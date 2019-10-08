Rachel Maddow looks at how Donald Trump and his supporters took the phrase "fake news" from being a term about a specific, actual thing, and distorted its meaning beyond use, and notes that Trump appears to be engaged in performing a similar distortion of the word "corruption." Aired on 10/07/19.

Under Scrutiny For Corruption, Trump Blurs Meaning Of Corruption | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC