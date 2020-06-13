Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising in the United States, despite a worldwide decline. Vice President Pence deletes a tweet showing campaign staffers without masks or social distancing – ignoring his own task force’s guidelines. As Trump is getting back on the campaign trail, holding a MAGA rally in Oklahoma and asking attendees to sign a waiver, acknowledging the potential risk of contracting COVID-19. Rheumatologist and NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss Trump’s “super spreading” MAGA rally. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 06/12/2020.

Unmasked: Trump Pushes COVID Waiver As Pence Deletes Controversial Tweet | MSNBC