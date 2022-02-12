33 comments

    1. @Brenda Gerhard huge respect to you Canadians stepping up and standing for what’s right. Americans now need to follow your lead and start standing up the working class is against all this bullshit and the working class have the power to end all of it

    3. @CSquared C the covid 19 “vaccine” wasn’t a “vaccine” until they changed the definition of a “vaccine”….. so i don’t think its fair to call people who don’t want it “anti vaxers” 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  5. Ooooo CNN your mother’s, you families, and your loved ones without any exceptions except that of legality, wherever you have them, and wherever you don’t have them, ………………….. To love them and respect them always.
    That is what I heard a political leader address a crowd, about thirty years ago. What do you think, he was trying to convey? I have asked smirre fox but I have not received an answer, so I thought I try and ask here, on ask parade.

  10. Future is not going to be kind to these oppressors, what they are doing their children will have to live with it, to know that your mother or father took livelihood from someone coz that someone chose to live their life as they saw fit. imagine living your life knowing you spawned from that kind of evil.

    1. Not being a citizen isn’t a result of pseudoscience, and doesn’t put people in danger like antivaxx propaganda

    3. @Yazzy the King let’s see Covid been around since the 40s even back in 2002 with Sars which was Covid they did not force bs like this lol. How old are you lol

  14. The economic hardship, recession, unemployment and loss of jobs caused by covid 19 pandemic is enough to push people into financial ventures..

  15. “I actually really appreciate kind of the shift in perspective of right rather than imposing…”

    No you do not. Shut up! Who are you trying to deceive, like we haven’t watched you since the tyrannical mandates started?

