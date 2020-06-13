Unmasked: Trump Pushes COVID Waiver As Pence Deletes Controversial Tweet | MSNBC

June 13, 2020

 

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising in the United States, despite a worldwide decline. Vice President Pence deletes a tweet showing campaign staffers without masks or social distancing – ignoring his own task force’s guidelines. As Trump is getting back on the campaign trail, holding a MAGA rally in Oklahoma and asking attendees to sign a waiver, acknowledging the potential risk of contracting COVID-19. Rheumatologist and NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss Trump’s “super spreading” MAGA rally. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 06/12/2020.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

71 Comments on "Unmasked: Trump Pushes COVID Waiver As Pence Deletes Controversial Tweet | MSNBC"

  1. TACOMA-1 | June 12, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    With this administration, there are no rules. They all have a who gives a 💩 attitude.

  2. Barbara Shults | June 12, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    Trump has no respect for Science let alone the Medical field.

  3. David Richland | June 12, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Who’s doing the beverage concessions at this Trump event? There’ll be lots of money to e made on Clorox, and Lysol cocktails over there!

  4. Kyte Diane | June 12, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    How did everything get so ugly in three and a half short years?
    We’ll REMEMBER in NOVEMBER! Vote by mail-Safely and at home.

    • eat me | June 13, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      @Ben Theredonethat God has nothing to do with it it’s brain-dead Trump and his followers they’re all a bunch of brainwashed idiots whatever happened to separation between State and church

    • William Beaton | June 13, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      vote by mail so we can cheat

    • William Beaton | June 13, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      only way we can get that corpse into office is mail-in cheating

    • William Beaton | June 13, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      vote safe for fraud election but protest ah safe? soooooo stupid if you could only hear and see yourself. Go to school!

    • Brandon Bodwell | June 13, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @William Beaton you talking to yourself? Republicans cheat every election. Gerrymandering and the vote farming or whatever they call it in n. Carolina last election. Get a grip . mail voting is not fraudulent . that’s another scare tactic of the Republicans. Except trump cheats on his mail in vote. Oh yeah . he’s a republican!!! 😂😂😂😂

  5. Chi Daddy HOC | June 12, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    “I don’t care if you die, just come unmasked to my rally and bask in my glow. I have tremendous glow you know!”

  6. lil jack russell | June 12, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Trump’s unlimited access to taxpayer’s money will cease after Jan! Trump is milking whatever he can before then….

  7. Brownskingirl Me | June 12, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Trump hates his poor white base and really don’t care if they die.

  8. nunya business | June 12, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    Start a Tribunal for treason against the entire impeached Donald Trump a Russian Republican regime!

  9. Val Soda | June 12, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    This should be Warning Enough To Keep Away from His Rallies.

  10. Imaru Lewis | June 12, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    One person in that room: *coughs*
    Everyone: *Yoda Death Sound*

  11. DM Tea | June 12, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Republicans have always ignored the rules unless a democrat is breaking them.

  12. David Rothschild | June 12, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    This is what corporate greed looks like. Let America die, this is Trump’s idiocy.

  13. Sam | June 12, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    looks like Pence has caught the “Stupid Virus” from being to close to Trump…

    • Sheryl Howard | June 12, 2020 at 11:35 PM | Reply

      Nah, he has always been that way. Just as nasty.He’s just sneakier about it. I know. i’m from Indiana.

  14. TheMerryHenchmen | June 12, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    The only one in that photo that will get immediately tested is pence.

    • gorllik26 | June 13, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

      And the BIBLE PHOTO, when money is more important than human life………

    • John Mills | June 13, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

      @Planet 9 Snowflake

    • Charles-A Rovira | June 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      @Fixer Upper Maybe that’s how *TuPence* gets his kicks. He *must **_like_* being humiliated and constantly being forced to defend the indefensible.

    • Charles-A Rovira | June 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      @Planet 9 Да, товарищ, *русские* любят то, что *Drumpf* сделал с США. Мы одолжили ему много денег, чтобы добиться этого, и лучшая часть, *Он все еще должен вернуть нам деньги!*

    • RICHARD F | June 13, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      @Fixer Upper
      He can always ask Miss Lindsey Graham how to take 10 inches.

  15. finally1111 | June 12, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Donald Chump doesn’t give a flying flip about his supporters and everyone knows it but them 😂 😂

    • kevin L | June 13, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      Don’t use word “everyone” or “people “, you are not everyone. You are not people. There are millions of people support president Trump. Don’t pretend you are blind.

    • amiho gatai | June 13, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      goes to show you how dumb and stupid they, exavtly why he is stringing them along. he thinks they make him appear smart.

    • John Smith | June 13, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      @kevin L Aaaaand…, like finally1111 said, “everyone knows it but them”.

    • Melvin Lanfair | June 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Donald chump is a good good name.. but I prefer AGOLF TWITLER

    • Melvin Lanfair | June 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Eldon Janzen don’t be perplexed good sir oh, we’re talking about a group of people who call 6th grade the first year of college

  16. Levi 1 | June 12, 2020 at 11:37 PM | Reply

    The American President and his side kick Mike.
    Here’s a perfect example of negligence and taking no responsibility.
    People, we are on our own to save each other. Please follow safety guidelines.😷 😷 😷 😷

  17. ideaquest | June 13, 2020 at 12:02 AM | Reply

    The Dumbinator’s famous quote:
    “I’ll be BACK in the Bunker!”

  18. Farmer Bob | June 13, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    *🧐..but Mr Trump, you said this Virus is nothing but a “Democratic Hoax”…Why on earth would you need a Waiver then Sir?🤷‍♂️*

    *🙄 **#TrumpDumbingDownAmerica** 🙄*

  19. stephen bouchelle | June 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Pence doesn’t seem any more competent than trump, just quieter.

  20. Jon | June 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Trump rallies are political Darwin awards for the lemming-like loonies

