looks at how Donald Trump and his supporters took the phrase "fake news" from being a term about a specific, actual thing, and distorted its meaning beyond use, and notes that Trump appears to be engaged in performing a similar distortion of the word "corruption." Aired on 10/07/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Under Scrutiny For Corruption, Trump Blurs Meaning Of Corruption | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

68 Comments on "Under Scrutiny For Corruption, Trump Blurs Meaning Of Corruption | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Claudy TheArtist | October 8, 2019 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    Trump’s Corruption was in full view for the world to witness and fools no one but himself… Impeach Trump Now

  2. FeelItRising | October 8, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    Trumpletons are susceptible to actual fake news and conspiracy theories? When news is not news. Mouth breathers have no logic/common sense filter.

  3. Farmer Bob | October 8, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    *“It is easier to fool the people, than to convince them they have been fooled”.*
    *Mark Twain*
    *No truer words were ever spoken regarding Trump supporters🤷‍♂️*

    • Vimdur | October 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      I like the words but there’s no proof Mark Twain actually uttered them. Let’s not be fooled by that myth. Regardless- this is true

    • ALL711 TRIBES | October 8, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      farmer bob .
      TRumpelstiltskin is corrupt.

    • President of the Virgin Islands | October 8, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      One out of three Trump supporters is as dumb as the other two.

    • thiskidkatits | October 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Fake News is the reason Rachel Maddow’s viewers stopped watching her. They were sick of being lied to and misled. They were sick of the division in this country that is a direct result of these sorts of lies. A year ago all you heard on her show was “collusion collusion collusion.” She is the poster child for fake news smh

  4. Parslow Pongbert | October 8, 2019 at 4:04 AM | Reply

    Future dictionary definition of “trumping”: Trumping – behaving in an absurdly corrupt manner; expelling wind verbally; acting without morality or regard for consequences; perversely manipulating those who are vulnerably minded; flirting with or otherwise “sucking up to” those who display evil or psychopathic behaviour; imbuing oneself with an orange hue for the purpose of distracting golfing opponents and/ or disguising vampirism; The destructive act of ripping some letters off your aunt Margaret’s hat when you can’t find your Dad’s pillowcase; engaging unsuccessfully in combat with an umbrella; hiking in pristine woodlands whilst leaving a trail of sweet wrappers, oil and small fires in your wake; relaxing at work; offending cinema goers by wearing a tall hat composed of human hair; patrolling the perimeter of ones lawn in ones underpants with a stick for the purposes of intimidating ones neighbors; the act of a group of people spinning and flailing around until they fall; sleeping with someone you dislike who has no creditable qualities and regretting it for all time; trolling ones own husband under a pseudonym on a public forum; crossing the irradiated wastelands formed under the ancient Trump administration.

    • Larinda Nomikos | October 8, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      That’s very interesting. When I pass gas now I refer to it as Trumping.

    • Maureenn Brown | October 8, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      @Jeremy Backup DNC should adopt your educated republican saying as their new slogan!

    • thiskidkatits | October 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Fake News is the reason Rachel Maddow’s viewers stopped watching her. They were sick of being lied to and misled. They were sick of the division in this country that is a direct result of these sorts of lies. A year ago all you heard on her show was “collusion collusion collusion.” She is the poster child for fake news smh

  5. Wassily Kandinsky | October 8, 2019 at 4:22 AM | Reply

    Trump complaining about corruption is like Al Capone complaining about mobster activity.

  6. ctguy591 | October 8, 2019 at 4:24 AM | Reply

    WORSE PRESIDENT EVER !!!

  7. DeMarco Draper | October 8, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    Complicit, complicit, complicit, I predict this will be the word that gets used over and over again describing anyone connected with this administration in future proceedings…

    • HeisenbergCertainty | October 8, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      That’s a good blanket term.

      What other traits might be found in those complicit with Trump? Greedy, power-hungry, corrupt, sycophantic, weak-willed, or cowardly.

  8. Jimmy Jazz | October 8, 2019 at 4:38 AM | Reply

    “Corruption has to do with me” —–DJT. He finally said something true.

  9. Hvalpikk | October 8, 2019 at 4:46 AM | Reply

    When people wonder how millions of Germans could have been convinced into throwing themselves into the fires of war while following a mad man… This is how.

    • T G | October 8, 2019 at 9:29 AM | Reply

      Arjan Stam have you heard of Qanon? 😔

    • RobbyOnTheWay | October 8, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      ​@Richard Parker Most Germans were fooled like most trump enthusiasts! It’s easy to believe something when someone is always lying and you don’t bother to think. And then there was no social media or such things. It was just hearing-telling. Today it’s amazing that many Americans (despite social media and Internet) are so stupid and believe Trump & Co.!

    • Borvo | October 8, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

      It’s Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia. If you had the simplest grasp of history it would be easier to believe you knew what you were talking about. I believe in what you are saying, but when you error on simple facts it calls your whole argument into question.

    • Maureenn Brown | October 8, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      If this were 1940 and Trump was the president we would be an Axis country.

    • T Allen | October 8, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Was his name Schikelgrueber?

  10. lopadops | October 8, 2019 at 5:04 AM | Reply

    He’s right, corruption has “to do” with him..Tremendous corruption!

    • usmcusausaf | October 8, 2019 at 7:47 AM | Reply

      the pimple in our eyes is about to pop.

    • Alecia O'Brien | October 8, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

      It’ll be the biggest! The best! Better than any administration has ever done before! More than any administration has ever done! Absolutely by far the most perfect CORRUPTION CASE in the history of all time. Sad that one day soon “Let’s we forget.” May end up being the slogan that also references him and this moment in time.

