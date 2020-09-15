‘Unreal experience’: How the Beirut explosion has impacted the LGBTQ community

Lebanese drag queen Andrea shares their experience of the Beirut blast and how members of the LGBTQ community have been displaced.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
This headline 😂
It’s crazy how they don’t see their derangement.
redngolden non-whites whining about the disenfranchisement of other freaks? You actually expected them to notice that they are insane? If so, you might want to seek help too.
This tragedy is not only about LGBT. There are thousands affected by this why bring up LGBT?
Attention what they want.
@Frank Dobson I gave you a thumbs up!
@Frank Dobson based
This is the state of journalism now 😂
i dont like your image is ugly , me i become beauty muhahaaa
I watched the entire video and still have no idea how the explosion has “impacted the LGBTQ community”. Shows how ridiculous this is and furthermore how terrible the reporting from this station was and frankly usually is.
Creating false narratives about minorities in distress is all that they do now. They only care about what brings in views. They don’t seem to care about actually reporting the news.
Is this journalism or satire?
Whaat? Are you serious?
Such a dumb piece of content…
This is borderline insulting to all the lives lost in the explosion.
It’s past borderline because it is insulting and having a bandage on his baby finger is definitely not a severe injury, so sad this is what we’re being shown about the suffering this tragedy has caused and will continue to cause
IT IS INSULTING!
Are you serious? Sure you can’t blame the Patriarchy for the blast while you’re at it??
patriarchy is to blame almost all was men in the building , we men we always do somethin bad as if we cannot stop doing bad
Explosion happens!
Here’s how this one specific group is affected. The rest don’t get coverage, because they’re not part of this specific group. The rest don’t even get a gofundme, because they’re not part of this specific group.
P.S Maybe you should focus on the fact they live in a country where LGBT are imprisoned for their sexuality, that seems like a bigger issue for them.
LGBTQ2S lives matter. Deal with it, bigot.
This is so disrespectful
we en we are ugly that very nasty , we need to stop being that way
This is literally the worst “journalism” I have seen in a long long time.
Liar presenter too
He a human, that’s it. Your such a F’n joke…
You’re*
How did this “impact the LGBTQ community”… was the Beirut explosion a bigot?
Why the frig does anyone care how it affects the LGBTQ community. How about, how has it simply affected the country
Because the difference is they don’t have support from family or programs in Lebanon because they are LGBT. Try and pay attention before you comment moron.
“There were fake eyelashes and feathers flying everywhere!”
Bruh… there part bird.
Gimme a break!!!
Of course what really matters is how the LGPTQ community is doing. Like that matters and not all the other lives lost.
we men we provoke all the badness in the world and then we blame other for it lol
I would honestly think that headline was from The Onion if no one told me otherwise. wow.
Honestly, I’ve seen high school presentations that are better than this.
Every time a news story backfires, it’s immediately removed from the YouTube News recommendations to mute the public outrage.