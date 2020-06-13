Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising in the United States, despite a worldwide decline. Vice President Pence deletes a tweet showing campaign staffers without masks or social distancing – ignoring his own task force’s guidelines. As Trump is getting back on the campaign trail, holding a MAGA rally in Oklahoma and asking attendees to sign a waiver, acknowledging the potential risk of contracting COVID-19. Rheumatologist and NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss Trump’s “super spreading” MAGA rally. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 06/12/2020.
Unmasked: Trump Pushes COVID Waiver As Pence Deletes Controversial Tweet | MSNBC
With this administration, there are no rules. They all have a who gives a 💩 attitude.
Trump has no respect for Science let alone the Medical field.
He only knows how to BLAME and try to get away with blaming others.
Trump has no respect for the life of his supporters — which, you would think, would be somewhat counterproductive
its a scam barbara
I know right can he get a amen
Who’s doing the beverage concessions at this Trump event? There’ll be lots of money to e made on Clorox, and Lysol cocktails over there!
And apparently Florida has a million doses of unused hydroxychloroquine…. they should ship it in and sell it for 10 or 20 bucks a hit… make a mint!
Trumpian drink of choice: Perrier and Lysol. Stirred rectally using a four foot UV lightstick.
LOL how demotart of you 😉
How did everything get so ugly in three and a half short years?
We’ll REMEMBER in NOVEMBER! Vote by mail-Safely and at home.
@Ben Theredonethat God has nothing to do with it it’s brain-dead Trump and his followers they’re all a bunch of brainwashed idiots whatever happened to separation between State and church
vote by mail so we can cheat
only way we can get that corpse into office is mail-in cheating
vote safe for fraud election but protest ah safe? soooooo stupid if you could only hear and see yourself. Go to school!
@William Beaton you talking to yourself? Republicans cheat every election. Gerrymandering and the vote farming or whatever they call it in n. Carolina last election. Get a grip . mail voting is not fraudulent . that’s another scare tactic of the Republicans. Except trump cheats on his mail in vote. Oh yeah . he’s a republican!!! 😂😂😂😂
“I don’t care if you die, just come unmasked to my rally and bask in my glow. I have tremendous glow you know!”
The best glow!. Some people are saying it is the best glow they have ever seen! I dunno but people are saying it!
Its bright orange. Bigly.
Que accordian playing and tomahawk chop.
They serve clorox kool aid they good
Trump’s unlimited access to taxpayer’s money will cease after Jan! Trump is milking whatever he can before then….
lil jack. jan of 2025. then don jr and eric takes over for a real quick 16 years. if u blink ul miss it
You know it, once the coffers are dry and the countries debt is higher than ever, we nor our children can fix, why should he care!
Trump hates his poor white base and really don’t care if they die.
If pple are not beautiful and rich….Trump hates them.
Brownskingirl Me he doesn’t care anything and everything except his pockets and greedy.
@Jennifer Mitchell and yuuuuge
His sacrificing his own supporters!Well,let his little lambs go to the slaughter then!
@Axel Vanderoost nope..not one little bit.
Start a Tribunal for treason against the entire impeached Donald Trump a Russian Republican regime!
This should be Warning Enough To Keep Away from His Rallies.
One person in that room: *coughs*
Everyone: *Yoda Death Sound*
omg protesters same scenario, mass killing!
There is another… Virus…..ehhhhh
Republicans have always ignored the rules unless a democrat is breaking them.
cute dm
This is what corporate greed looks like. Let America die, this is Trump’s idiocy.
@Superfly ….hillary tried to cheat. but it is hard to fake a landslide victory
@Walter White you are one brain-dead f****** Trump reject
@eat me ….I just wanted to know more about this new country
of yours called CHAZ? can anybody join? membership id required(like voting)
ya protesters are all cina virus free, thank god, whew!
looks like Pence has caught the “Stupid Virus” from being to close to Trump…
Nah, he has always been that way. Just as nasty.He’s just sneakier about it. I know. i’m from Indiana.
The only one in that photo that will get immediately tested is pence.
And the BIBLE PHOTO, when money is more important than human life………
@Planet 9 Snowflake
@Fixer Upper Maybe that’s how *TuPence* gets his kicks. He *must **_like_* being humiliated and constantly being forced to defend the indefensible.
@Planet 9 Да, товарищ, *русские* любят то, что *Drumpf* сделал с США. Мы одолжили ему много денег, чтобы добиться этого, и лучшая часть, *Он все еще должен вернуть нам деньги!*
@Fixer Upper
He can always ask Miss Lindsey Graham how to take 10 inches.
Donald Chump doesn’t give a flying flip about his supporters and everyone knows it but them 😂 😂
Don’t use word “everyone” or “people “, you are not everyone. You are not people. There are millions of people support president Trump. Don’t pretend you are blind.
goes to show you how dumb and stupid they, exavtly why he is stringing them along. he thinks they make him appear smart.
@kevin L Aaaaand…, like finally1111 said, “everyone knows it but them”.
Donald chump is a good good name.. but I prefer AGOLF TWITLER
@Eldon Janzen don’t be perplexed good sir oh, we’re talking about a group of people who call 6th grade the first year of college
The American President and his side kick Mike.
Here’s a perfect example of negligence and taking no responsibility.
People, we are on our own to save each other. Please follow safety guidelines.😷 😷 😷 😷
oh, ur talking bout the last prez and his side kick Mike
Michael(your knob is showing again) Obama
protest safely and do like CHAZ you super smart sensitive people
The Dumbinator’s famous quote:
“I’ll be BACK in the Bunker!”
*🧐..but Mr Trump, you said this Virus is nothing but a “Democratic Hoax”…Why on earth would you need a Waiver then Sir?🤷♂️*
*🙄 **#TrumpDumbingDownAmerica** 🙄*
Right? Why would anyone need a waiver for a hoax? 🤔
Pence doesn’t seem any more competent than trump, just quieter.
stephen bouchelle one thing in common. They both pray for trump each day
No, but he is not as dangerous as the cult leader a.k.a POTUS
@ED D at this point yeah. I’d take him over Trump. If things get really bad I’m going back to Ireland
i thought Pence only seemed quiet because he is the Ventriloquist operating Don
@R. B.L. no he isn’t. He is a covard, like the rest of the sad remains of the Lincoln party.
Trump rallies are political Darwin awards for the lemming-like loonies