    • lopadops | October 8, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      @Alecia O’Brien Wont be long now, he’s history, a very small part . Imagine his entry in the Presidential history books, up to 44, praise of achievements or derision for failure..45, one single line..tRump, America wept!

  11. D* R* | October 8, 2019 at 5:11 AM | Reply

    _CORRUPTION,_ is a fat orange “4 Flusher”, that even Demands a “Kickback” for the Courtesy!

  12. Gil Mour | October 8, 2019 at 5:27 AM | Reply

    As he said… He cares about corruption – it’s making him money.

    • Terrier Queen | October 8, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      And has been for 40 years. Like early SNL character Chico Esquela used to say, corruption “been berry, berry good to me.”

  13. Willliam Fish | October 8, 2019 at 6:48 AM | Reply

    I’m more scared by the fact many people are still struggling to realise that they are perpetrators of spreading “fake news”.
    I’ve abandoned Facebook as it’s filled with nonsense in search of clicks.

    • Amy Haney | October 8, 2019 at 9:24 AM | Reply

      Willliam Fish unfortunately the age demographic using Facebook now is older people who don’t know how to research the fake news that pops up on their feed. They just know enough about social media to be dangerous with sharing and resharing stuff that’s so obviously not true and easily researched but if it shows up on the feed, they eat it up, hook, line and sinker! I’m speaking from my own experience with the older family members in my family. I can’t seem to make them understand that if it sounds crazy it’s probably is crazy and NOT TRUE! I’ve showed them how to fact check over and over again but it just doesn’t sink in! I no longer use Facebook because Facebook could make these blatantly false stories stop but they chose to allow their platform to be used to misinform and dumb down their users and continue to fan the flames of division and hate by foreign bad actors and right wing, insane, false narratives and conspiracy theories!

    • Richard Alexander | October 8, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      I stopped using FB back in 2016 when all this came out.

    • Willliam Fish | October 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

      @Amy Haney I wouldn’t narrow it down to the older generation, I know of 20 something’s who too are lost in the madness to find purpose and therefore are easily conned.

  14. Michael Kooh | October 8, 2019 at 6:57 AM | Reply

    “All I care about is corruption.” The truest thing I’ve heard him say so far.

  15. Richard Ainsworth | October 8, 2019 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    Greatest democracy ever taken down by one old man who tells obvious lies.

    • T G | October 8, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      According to a 2016 YouGov survey, 38% of Trump supporters wish the south had won the civil war. I blame them too.

    • Not Here | October 8, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      Oh, it’s a lot more than that. Trump is just the figurehead. At times I’m even convinced he’s stupid enough to not know that, and actually believes all the BS he is fed and repeats. This goes much deeper and wider. Putin, the GOP, some special interest groups, and of course the rank and file MAGA hat wearing deplorables who eat it all up. All should fall with Trump but they won’t. Trump will be impeached (or simply lose the election) and all the big rats will scurry off to find another hole to crawl back into to keep gnawing away at the USA. While everyone else is patting themselves on the back for getting rid of Trump.

    • C Charles | October 8, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      @Mary Rafuse because for some reason the only men that can be trusted r Old White men…… ill lve that rite there..

  16. H Kay | October 8, 2019 at 7:26 AM | Reply

    The Fascist agenda is ‘Anti-Corruption’ twinned with ‘Anti- Media’
    The Poorly-Educated embracing Propaganda.
    Worldwide.

    • STONEFREE1962 | October 8, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Brian – thats right John Wayne.., get your buddies, and all of your guns, and take on the American military…

      let us know how that works out…

    • Shuhei Hisagi | October 8, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @SpecialSP yeah I KNOW, and I know what people are like him are and they should be in a jail cell, cuz they are uncivilized and they might share RACIST views as well, that’s what it means to see things there way or the highway!

    • thiskidkatits | October 8, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Fake News is the reason Rachel Maddow’s viewers stopped watching her. They were sick of being lied to and misled. They were sick of the division in this country that is a direct result of these sorts of lies. A year ago all you heard on her show was “collusion collusion collusion.” She is the poster child for fake news smh

    • Ral Deform | October 8, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @ALL711 TRIBES Didn’t say you did

  17. Tonydfixer D | October 8, 2019 at 7:32 AM | Reply

    The orange chosen one is the epitome OF CORRUPTION !

  18. dennis winters | October 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    ” A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims, but accomplices.” – George Orwell.

    • Oliver Helbing | October 8, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      @Lonota Lonota Sure…being ignorant is the problem. Anyone however, who is not able to see the huge democratic filth lead by the Clintons and their criminal foundation with a long history of drugs, children and arms deals, must either be completely blinded or be a part of the crimes.

    • T Allen | October 8, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      And accomplices are gov’t entities who stay at trump’s resorts at taxpayers’ expense and are complicit in his violating the emoluments clause; including all military personnel.

    • David Rees | October 8, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Oliver Helbing MAGA fuckwit, keep defending the indefensible.

  19. Billie | October 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    “I don’t care about politics, I don’t care about anything”

    sure jan

  20. Some Guy | October 8, 2019 at 9:05 AM | Reply

    “Corruption:
    1. dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power, typically involving bribery.
    “the journalist who wants to expose corruption in high places”
    2. the process by which something, typically a word or expression, is changed from its original use or meaning to one that is regarded as erroneous or debased.”
    This is a cut and paste from Googling “Define corruption.”
    I would add-
    3. Donald Trump.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.