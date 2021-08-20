Unvaccinated Jamaican Healthcare Workers | TVJ News – August 19 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
THAT NURSE IS MY COUSIN AND SHE WAS VACCINATED THE DAY BEFORE SHE DIED. WHY WOULD THE NEWS SAY THEY WERE TOLD BY SOMEONE SHE WASN’T VACCINATED? YOU ALL KNOW SHE WAS VACCINATED AND NOW ARE FRIENDS ARE MORE IN FEAR OF THE VACCINE.
Taking the vaccine 2 days before she died may have been the issue. It takes 14 days after the second dose to be fully vaccinated and to get the protection you need. I am surprised that they have been offered since march and never took it. My condolences to her family.
@king Stulla amen amen
@Littishara McLeish Anderson same so hospital”Doctor” almost blind me , almost kill me with wrong medication ,wrong diagnosis and even my child I forgive them we all woman but very few good doctors and nurses around so it makes the health care awful
only ,crime,crash,covid in charge if you no big Cu na say nothing them fool who they can am a Andrew person but sorry I say no vaccine unless I see it been beneficial
If she took the vaccine the day before she died that means she was already infected and vaccine couldn’t help her then.
@Debbie-AnnMarie Morgan they believe whenever they are vaccinated they can go anywhere do anything and don’t wear mask the government needs to educate them that they still needs to follow the rules until their immune system is okay.
No proper records are kept in Jamaica!
Not only in jamaica only
Lies lies
It’s not mandated but being force no difference.
Bcz they know if they say it as it is a problem. But a fool them take the people them for
You are correct
Talk just a switch up because a the talking been made in the media. There is one weakness that Andrew has and that’s the fear of the media turning on him… notice when he speaks he tends to kiss up to them, social media has him on his back pedal. Regardless of how many money he has he doesn’t want to come out as the worst PM Jamaica has seen.
@Sunshine Jamaica Guess they have secret for him
Na hear nothing about who take and died or as take it they get ill
@Paula Mclean lucky u we all will react differently to it my body can’t manage nothing new right now
@Paula Mclean say thank you Jesus I was spear we all different no one is the same
@Jojo Wyane no one can’t convince me I do my own reading I have no problem been vaccinated but with what how effective is the vaccine
We have a right to our opinion and belief so I have nothing to say but for me I said my own
@Tamara Miller well tamara thats true i ask jesus that on a daily basis dear
Cover up
Wo be unto you that lead my people astray. The people deserve to know the truth.
Tvj has officially become a enemy of the ppl. Unu a agents.
I second you. They’re been paid.
All corporate media sources are with the agenda and are not asking the right questions are pushing the necessary debates.
U are %100 correct.
Tvj become hypocrite
Where the lies? Well spoken thumbs up my bro bro
Half truth is still lie. Talk about those who were vaccinated and died as well. Talk about Faucci statement about the vaccinated are still spreaders. Why not talk about the two sides of the coin? I guess it would not suit the narrative.
Same medz I am holding. Next big question to, I need to hear them speak more about the mutation of the virus and these many new strains? Why ? How? Where ? When these words are being left out of the convos
@king Stulla as I have often said, the system stress education and when you do they still treat you with disregard because you still poor. Education don’t equal wealth and no one teaches that.
Right now they system taking us for fools when we can research and come up with our own honest opinion. The administration has another agenda and if it doesn’t then someone else has another agenda pushing on the administration. I know it has to do with money but money for what.
That’s the same thing I say, why not talk about those that die or even get covid after the vaccine
Ure lying period
Are all of you aware that the CEO of one of these vaccines stated on video that he will not be taking the vaccine because he claims that he’s healthy mind you he is 59 years old but last time i checked the younger you are the stronger your immune system so i don’t know what’s the reason for forcing people to take it but for whatever reason it is i have a gut feeling its definitely not good
I am here with headache and flu symptoms, weakness and fatigue. If it continues I am going to get tested. The sad thing is you can’t even have flu again. KMT.
@D 1080
Kay brown do u need a remedy
@Ms B I would appreciate that.
@DJ Jasper many thanks
Kay brown…panadol multisymptom every 6 hrs along with ur vitamin c d & zinc…
People should not take the vaccaine
She was vaccinated!
I need my Abdala vaccine from Cuba… I will trust a plant based vaccine over synthetic medicine any day
When will this one reach and can we get the chance to get it
Right now we need saving from the vaccine.! Mass genocide.
Workplace sources???? Really now..T.v.J when you ready to tell truth then we will be ready to listen…
You know the funny thing is a few days ago there was an interview on tvj of a doctor saying 50% of the Dr are vaccinated, and 50 not mostly because they did antibody tests and their immune system is good. But in this interview this Dr is saying 90% are vaccinated..
propaganda
Let them stay and don’t take the vaccine. Too many people are in Jamaica anyway.
That’s true. These stories are full of half truths.
Anyone who has had covid should wait at least 12 weeks post covid to be vaccinated. Getting the vaccine before that time could cause complications and even death.
Someone must have advised this lady wrong.
My Condolences to her family.