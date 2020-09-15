‘Unreal experience’: How the Beirut explosion has impacted the LGBTQ community

TOPICS:
‘Unreal experience’: How the Beirut explosion has impacted the LGBTQ community 1

September 15, 2020

 

Lebanese drag queen Andrea shares their experience of the Beirut blast and how members of the LGBTQ community have been displaced.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

37 Comments on "‘Unreal experience’: How the Beirut explosion has impacted the LGBTQ community"

  1. Taco fan | August 15, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    This headline 😂

  2. Nonoun | August 15, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    This is the state of journalism now 😂

  3. Gucci Savage27 | August 15, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    I watched the entire video and still have no idea how the explosion has “impacted the LGBTQ community”. Shows how ridiculous this is and furthermore how terrible the reporting from this station was and frankly usually is.

    • Asad Kamal | August 15, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      Creating false narratives about minorities in distress is all that they do now. They only care about what brings in views. They don’t seem to care about actually reporting the news.

  4. Marc Allard | August 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    Is this journalism or satire?

  5. Junior dos Santos Almeida | August 15, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    Whaat? Are you serious?

  6. Hungryy Pweep | August 15, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Such a dumb piece of content…

  7. Marcus S | August 15, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    This is borderline insulting to all the lives lost in the explosion.

    • John 007 | August 15, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      It’s past borderline because it is insulting and having a bandage on his baby finger is definitely not a severe injury, so sad this is what we’re being shown about the suffering this tragedy has caused and will continue to cause

    • Passport To Nowhere | August 16, 2020 at 12:46 AM | Reply

      IT IS INSULTING!

  8. Patrick Lynn | August 15, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Are you serious? Sure you can’t blame the Patriarchy for the blast while you’re at it??

    • feminine man gay is the only truth | August 16, 2020 at 6:15 AM | Reply

      patriarchy is to blame almost all was men in the building , we men we always do somethin bad as if we cannot stop doing bad

  9. Bruno Charron | August 15, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Explosion happens!
    Here’s how this one specific group is affected. The rest don’t get coverage, because they’re not part of this specific group. The rest don’t even get a gofundme, because they’re not part of this specific group.
    P.S Maybe you should focus on the fact they live in a country where LGBT are imprisoned for their sexuality, that seems like a bigger issue for them.

  10. Dequavis | August 15, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    This is so disrespectful

  11. Tron Nort | August 15, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    This is literally the worst “journalism” I have seen in a long long time.

  12. Scott Mallender | August 15, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    He a human, that’s it. Your such a F’n joke…

  13. Pavlyck Smith | August 15, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    How did this “impact the LGBTQ community”… was the Beirut explosion a bigot?

  14. Justin Fee | August 15, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Why the frig does anyone care how it affects the LGBTQ community. How about, how has it simply affected the country

    • Petty Labelle | August 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      Because the difference is they don’t have support from family or programs in Lebanon because they are LGBT. Try and pay attention before you comment moron.

  15. Matt D | August 15, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    “There were fake eyelashes and feathers flying everywhere!”

  16. blimeylimey13 | August 15, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    Gimme a break!!!

  17. Braedy for minecraft Good stuff | August 15, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Of course what really matters is how the LGPTQ community is doing. Like that matters and not all the other lives lost.

    • feminine man gay is the only truth | August 16, 2020 at 6:15 AM | Reply

      we men we provoke all the badness in the world and then we blame other for it lol

  18. Cero | August 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    I would honestly think that headline was from The Onion if no one told me otherwise. wow.

  19. RD3 | August 16, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

    Honestly, I’ve seen high school presentations that are better than this.

  20. Jason Bond | August 16, 2020 at 2:39 AM | Reply

    Every time a news story backfires, it’s immediately removed from the YouTube News recommendations to mute the public outrage.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.